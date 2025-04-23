StrategiaDayEA

This Expert Advisor implements a daily breakout strategy.

Each day, two pending orders are placed: one Buy Stop and one Sell Stop.

Once one of the orders is triggered, the other is automatically deleted to prevent double entry.

If the price moves against the open position, the EA can activate an adaptive grid of orders with variable lot sizes based on a multiplier coefficient.

The EA can trade using a single order or a grid, configurable in the settings.

Take Profit can be set for a single open order and a total Take Profit for the entire grid.

It is suitable for various currency pairs.

This is a reliable and profitable trading strategy for all forex pairs, adapted into an Expert Advisor for automated trading without constant market monitoring.

All you need to do is fine-tune the settings for your specific trading pair.

For example, for EURUSD/GBPUSD, you could use the following settings (not a financial recommendation):

  • Distance from the previous day's high/low to place pending orders = 50

  • Initial lot size = 0.01

  • Stop Loss in points = 0

  • Take Profit for a single order = 150

  • Enable Stop Loss = false

  • Enable Trailing Stop = false

  • Trailing Stop size in points = 0

  • Enable grid = true

  • Grid step in points = 150

  • Lot multiplier for grid = 1.1

  • Maximum number of orders in the grid = 10

  • Take Profit for the entire grid in points = 50

(for conservative trading)

More from author
Filinio
Ihor Koshel
Experts
Filinio Trading Bot - Professional Forex Automation Unlock the power of automated trading with the Filinio Trading Bot , a sophisticated and customizable Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4. Built to optimize trading decisions, Filinio leverages advanced technical indicators like Bollinger Bands and CCI, coupled with robust risk management, to execute precise buy and sell orders in the Forex market. Key Features: Dynamic Trading Strategy : Utilizes Bollinger Bands and CCI for accurate
RSI Double Cross EA
Ihor Koshel
Experts
RSI Double Cross Robot   is a fully automated expert advisor based on a classic yet powerful momentum concept — the crossover of two RSI indicators with different periods. The robot identifies trend changes and market momentum shifts by tracking the interaction between fast and slow RSI values. Trades are opened only when clear directional signals appear, while a built-in volatility filter helps avoid flat and low-activity market conditions. RSI Double Cross Robot applies strict risk management,
StrategiaDay MT5
Ihor Koshel
Experts
This Expert Advisor implements a daily breakout strategy. Each day, two pending orders are placed: one Buy Stop and one Sell Stop. Once one of the orders is triggered, the other is automatically deleted to prevent double entry. If the price moves against the open position, the EA can activate an adaptive grid of orders with variable lot sizes based on a multiplier coefficient. The EA can trade using a single order or a grid, configurable in the settings. Take Profit can be set for a single open
StrategiaDayGreat
Ihor Koshel
Experts
StrategiaDayGreat + Smart Grid (Hedging)  Next-generation breakout expert advisor with optional intelligent grid system — fully compliant with the strictest MQL5 Market validation rules! Core strategy: clean breakout entry using BuyStop/SellStop orders above/below the previous bar’s high/low (D1 by default, any timeframe supported). Once the first position is triggered, the EA can automatically activate a smart grid (only on hedging accounts): Two grid modes: Anti-trend (classic averaging) or Tr
Black Swan Sniper
Ihor Koshel
Experts
Black Swan Sniper is an advanced expert advisor designed to detect high-probability market movements with maximum precision. The EA analyzes market structure and price imbalance zones to identify moments when the market is ready for a sharp directional move. It focuses on quality setups rather than quantity, filtering out low-probability trades and avoiding unnecessary market noise. Black Swan Sniper uses strict risk control, adaptive trade management, and smart market filters to ensure stable p
RSI Double Cross
Ihor Koshel
Experts
RSI Double Cross Robot is a fully automated expert advisor based on a classic yet powerful momentum concept — the crossover of two RSI indicators with different periods. The robot identifies trend changes and market momentum shifts by tracking the interaction between fast and slow RSI values. Trades are opened only when clear directional signals appear, while a built-in volatility filter helps avoid flat and low-activity market conditions. RSI Double Cross Robot applies strict risk management, s
OrderBlock EA
Ihor Koshel
Experts
Description Order Block EA is an automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5 based on institutional Order Block (OB) logic . The Expert Advisor analyzes price structure, detects Bullish and Bearish Order Blocks , and opens trades when a confirmed impulse is formed. The strategy is fully rule-based and does not rely on martingale, grids, or averaging techniques. All trading decisions are made strictly according to price behavior. Key Features Automatic detection of Bullish & Bearish Order Bl
