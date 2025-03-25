Double Cross SMA

Double Cross 3SMA EA is an automated trading system designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It uses a classic trend-following strategy based on the crossover of three Simple Moving Averages (SMA) to identify clear market trends and high-probability entry points.

This EA belongs to the Trend Following category and does not use Martingale, Grid, or averaging strategies. It opens trades only when a valid trend signal is detected and closes trades when trend conditions change, keeping the strategy controlled and risk-aware.

It is designed for traders who prefer steady and safer approaches aligned with technical market movements.

Recommended Settings

• Symbol: XAUUSD / GOLD

• Timeframe: H1

• Minimum Deposit: $300 per 0.01 lot

• Leverage: 1:100 or higher

• Recommended Broker Type:

- Choose a broker with low spreads, low commissions, and stable execution

- Raw Spread or ECN accounts are highly recommended for optimal results

• VPS: Strongly recommended for 24/7 uninterrupted operation

Important Notice Before Purchase

Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future success. Market conditions may change, and it’s crucial to test the EA under different scenarios to evaluate its effectiveness. Start with smaller positions or use a demo account to reduce potential losses and become familiar with the EA’s behavior. Informed decision-making, proper risk management, and patience are key to long-term trading success.