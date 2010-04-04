VernkhamEA Scalping Hedging

EA Scalping Hedging – Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD) on H1 Timeframe

 Scalping Hedging is an Expert Advisor developed for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe. It combines scalping and hedging strategies to provide diverse trade management techniques. This EA has been optimized for performance and flexibility.

Recommended Settings

• Symbol: XAUUSD

• Timeframe: H1

• VPS: Strongly recommended for uninterrupted trading


Important Notice

Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. It is essential to test any EA on a demo account or with a small live position before committing larger capital. Market conditions may vary, and proper risk management is vital for long-term trading success.


EA Control Order
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
Strategy Type: Automated Order Management System Functionality: This EA is designed to control trade orders based on internal technical conditions. It systematically manages entries and may implement concepts like order spacing or multi-entry control, making it suitable for Grid or semi-Martingale strategies. Key Features: Automated trade order control Supports multiple order entries under defined logic Suitable for high-volatility instruments like XAUUSD Optimized for H1 timeframe Compatible wi
FREE
BuyGoldV1
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed for the XAUUSDT pair and utilizes a combination of Grid and Martingale techniques to manage buy-only trades. It operates on the H1 timeframe, making it suitable for medium-term trading in trending or ranging gold markets. Strategy Overview: Grid Trading (Buy-Only): The EA places multiple buy orders at defined intervals as price moves, seeking to benefit from market retracements during an uptrend. Martingale Position Management: When the price pulls back, the EA in
Envelopes XAU
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
Elevate your professional gold trading experience with Envelopes XAU!กลยุทธ์ Envelopes Indicator ที่ปรับแต่งมาอย่างพิถีพิถันสำหรับ Day Trade และ On Trade โดยเฉพาะ พร้อมความแม่นยำที่พิสูจน์แล้วในตลาดทองคำในกรอบเวลา 1 ชั่วโมง  High Precision: Utilizing a smart Envelopes Indicator technique to effectively filter signals for optimal market entry and exit.  Continuous Trading: Designed to support both daytime trading and on-the-fly execution (On Trade) so you never miss an opportunity at the perfect
SpeedScalp EA
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
EA is specifically designed for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the 1-minute (M1) chart. Perfect for traders who demand speed, precision, and smart risk control in their scalping strategies. Recommended Settings • Symbol: XAUUSD • Timeframe: M1 Important Notice Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. It is essential to test any EA on a demo account or with a small live position before committing larger capital. Market conditions may vary, and proper risk manage
Trend EMA
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
Core Strategy: EMA-Based Trend Detection: The EA uses multiple EMAs to identify and confirm bullish or bearish trends before placing trades. Martingale Lot Scaling: In scenarios where the market pulls back, the EA incrementally increases the lot size in a controlled manner to improve recovery and potential profitability. Recommended Settings • Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD) • Timeframe: H1 • Minimum Deposit: $250 • Leverage: 1:100 or higher • Broker: ECN recommended (e.g., IC Markets) • VPS: Strongly rec
Gold Breakout Sniper MT4
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
(MT5):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135268?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page#description Live account: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2307663?source=Site+Profile Gold Breakout Sniper( Strategy 259 158 ) EA is a fully automated trading system designed for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, focusing on volatility breakout opportunities confirmed by trend filters. This EA combines multiple ATR levels to accurately gauge market volatility conditions and filters trades using MACD to ensure e
Gold Breakout Matrix EA MT4
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
This EA uses a breakout strategy with multiple filters such as Bollinger Bands, Ichimoku Cloud, and multiple ATR values, which indicate accurate trend analysis, volatility, and breakout levels on the H1 timeframe of Gold (XAUUSD) Recommended Settings: • Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD • Timeframe: H1 • Minimum Deposit: $300 • Leverage: 1:100 or higher • Recommended Broker: IC Markets (for optimal performance) • VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/7 operation Important Notice Before Purchase Trading involves
Slope Ma
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
This EA identifies market trend direction based on slope detection (e.g., angle or directional movement of price). Upon confirmation, it opens a series of positions in the trend direction. If the market moves against the initial order, the EA places additional trades based on spacing or price deviation, following a controlled multi-order logic. Key Features: Trend slope detection for entry signals Opens multiple orders based on price movement Designed for EURUSD, optimized on the H1 timeframe Us
GoldX MT4
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
GoldX It is an automated trading system that uses breakout signals, filtered by market volatility (ATR), to ensure that the price movement is strong and not a false breakout before entering a trade. Recommended Settings: • Symbol: XAUUSD • Timeframe: H1 • Minimum Deposit: $500 • Recommended Broker: IC Markets (for optimal performance) • VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/7 operation Important Notice Before Purchase Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future success. Ma
XAU Sniper 4
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
