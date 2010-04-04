Volume Above Average Indicator - MQL5

Introduction

The Volume Above Average Indicator is a custom indicator for the MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) platform that helps traders identify the current trading volume compared to the historical average. The indicator uses three different sensitivity levels to classify volume into weak, medium, and strong, providing a clear visualization of market momentum.

Key Features

Displays trading volume in a separate window.

Compares the current volume with the historical average.

Adjustable sensitivity with three levels: Weak, Medium, and Strong.

Color-coded volume intensity: Light Blue (Weak) : Slightly above average volume. Blue (Medium) : Significantly increased volume. Dark Blue (Strong) : A sharp volume spike. Gray : Volume below average.



How to Use

Installation on MetaTrader 5 Open MetaTrader 5.

Go to File > Open Data Folder .

. Navigate to MQL5 > Indicators .

. Copy the VolumeAboveAverage.mq5 file into this folder.

Restart MetaTrader 5.

Open a chart and add the indicator from Navigator > Indicators > Custom. Input Parameters Period ( Default: 20 ) - Number of periods for calculating average volume.

) - Number of periods for calculating average volume. SensitivityWeak ( Default: 1.2 ) - Multiplier for the weak level.

) - Multiplier for the weak level. SensitivityMedium ( Default: 1.5 ) - Multiplier for the medium level.

) - Multiplier for the medium level. SensitivityStrong (Default: 2.0) - Multiplier for the strong level. How to Read the Indicator When the histogram turns dark blue , the market is experiencing high volatility.

, the market is experiencing high volatility. If the histogram is light blue or blue , volume is increasing moderately.

, volume is increasing moderately. If the histogram is gray, market activity is low.

Benefits

Helps identify high-volatility zones for better trade entries.

Useful for volume-based trading strategies.

Easily customizable to fit your trading style.

Download & Purchase

The indicator is available on MQL5 Market. Download now to enhance your volume-based trading strategy!







