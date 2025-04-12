Sonic R Indicator

Sonic R Indicator Description

Overview

The Sonic R Indicator for MT5 is designed to help traders analyze market trends using moving averages and volume analysis. This tool assists in identifying potential price movements by displaying trend zones and volume strength, making it suitable for various trading strategies.

Key Features

  • Dual EMA Trend Channels – Uses 34-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) to visualize price movement.
  • Volume Analysis – A color-coded histogram to indicate changes in market activity.
  • Trend Identification – Highlights price positioning relative to EMAs to assist in market assessment.
  • Multi-Asset & Timeframe Support – Works with forex, stocks, crypto, indices, and commodities.
  • Real-Time Calculations – Ensures stable performance without repainting.

How to Use It

  1. Identify Trends
    • Uptrend: Price is above the EMA High 34.
    • Downtrend: Price is below the EMA Low 34.
  2. Analyze Volume
    • Increasing volume suggests stronger momentum.
    • Decreasing volume may indicate a potential slowdown.
  3. Combine with Other Analysis Methods
    • Can be used with support/resistance levels or price action strategies.

Why Choose This Indicator?

  • Compatible with different trading styles.
  • Designed for ease of use.
  • Provides structured market insights.

This tool is intended to enhance technical analysis by providing structured market data.


Recommended products
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4 (31)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicators
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicators
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Indicators
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Daily Bar Number Indicator
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicators
Daily Bar Number Indicator for MT5 The Daily Bar Number Indicator displays the sequential number of each candle directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart. It helps traders follow intraday bar counts and analyze session patterns easily. Main Features: Shows bar numbers below each candle in real time. Customizable color, font, and size. Option to hide even numbers for a clearer view. Supports custom trading sessions (e.g., 08:00–18:00). Adjustable number of days to display. Lightweight and compatible wi
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
Indicators
Auto Optimized RSI   is a smart and easy-to-use arrow indicator designed for precision trading. It automatically finds the most effective RSI Buy and Sell levels for your selected symbol and timeframe using real historical data simulations. The indicator can be used as a standalone system or as part of your existing trading strategy. It is especially useful for intraday trading. Unlike traditional RSI indicators that rely on fixed 70/30 levels,   Auto Optimized RSI   dynamically adjusts its lev
Trendlines Oscillator
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
Rainbow EA MT5
Jamal El Alama
Experts
Description : Rainbow EA MT5 is a simple Expert advisor based on   Rainbow MT5 indicator witch is based on Moving average with period 34. The indicator is incorporated in the EA, therefore, it is not required for the EA to operate, but if you wish, you can download it from   my product page . The Expert Advisor settings are as follows : Suitable for Timeframes up to H1 The parameters below can be set according to your trading rules. StopLoss ( Stop Loss in pips) TakeProfit ( Take Profit in pips
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
FX Order Flow MT5
Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom
5 (1)
Indicators
This powerful tool is engineered to transform the way traders analyze currency strength. Built for every experience level, it offers clear, actionable guidance on when to trade and in which direction. Its versatility extends across all currency-related symbols, including gold (XAU/USD) and bitcoin (BTC/USD). By delivering deep, data-driven insights, it empowers traders to make smarter, more confident decisions. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned professional, this indicator equips you with
Kijun Sen Envelope by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Indicators
The  Kijun-Sen Envelope  is a powerful trend-following indicator based on the  Kijun-Sen  line from the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. This tool creates dynamic upper and lower bands around the Kijun-Sen, forming an envelope that helps traders identify market trends, potential reversals, and overbought/oversold conditions. Key Features: • Trend Confirmation – Helps determine whether the market is in a strong uptrend, downtrend, or ranging phase. • Support & Resistance Zones – The envelope acts as
FREE
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
Indicators
Do you, like me, like to trade with the trend? Then this indicator will help you! Rainbow Trend is a trend indicator, which uses several Moving Averages on the chart. It measures different trend strenght zones for different periods: very long term, long term, mid term, short term and very short term. Each zone has its color, and it is possible to have sound alert when the prices leaves a zone and enters another. Its configuration is very simple. If you find any bug or have any suggestions, conta
