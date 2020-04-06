StrategiaDayEA
- Эксперты
- Ihor Koshel
- Версия: 2.0
- Обновлено: 23 апреля 2025
- Активации: 5
StrategiaDayEA – The Silent Range Hunter
Every single day the market draws you a perfect box. You set two traps: one above the high, one below the low. The second the bulls or bears make their brutal breakout move – SNAP! – one trap slams shut, the other vanishes.
And then the real hunt begins.
The Predator wakes up and starts calmly, cold-bloodedly adding positions against the panic move – each new order bigger, closer to the average price. It’s not reckless martingale. It’s surgical averaging.
When the market finally runs out of breath and turns – BAM! – the entire basket closes in profit with one clean strike. Then the EA goes back to sleep until the next day.
- One clean breakout → one controlled series → one fat profit
- Grid works only against violent moves (never fights the trend blindly)
- After closing – total silence until the next fresh range
- Devastatingly effective on EURUSD, GBPUSD, and absolutely lethal on XAUUSD
Set it once. Walk away. Come back to profits. While others stare at charts and sweat, the StrategiaDay quietly eats.