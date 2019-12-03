Dsc Kamikaze Mt4
- Experts
- Diogo Sawitzki Cansi
- Version: 1.1
Recommended broker to use the expert: CENT ACCOUNT
Dsc Kamikaze Mt4
Expert Advisor developed by Diogo Sawitzki Cansi to operate opening trades through the RSI and making a different martingale than normal to leverage the account more quickly.
Use only with capital that you want to risk trying to achieve a high profit quickly, however, that you can lose. Any martingale strategy is always at high risk.
Parameters EA:
Set up different gain and position parameters for each open trade quantity.
LotRisk = 25000; Open Lot 1 with each balance of 25000. The higher the number, the lower the risk.
MaxRisk = 40; Maximum capital risk to close all orders
MARTINGALE1
TakeProfit = 200;
DistStep = 500; Minimum distance from orders to open an additional trade.
Martingale = 2; Current lot multiplier
BreakEven = 0;
Break Even of orders. ZERO does not use.
TrailingStop = 0;
Trailing Stop of orders. ZERO does not use.
MaxTrades1 = 5; Maximum number of trades using this configuration above. After this number, use the configuration below and continue until the last configuration.
CONFIG RSI
RSI_BUY = 14; Buy when RSI arrives at 14 or the amount placed here.
RSI_SELL = 62;
Sells when RSI reaches 62 or the amount placed here.
RSI_PERIOD = 14;
Backtest to copy settings on the google drive below.
https://drive.google.com/open?id=11ckmsl7HVA_sKx_F0AtvAjsCToZZhZ_M
