StrategiaDayEA – The Silent Range Hunter

Every single day the market draws you a perfect box. You set two traps: one above the high, one below the low. The second the bulls or bears make their brutal breakout move – SNAP! – one trap slams shut, the other vanishes.

And then the real hunt begins.

The Predator wakes up and starts calmly, cold-bloodedly adding positions against the panic move – each new order bigger, closer to the average price. It’s not reckless martingale. It’s surgical averaging.

When the market finally runs out of breath and turns – BAM! – the entire basket closes in profit with one clean strike. Then the EA goes back to sleep until the next day.

One clean breakout → one controlled series → one fat profit

Grid works only against violent moves (never fights the trend blindly)

After closing – total silence until the next fresh range

Devastatingly effective on EURUSD, GBPUSD, and absolutely lethal on XAUUSD

Set it once. Walk away. Come back to profits. While others stare at charts and sweat, the StrategiaDay quietly eats.