Trend Monitor MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator generates early signals basing on ADX reading data combined with elements of price patterns. Works on all symbols and timeframes. The indicator does not redraw its signals. You see the same things on history and in real time. For better visual perception signals are displayed as arrows (in order not to overload the chart). Features The best results are obtained when the indicator works on two timeframes. For example: M30 – the indicator shows the main trend; M5 – the indicator gen
Currencies Strength
Jinsong Zhang
Indicators
This indicator is used to compare the relative strength of the trade on the chart against the other several selected symbols. By comparing the price movement of each traded variety based on the same base day, several trend lines of different directions can be seen, reflecting the strong and weak relationship between the several different traded varieties, so that we can have a clearer understanding of the market trend. For example, you can apply this indicator on a EurUSD chart and compare it w
Trend pointer mt5
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
An indicator for accurately determining price reversal points on all timeframes and all currency pairs. With the help of technical analysis of the market and mathematical diagnostic models, this indicator determines the price reversal points and the current trend direction with great efficiency. The indicator displays this information on the chart in the form of arrows and lines. The arrows show the trend reversal points and the lines show the current trend direction. INDICATOR trades in real t
PipFinite Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.84 (555)
Indicators
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Apex WilliamsR MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicators
Apex WilliamsR MT5 Description Apex Williams %R MT5 is a professional technical indicator that enhances the traditional Williams %R oscillator with advanced momentum analysis and multiple quality filters. Key Features Intelligent Signal System - Automatic buy/sell signal generation - Quality filters to reduce false signals - Clear visual indicators on chart Advanced Divergence Analysis - Automatic divergence detection - Integrated price-oscillator analysis - Technical signal confirmation
Cobra Arrow
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicators
The Cobra Arrow indicator is a precision-engineered signal tool designed for MT5 that identifies potential market turning points using a unique hybrid of volatility, momentum, and exhaustion dynamics. It visualizes trade opportunities directly on the chart through clear orange and magenta arrows positioned with adaptive ATR-based offsets for enhanced readability and context awareness. Internally, it blends short-term oscillator sensitivity with price strength evaluation to detect when momentum
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
HMA Trend Professional MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.25 (4)
Indicators
Improved version of the free HMA Trend indicator (for MetaTrader 4) with statistical analysis. HMA Trend is a trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. The main differences from the free version: Ability to predict the probability of a trend reversal using analysis of history data. Plotting statistical charts for analyzi
RSI Divergence with FVG Signal
Cao Minh Quang
Indicators
The RSI Divergence + FVG Signal indicator combines Relative Strength Index (RSI) Divergence with Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals based on both momentum shifts and institutional imbalance zones. Core Features: RSI Divergence Detection : Identifies both regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences between price and RSI. Divergences indicate potential trend reversals or continuation. FVG Zone Recognition : Detects Fair Value Gaps (imbalances caused
Ultimate Candle Patterns
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
Indicators
This is a multi-symbol and multi-timeframe table-based indicator designed for a candlestick patterns detection with 46 patterns for META TRADER 5. Each formation has own image for easier recognition. Here you find most popular formations such as "Engulfing", "Hammer", "Three Line Strike", "Piercing" or Doji - like candles. Check my full list of patterns on my screenshots below. Also you can not only switch all bearish or bullish patterns from input, but also select formation for a specified symb
Terra Infinity
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Terra Infinity is a flat indicator. This improved version of the CalcFlat indicator has three additional lines that significantly increase its effectiveness. Unlike its predecessor with two static levels, Terra Infinity adds three dynamic lines above the main histogram, which are interpreted as follows: base signal line, minimum signal line, maximum signal line. These lines are formed using the additional parameter Avg, which is the average value of the histogram. Averaging produces a line cl
SlopeChannelB MT5
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
Indicators
