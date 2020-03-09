Trailing Master with Trading Buttons

Toma el control de tus operaciones con Trailing Master.

Operaciones inteligentes más seguras
Ejecuta órdenes de trading sin esfuerzo con controles intuitivos y el EA gestionará todas tus posiciones.
Precisión al alcance de tu mano
Ajusta fácilmente el tamaño de tu lote con los botones + y -, lo que te brinda total flexibilidad en la gestión de operaciones.
Maximiza ganancias, minimiza riesgos
Las funciones TSS (Trailing Stop Surplus) y TSL (Trailing Stop Loss) ajustan automáticamente la línea SL para asegurar ganancias y limitar riesgos en tiempo real.
Operaciones sin estrés
Deja que el EA gestione tus operaciones cerrando todas las posiciones con la gestión de seguimiento predefinida; olvídate del seguimiento manual.
¡Empieza hoy mismo y opera con mayor seguridad!

Todos los estilos de trading, especialmente los scalpers y los day traders, requieren un Trailing Master.

Input Parameter

  1. Magic Number (mgc) : Unique numbers as EA ID
  2. Confirmation before close order(s) : Fill with 'true' if you want EA to give confirmation first before closing a trading position. Default: false.
  3. Show buttons for pending orders: Displays buttons for pending orders [buy-limit, sell-limit, buy-stop, sell-stop]. Default: true.
  4. Background file name .BMP : Default TMB.bmp
  5. Lot size : Default 0.01
  6. Increment lots for buttons +/- : Default 0.01
  7. Trade Comment : Leave it empty, or you can use your own trade comment. Default: empty.
  8. Distance: LIMIT Order ( points ) : The distance for pending orders [buy-limit, sell-limit] calculated from the current price. Default: 200 points.
  9. Distance: STOP Order ( points ) : The distance for [buy-stop, sell-stop] calculated from the current price. Default: 50 points.
  10. Trailing-Stops Surplus ( TSS ) : Locking profit by trailing surplus. Default : true.
  11. First Range Surplus ( points ) : TSS starts when the surplus position reaches this distance. Default: 100 points.
  12. Distance between running price & trailing surplus. ( points ) : Default: 70 points.
  13. Trailing Stop-loss ( TSL ): Locking and trailing SL to minimizing risks. Default : true.
  14. Auto First Range SL ( points ) : SL distance from entry price. Default : 200 points.
  15. Use SL when placing new trade order? : Default 'true'.
    'true' = SL will be placed at every new order.
    'false' = SL will be placed only when floating points reach no. 14.
  16. Close all position : Close all positions at dynamic targets. Default: true.
    If you have several positions, where some of them are floating surplus or minus, EA will close all positions at the calculated target.
  17. Minimum number of positions : Default: 3.
    How many trading positions, EA will start the process of closing positions simultaneously.
  18. Multiplied by total lot size for target : All trading positions will be closed at the target (currency)
    Default = 40 --> Total lots x 40%
  19. Target ( in currency ) per 1 position: Default 0.
  20. Target ( in currency ) for ALL positions: Default 0.
  21. Target ( points ) each position: Default 0.
  22. [color] Surplus : Default : clrGreen.
  23. [color] Minus : Default : clrFireBrick.
  24. [color] Breakeven: Default : clrDarkSlateGray.
  25. Sounds : Default : false.


