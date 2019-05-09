Official Weis Wave MT5

4
References:
  • "A Modern Adaptation of the Wyckoff Method"
  • "The Secret Science of Price and Volume"
  • "Trades About to Happen"
  • To know more, search on the internet: "The Wyckoff Method", "Weis Wave" and "Volume Spread Analysis";

Features

  • 3 types of waves: bullish, bearish and unknown. The unknown wave comes when prices move in opposite the direction of the current wave.
  • Label that shows the percentage remaining for the next wave.
  • Allows you set the type of volume that will be accumulated in the waves, either real or tick volumes. Thus, the indicator works in any market, for example: stocks, futures, forex, commodities, etc.
  • Allows you to set the required score for the wave exchange.
  • Allows you to set the font size of the percentage labels.
  • Lets you set both the wave colors and the colors of the percentage labels.


Inputs Parameters

  • Reversal Points - Point limit in the opposite direction to change wave.
  • Bulls Wave Info - Bulls percentage label color.
  • Bear Wave Info - Bear percentage label color.
  • Font Size Info - Font size of percentage labels.
  • Volume Type - Real Volume or Ticks Volume.


Colors

  • Set the color of waves.





Reviews 1
SamitR
1481
SamitR 2020.09.19 22:22 
 

Hello, I have recently purchased this indicator and 2 others from your website, I am having some trouble understanding how to best use it...could you please send me a video or a pdf document....thank you very much in advance...Samit

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SamitR
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SamitR 2020.09.19 22:22 
 

Hello, I have recently purchased this indicator and 2 others from your website, I am having some trouble understanding how to best use it...could you please send me a video or a pdf document....thank you very much in advance...Samit

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