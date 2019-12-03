Dsc Kamikaze Mt4

4

Recommended broker to use the expert: CENT ACCOUNT

  https://tinyurl.com/5ftaha7c


Dsc Kamikaze Mt4


Expert Advisor developed by Diogo Sawitzki Cansi to operate opening trades through the RSI and making a different martingale than normal to leverage the account more quickly.

Use only with capital that you want to risk trying to achieve a high profit quickly, however, that you can lose. Any martingale strategy is always at high risk.

 

Parameters EA:


Set up different gain and position parameters for each open trade quantity.

 

LotRisk = 25000;  Open Lot 1 with each balance of 25000. The higher the number, the lower the risk.

MaxRisk = 40; Maximum capital risk to close all orders

 

MARTINGALE1

TakeProfit = 200;

DistStep = 500;  Minimum distance from orders to open an additional trade.

Martingale = 2;  Current lot multiplier

BreakEven = 0; 
Break Even of orders. ZERO does not use.

TrailingStop = 0;
Trailing Stop of orders. ZERO does not use.

MaxTrades1 = 5;  Maximum number of trades using this configuration above. After this number, use the configuration below and continue until the last configuration.

 

CONFIG RSI

RSI_BUY = 14;  Buy when RSI arrives at 14 or the amount placed here.

RSI_SELL = 62; 
Sells when RSI reaches 62 or the amount placed here.

RSI_PERIOD = 14;


Backtest to copy settings on the google drive below.

 

https://drive.google.com/open?id=11ckmsl7HVA_sKx_F0AtvAjsCToZZhZ_M

 

VEJA OS RESULTADOS DIÁRIOS NO INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/diogo.cansi/

✅Maiores informações pelo email dscinvestimentos@gmail.com Ou pelo Whatsapp 55-991372299


Reviews 7
philippe germain
2803
philippe germain 2020.01.27 10:03 
 

Testing.

Good until now

Alik
513
Alik 2019.12.10 09:30 
 

На прогоне,показывает ,очень хорошие результаты,с минимальной просадкой.

yalewang
1120
yalewang 2023.05.02 12:02 
 

I can not get the same result

