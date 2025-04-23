StrategiaDayEA

This Expert Advisor implements a daily breakout strategy.

Each day, two pending orders are placed: one Buy Stop and one Sell Stop.

Once one of the orders is triggered, the other is automatically deleted to prevent double entry.

If the price moves against the open position, the EA can activate an adaptive grid of orders with variable lot sizes based on a multiplier coefficient.

The EA can trade using a single order or a grid, configurable in the settings.

Take Profit can be set for a single open order and a total Take Profit for the entire grid.

It is suitable for various currency pairs.

This is a reliable and profitable trading strategy for all forex pairs, adapted into an Expert Advisor for automated trading without constant market monitoring.

All you need to do is fine-tune the settings for your specific trading pair.

For example, for EURUSD/GBPUSD, you could use the following settings (not a financial recommendation):

Distance from the previous day's high/low to place pending orders = 50

Initial lot size = 0.01

Stop Loss in points = 0

Take Profit for a single order = 150

Enable Stop Loss = false

Enable Trailing Stop = false

Trailing Stop size in points = 0

Enable grid = true

Grid step in points = 150

Lot multiplier for grid = 1.1

Maximum number of orders in the grid = 10

Take Profit for the entire grid in points = 50

(for conservative trading)