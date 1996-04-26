G Channel EA
- Dinh Hoan Luu
G Channel EA – Adaptive Trading Expert Advisor
Introduction
G Channel EA is an advanced automated trading system that utilizes the G Channels Indicator to execute trades based on market conditions. This EA enhances trading precision by combining trend-following strategies, breakout detection, and EMA 200 filtering to deliver efficient trade execution.
By leveraging a recursive calculation method, G Channel EA dynamically adapts to price action, ensuring optimal entry, exit, and risk management in both trending and ranging markets.
How It Works – Smart Trade Execution
1. Trend Confirmation – EMA 200 Crossover Strategy
- Buy Signal: Triggered when the average band crosses above EMA 200, confirming a bullish trend.
- Sell Signal: Triggered when the average band crosses below EMA 200, indicating a bearish trend.
This method helps filter out false signals and ensures trades align with long-term trends.
2. Breakout & Reversal Trading
- Breakout Entries: The EA initiates a trade when price closes beyond the channel boundaries, confirming a potential trend continuation.
- Reversal Entries: If the price rejects a boundary, the EA executes a counter-trend trade with controlled risk.
3. Adaptive Stop Loss & Take Profit
- Stop loss and take profit are dynamically adjusted based on channel width and market volatility.
- Trailing stop functionality is available to protect profits while allowing room for trend continuation.
Key Features
Fully Automated Trading – Executes trades based on a well-tested algorithm.
Adaptive Channel Strategy – Adjusts dynamically based on price action.
MA 200 Trend Filter – Ensures high-probability trade setups.
Breakout & Reversal Detection – Identifies key trading opportunities.
Dynamic Risk Management – Customizable stop loss and take profit settings.
User-Friendly Settings – Suitable for both beginner and professional traders.
Recommended Settings
|Parameter
|Value
|Symbol
|XAUUSDm
|Period
|H1 (2020.01.14 - 2025.03.04)
Inputs:
|Parameter
|Value
|InpGChannelLength
|92
|InptGChannelMAConfirm
|158
|InptATR
|14
|InpMaxPositions
|2
|Parameter
|Value
|InpMagicnumber
|56895940
|InpLotSizeMethod
|0
|InpFixedLotsValue
|0.2
|InpRiskPerTrade
|1
|Parameter
|Value
|InpTrailingSL
|false
|InpSL
|2000
|InpTP
|4000
|InpSLTPByATR
|true
|InpSLATR
|4
|InpTPATR
|6
|InpCloseBySignal
|false
|InpCloseHalf
|false
|InpCloseHalfRR
|2
|Parameter
|Value
|InpSessionFilter
|0
|InpIsUseTrendFilter
|false
|InpIsUseVolatilityFilter
|false
|InpIsUseVortexFilter
|false
|InpIsUseMMIFilter
|false
|Parameter
|Value
|InpIsTradeOnMon
|true
|InpIsTradeOnTue
|true
|InpIsTradeOnWed
|true
|InpIsTradeOnThu
|true
|InpIsTradeOnFri
|true
|InpIsTradeOnSat
|true
|InpIsTradeOnSun
|true
How to Use G Channel EA
Trend Following – Buy near the lower band in an uptrend, sell near the upper band in a downtrend.
Breakout Strategy – Enter trades when price closes beyond the channel boundaries.
EMA 200 Crossover – Confirm trend direction for stronger trade entries.
Risk Management – Adjust trade parameters based on your trading strategy.
Conclusion
G Channel EA offers an efficient, reliable, and adaptive approach to algorithmic trading. By combining trend confirmation, breakout strategies, and risk management, it helps traders automate decision-making with confidence.
Whether you're a manual trader looking for automation or a professional seeking an optimized EA, G Channel EA provides a powerful tool to improve trading efficiency and consistency.
Start using G Channel EA today and take your trading to the next level!