SlopeChannelB – a technical analysis tool that constructs a sloping price movement channel, offering unique opportunities to assess the current market situation and find trading signals. Main features of the indicator: Sloping price movement channel : The indicator helps visualize support and resistance levels, which may indicate potential reversal points or trend continuations. Various line colors and background highlighting : Sloping support and resistance levels are displayed in differen
PREngulfing
Slobodan Manovski
Experts
PR EA - Engulfing Pattern Trading System Automated Engulfing Pattern Detection with MA Confirmation The PR EA is a Meta Trader 5 expert advisor that identifies and trades bullish/bearish engulfing candlestick patterns when confirmed by a moving average filter. Designed for swing trading on 30-minute charts with compatibility for M15 and H1 time frames. Key Features: Pattern Recognition - Detects valid bullish/bearish engulfing candle formations Trend Confirmation - 238-period SMA filter
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicators
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
Trend Lines Scalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Indicators
TREND LINES Scalper Professional Indicator OVERVIEW Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals. This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades. MAIN FEATURES
Buyers of this product also purchase
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.99 (69)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (19)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.88 (26)
Indicators
*** Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) framework. It automatically analyzes reversal points and key zones across multiple timeframes, emphasizing No Repaint signals and highlighting Points of Interest (POI).It also features an Auto Fibonacci Level System that automatically draws Fibonacci lines to help detect pullbacks and reversal points instantly. The signals help identify potential market reversals w
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.64 (42)
Indicators
The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2025 Market: First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  Online course, manual and download presets. The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders . It combines over 10 premium indicators and features more than 7 robust trading strategies , making it a
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.83 (23)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (23)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicators
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.86 (21)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicators
MetaForecast predicts and visualizes the future of any market using different powerful methods. While financial markets are not always predictable, if there are patterns in the past data, MetaForecast can learn and predict the future as accurately as possible. It features a complete implementation of neural networks embedded directly into the indicator, enabling traders to create and train AI models using data from multiple symbols to learn complex patterns. MetaForecast leverages your computer'
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.14 (21)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multi
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (3)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicators
The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $149  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (3)
Indicators
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Basic Supply Demand Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (1)
Indicators
This dashboard discovers and displays the  Supply  and  Demand  zones on the chart, both in scalping and long term mode, depending on your trading strategy for the selected symbols. In addition, the scanner mode of the dashboard helps you to check all desired symbols at a glance and not to miss any suitable positions /   MT4 version Free indicator:   Basic Supply Demand Features Allows you to view trading opportunities on   multiple currency pairs , giving you a clear and concise view of all p
CRT Liquidity Pro
Juan Pablo Castro Forero
5 (1)
Indicators
Worried about your next trade? Tired of not knowing if your strategy actually works? With CRT Liquidity Pro, you trade with real stats, not emotions. Know your probabilities, track your performance, and trade with confidence—based on the Power of 3, Smart liquidity detection and CRT confirmations. Did you like to see the reality of the CRT Liquidity strategy? After your purchase contact us and we will provide you one of our other products for free.  Check our other products for more real strate
IQ Gold Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicators
Entry points at the bar close,  without redrawing .  Trend scanner  across all assets,  MTF - mode  and much more in one tool. We recommend using it together with   RFI LEVELS. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS  ENG         /         VERSION MT4   Main functions: Accurate entry signals WITHOUT REPAINTING! Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is a significant distinction from repainting indicators that might provide a signal and then alter it, potentially leading to deposit losses. Now,
