Heiken Ashi vernkham2
- Experts
- Vernkham Sorsavanh
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
EA that tracks and monitors the gold price during the period Heiken Ashi with operational control.
Recommended settings
• Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold
• Timeframe: H1
• Minimum deposit: $1000
• Lot 0.01
• Leverage: 1:100 or higher
• VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 trading operations
Things to know before buying
Trading involves risk, and past performance is no guarantee of future success. Market conditions are subject to change, and it is important to test the EA under different circumstances to evaluate its effectiveness. Start with smaller positions or use a demo account to minimize potential losses and familiarize yourself with the EA's behavior. Informed decision-making, proper risk management, and patience are the keys to long-term trading success.