XAU Sniper 4 is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It follows a stable and disciplined strategy that does not use Martingale or Grid, making it suitable for long-term, low-risk trading. Key Features: • No Martingale, No Grid • Fixed lot size (0.01 recommended) • 5 years of backtesting with stable performance • Suitable for long-term traders who value safety and consistency • Simple and easy-to-use configuration Recommended Settings: • S
Buy Only
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
One Way Gold is an automated Expert Advisor that opens only buy orders on XAU/USD (Gold) using a smart EMA trend filter (EMA10, EMA50, EMA100, EMA200) on the H1 chart. It avoids risky methods like martingale or grid, and trades only when the market shows a strong uptrend.  Key Features: Trades only in bullish trends (Buy only) Optimized for XAU/USD on H1 No Martingale, No Grid – safer strategy Smart EMA-based filtering for clean entries TP/SL customizable to match your style Important Notice Tra
Heiken Ashi vernkham2
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
EA that tracks and monitors the gold price during the period Heiken Ashi with operational control. Recommended settings • Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold • Timeframe: H1 • Minimum deposit: $1000 •   Lot  0.01  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher • VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 trading operations Things to know before buying Trading involves risk, and past performance is no guarantee of future success. Market conditions are subject to change, and it is important to test the EA under different circumstances to
Bull Surge EA
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
Bull_Surge_EA is designed to detect sudden bullish momentum based on internal logic and technical thresholds. When the system identifies a strong upward move, it places buy orders accordingly. The logic suits high-volatility instruments and capitalizes on impulse-based movements, likely integrating volume or candle surge conditions. Key Features: Detects and responds to strong bullish movements Opens buy orders based on price surge logic Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on H1 timeframe No martingale
Predict lows and highs
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
Introducing Predict Lows and Highs EA, the ultimate automated trading solution designed to accurately forecast market peaks and troughs. This Expert Advisor (EA) is engineered to optimize your trading performance across multiple instruments and timeframes. Recommended Settings • Symbol: XAUUSD • Timeframe: H1 • Minimum Deposit: $1000-3000 • VPS: Strongly recommended for uninterrupted trading Important Notice Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. It is e
Double Cross SMA
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
Double Cross 3SMA EA is an automated trading system designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It uses a classic trend-following strategy based on the crossover of three Simple Moving Averages (SMA) to identify clear market trends and high-probability entry points. This EA belongs to the Trend Following category and does not use Martingale, Grid, or averaging strategies. It opens trades only when a valid trend signal is detected and closes trades when trend conditions c
Gold Breakout Sniper
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
Live account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2307663?source=Site+Profile (MT4):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135439?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page#description Gold Breakout Sniper(Strategy 259 158) EA is a fully automated trading system designed for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, focusing on volatility breakout opportunities confirmed by trend filters. This EA combines multiple ATR levels to accurately gauge market volatility conditions and filters trades using MACD to ensure ent
Betting Fibonacci Lots MT5
Vernkham Sorsavanh
5 (1)
Experts
Strategy Type: Heiken Ashi Trend-Following with Confirmation Logic Functionality: This EA applies Heiken Ashi candlestick logic to determine trend direction and market smoothness. It looks for confirmed bullish or bearish Heiken Ashi signals before opening a trade in that direction. The strategy filters out market noise, aiming to trade clean, established trends with fewer false entries. Usage Recommendations: Minimum capital: 1000–2000 USD Recommended lot size: 0.01 Leverage: 1:500 or higher A
Gold Breakout Matrix EA
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
This EA uses a breakout strategy with multiple filters such as Bollinger Bands, Ichimoku Cloud, and multiple ATR values, which indicate accurate trend analysis, volatility, and breakout levels on the H1 timeframe of Gold (XAUUSD) Recommended Settings: • Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD • Timeframe: H1 • Minimum Deposit: $300 • Leverage: 1:100 or higher • Recommended Broker: IC Markets (for optimal performance) • VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/7 operation Important Notice Before Purchase Trading involves
GoldX
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
GoldX It is an automated trading system that uses breakout signals, filtered by market volatility (ATR), to ensure that the price movement is strong and not a false breakout before entering a trade. Recommended Settings: • Symbol: XAUUSD • Timeframe: H1 • Minimum Deposit: $500 • Recommended Broker: IC Markets (for optimal performance) • VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/7 operation Important Notice Before Purchase Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future success. Ma
XAU Sniper
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
XAU Sniper is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It follows a stable and disciplined strategy that does not use Martingale or Grid, making it suitable for long-term, low-risk trading. Key Features: • No Martingale, No Grid • Fixed lot size (0.01 recommended) • 5 years of backtesting with stable performance • Suitable for long-term traders who value safety and consistency • Simple and easy-to-use configuration Recommended Settings: • Sym
