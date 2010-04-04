VernkhamEA Scalping Hedging
- Experts
- Vernkham Sorsavanh
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Scalping Hedging is an Expert Advisor developed for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe. It combines scalping and hedging strategies to provide diverse trade management techniques. This EA has been optimized for performance and flexibility.
Recommended Settings
• Symbol: XAUUSD
• Timeframe: H1
• VPS: Strongly recommended for uninterrupted trading
Important Notice
Trading involves risk, and past performance does not guarantee future results. It is essential to test any EA on a demo account or with a small live position before committing larger capital. Market conditions may vary, and proper risk management is vital for long-term trading success.