Dsc Kamikaze Mt4





Expert Advisor developed by Diogo Sawitzki Cansi to operate opening trades through the RSI and making a different martingale than normal to leverage the account more quickly.

Use only with capital that you want to risk trying to achieve a high profit quickly, however, that you can lose. Any martingale strategy is always at high risk.

Parameters EA:



Set up different gain and position parameters for each open trade quantity.

LotRisk = 25000; Open Lot 1 with each balance of 25000. The higher the number, the lower the risk.

MaxRisk = 40; Maximum capital risk to close all orders

MARTINGALE1

TakeProfit = 200;

DistStep = 500; Minimum distance from orders to open an additional trade.

Martingale = 2; Current lot multiplier

BreakEven = 0;

Break Even of orders. ZERO does not use.

TrailingStop = 0;

Trailing Stop of orders. ZERO does not use.

MaxTrades1 = 5; Maximum number of trades using this configuration above. After this number, use the configuration below and continue until the last configuration.

CONFIG RSI

RSI_BUY = 14; Buy when RSI arrives at 14 or the amount placed here.

RSI_SELL = 62;

Sells when RSI reaches 62 or the amount placed here.

RSI_PERIOD = 14;





Backtest to copy settings on the google drive below.

https://drive.google.com/open?id=11ckmsl7HVA_sKx_F0AtvAjsCToZZhZ_M

