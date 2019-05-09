Official Weis Wave MT5
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 30 May 2019
- Activations: 20
References:
- "A Modern Adaptation of the Wyckoff Method"
- "The Secret Science of Price and Volume"
- "Trades About to Happen"
- To know more, search on the internet: "The Wyckoff Method", "Weis Wave" and "Volume Spread Analysis";
Features
- 3 types of waves: bullish, bearish and unknown. The unknown wave comes when prices move in opposite the direction of the current wave.
- Label that shows the percentage remaining for the next wave.
- Allows you set the type of volume that will be accumulated in the waves, either real or tick volumes. Thus, the indicator works in any market, for example: stocks, futures, forex, commodities, etc.
- Allows you to set the required score for the wave exchange.
- Allows you to set the font size of the percentage labels.
- Lets you set both the wave colors and the colors of the percentage labels.
Inputs Parameters
- Reversal Points - Point limit in the opposite direction to change wave.
- Bulls Wave Info - Bulls percentage label color.
- Bear Wave Info - Bear percentage label color.
- Font Size Info - Font size of percentage labels.
- Volume Type - Real Volume or Ticks Volume.
Colors
- Set the color of waves.
Hello, I have recently purchased this indicator and 2 others from your website, I am having some trouble understanding how to best use it...could you please send me a video or a pdf document....thank you very much in advance...Samit