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.73 (52)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicators
The ACB Breakout Arrows indicator provides a crucial entry signal in the market by detecting a special breakout pattern. The indicator constantly scans the chart for a settling momentum in one direction and provide the accurate entry signal right before the major move. Get multi-symbol and multi-timeframe scanner from here - Scanner for ACB Breakout Arrows MT 5 Key features Stoploss   and Take Profit levels are provided by the indicator. Comes with a MTF Scanner dashboard which tracks the brea
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Indicators
Get the FREE AUX Indicator and EA Support Direct Download — Click Here [ D.I.C.E ] The Divergence in Chaos Environment is a specialized MT5 tool built for traders who apply Elliott Wave Theory within the framework of Trading Chaos techniques. It identifies hidden and regular divergences in price action, synchronized with the chaotic market environment described by Bill Williams. Key Features Elliott Wave–Aligned Divergence: Detects bullish and bearish divergences in harmony with Elliott Wave st
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro: Advanced Entry and Risk Management This is the upgraded version of Gold Sniper Scalper Pro. It retains the core successful features and includes new additions that enhance flexibility, safety, and efficiency in XAUUSD trading. Key Features and Improvements 1. Flexible Entry System: Dual Signal Modes The indicator now offers two distinct signal generation modes, providing more control over trade initiation: Multi-Signal: Prioritizes faster entry with a higher signal freq
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.46 (134)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Suleiman Levels
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (3)
Indicators
Special limited-time offer. Important Note: The image shown in the screenshots includes two indicators: the “Suleiman Levels” indicator and the “RSI Trend V” indicator. NEW UPDATE v 7.9:  A remarkable and special update for Mode #3, which is dedicated to detecting levels. The Suleiman Levels indicator is a professional, advanced, and integrated analysis tool. With nearly 9,800 lines of code, it makes your analysis charts clearer than ever before. It is not just an indicator. Powerful features o
Professional CDV with Aggressive Score
TitanScalper
Indicators
Overview The Professional CDV with Aggressive Score is a comprehensive volume analysis tool that combines visual Cumulative Delta Volume (CDV) representation with an advanced aggressive scoring system. Built using proven Professional Orderflow Platform methodology, this indicator provides traders with deep insights into market microstructure and volume dynamics. Key Features Professional Orderflow CDV Implementation Authentic Professional Orderflow Platform delta multiplier calculation methodolo
More from author
Volume Above Average
Dinh Hoan Luu
Indicators
Volume Above Average Indicator - MQL5 Introduction The Volume Above Average Indicator is a custom indicator for the MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) platform that helps traders identify the current trading volume compared to the historical average. The indicator uses three different sensitivity levels to classify volume into weak, medium, and strong, providing a clear visualization of market momentum. Key Features Displays trading volume in a separate window. Compares the current volume with the historical a
FREE
G Channel Indicator
Dinh Hoan Luu
Indicators
G Channels – Efficient Adaptive Channel Indicator Introduction Channel indicators are widely used in technical analysis, offering valuable insights into price movements, trend identification, and volatility. Most channel-based indicators, such as Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channels, rely on a central tendency estimator (e.g., a moving average) combined with a volatility component to define upper and lower bands. The G Channels indicator takes this concept further by leveraging a highly efficie
Origin Gold SonicR
Dinh Hoan Luu
Experts
Origin Gold Sonic R EA – Automated Trading for XAU/USD (1H) Overview Origin Gold Sonic R EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade XAU/USD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe using the Sonic R Strategy. This EA intelligently combines trend analysis, volume-based confirmations, and dynamic support/resistance levels to enter and exit trades with precision. Key Features Fully Automated Trading – Executes buy and sell orders without manual intervention. Advanced Trend Detection – Uses moving
G Channel EA
Dinh Hoan Luu
Experts
G Channel EA – Adaptive Trading Expert Advisor Introduction G Channel EA is an advanced automated trading system that utilizes the G Channels Indicator to execute trades based on market conditions. This EA enhances trading precision by combining trend-following strategies, breakout detection, and EMA 200 filtering to deliver efficient trade execution. By leveraging a recursive calculation method , G Channel EA dynamically adapts to price action, ensuring optimal entry, exit, and risk management
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review