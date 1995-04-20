Real Trend Alert

The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade.


The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT !


Information Panel: We've equipped this indicator with a user-friendly Panel.  one side of the panel, the time frame is displayed, while on the other side, the currency pair is shown. Below that, the direction of the trend is identified, showing whether it is an uptrend or a downtrend. The percentage of the prevailing market is displayed, indicating whether there is an entry opportunity for a strong buy or a strong sell.


How to trade with the indicator: 

Trading with (Real Trend alert)  is just easy step:

Opening a position

A buy signal was received with a Trend power of more than 70%

After checking the trend direction, take a Buy trade during an Uptrend and a Sell trade during a Downtrend when the Trend Power exceeds 70%, along with the  check 🔔 notification.

Trade Close the entire position in a trend reversal


When you see the arrow in the chart then you have to take buy or sell trade.


Benefits of the indicator:


  • The indicator produces signals with high accuracy.
  • A confirmed arrow signal can only be redrawn when the trend changes.
  • You can trade on the  trading platform of any broker.
  • You can trade any assets (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices etc.).It is better to trade on 15M timeframes (medium-term trading).


Find top-quality trading robots and indicators right here!: https://www.mql5.com


Recommended products
Market Profile
Artem Titarenko
5 (1)
Indicators
The "Market Profile" indicator displays the profiles and volumes of periods – weekly, daily, session (8-hour), 4-hour, hour, summary. The VAH/VAL price area is automatically highlighted by a dotted line for each profile (except for the summary). The indicator includes chroma Delta, which colors the profile areas. The areas of prevailing Buys is colored in green, that of Sells - in red. The intensity histogram features blue/red respectively. In the filter mode, the indicator displays the volume a
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relat
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
Indicators
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
Cupid Signal Fx
Damrongwit Kongtong
Indicators
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the return point with Stochastic Oscillator, then monitoring the trend by using the Moving Average and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each timeframe. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, the indicator will detect the return point when the Stochastic Oscillator show "cross up" of the main line/signal line at the below position of
Fair Value Gap MT4
Ahmed Soliman
Indicators
FVG - Fair Value Gap The FVG - Fair Value Gap is an advanced MQL4 indicator designed for traders who utilize institutional order flow and Smart Money Concepts to identify market inefficiencies. This indicator automatically detects and highlights Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your chart, providing a clear visual representation of potential support and resistance zones, reversal points, and high-probability trading setups. Key Features: Automated FVG Detection: The indicator automatically identifies
MA H L turn and 1 to 12 MA H L turn trend 3 SL EA
Klein Gyula
Experts
I speak in Hungarian. Magyarul beszélek benne. - You can find the indicator by my name. Which is in the picture and the video. On mql5.com.  " Utam MA High Low" - Megkeresheti az indikátort a nevemnél. Ami a képen és a videóban van. Az mql5.com-on.  " Utam MA High Low" Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzmcyO50YdM&amp ;ab_channel=GyulaKlein (Első felvétel.   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfqvT-i9TPk&feature=youtu.be Első felvétel. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MapbQrJ0uPU&t=
Rira VWAP Bands
Vitor Palmeira Abbehusen
Indicators
VWAP Bands gives you the regular Volume-Weighted Average Price and also the deviation bands. Use this indicator to see the possible amount of market movement, find support and resistance lines, find good spots for entry and exit,  and the most important feature is to find possible pivot points. This indicator has been mathematically improved by Rira team. The calculation begins at the start of each trading day
Fibo Reversals
Adeniyi Adedipe
Indicators
Fibo Reversals is an indicator which has carefully been put together to attempt to indicate a time period in which an ongoing trend is most probably exhausted and a new trend (actually a reversal trend) inadvertently begins. At this, it should be okay for the manual trader to be on the look out for good trading opportunities. Input Settings Father Fibo  – This Input Determines The Highest Price For The Chosen Input Period. Son Fibo  - This Input Determines The Lowest Price For The Chosen Input
PTW Non Repaint System
Elvis Kanyama
Indicators
PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
Super trend alert filter
Levi Kevin Midiwo
Indicators
This product works by detecting trend opportunities. So as shown in the screenshot when The indicator shows an upward arrow it shows the market is on an uptrend and when the indicator Shows a downward arrow it shows the market is on a downward direction. What makes this indicator Special is that it has additional signals just below the arrow signals. It is up to the trader to be  Creative and combine these signals with the arrow signal to get accurate forecasts.
Trend Oracle
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
Trend Oracle trend indicator, shows entry signals. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated moments for entering the market with arrows. When using the indicator, it is possible to optimally distribute the risk coefficient. The indicator can be used for both short-term pipsing and long-term trading. Uses all one parameter for settings. Length - the number of bars to calculate the indicator. When choosing a parameter, it is necessary to visually similarize s
Algo Pumping MT4
Ihor Otkydach
4.94 (16)
Indicators
PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tra
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
Intelligent trend
Yang Pei Qin
Experts
1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle.   An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time.   A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time. 2.   short-term trends.   Oversold and long;   Overbought, short. 3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points. real-time signal： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/1538661?source=Site+Signals+My EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range). The best performing symbol : E
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Indicators
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
Pyro Trend
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicators
Pyro Trend is a new product that allows you to identify the current market phase (uptrend, downtrend or flat). The indicator is applicable for any data and periods. The middle of the trend wave, as well as the edges, are places of special heat and market behavior; when writing the indicator, an attempt was made to implement precisely finding the middle. Pyro Trend is a trend indicator that uses an original calculation algorithm. This indicator paints arrows in different colors depending on the
EA Index Flip
Stefano Cocconi
Experts
FEEL FREE TO ADD A REVIEW TO HELP ME AND OTHER COSTUMERS After over 2000 downloads I decided to put for the software at a price of only 30USD, so as to be able to finance the development of new software. Thank you for understanding JOIN TO MY CHAT FOR UPDATES AND NEWS ABOUT MY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES Check My Products Settings Trading strategy: EA Index Flip trades on US30, U100, US500, XAUUSD and Every Forex Pair The best timeframe are M1 to M15 . The Expert Advisor uses a trading strategy based
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
Chart Sync MT4
Dragos Mihai Ofrim
5 (1)
Indicators
# 33% off - limited time only # ChartSync Pro MT4 is an indicator, designed for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminals. It enables the trader to perform better multi-timeframe technical analysis, by synchronizing symbols and objects into virtually unlimited charts.  Built by traders for traders!   Telegram Premium Support - Dd you purchase the Chart Sync indicator and need a bit of help? Send us a screenshot with your purchase and your Telegram ID so we can add you to our premium support Telegram
MOM Standard and Hidden Divergences
Christopher Kryza
Indicators
The Momentum Standard/Hidden Divergence indicator will plot the momentum, and will also identify and plot standard (regular) divergences between the indicator and the price action, OR it can be set to identify and plot hidden (reverse) divergences between the indicator and the price action. The divergences themselves are implemented as lines (default green for bullish divergence and red for bearish divergence) drawn in the indicator pane. If activated via the Inputs dialog, alerts will be genera
Ticks and Points Candles MT4
Leonid Basis
Indicators
This indicator is designed for M1 time-frame and shows: Sum of ticks when the price goes up (color Green -The major component of a candlestick = the body). Sum of points when the price goes up (color Green -The extension lines at the top of the candle). Sum of points when the price goes down (color Red -The major component of a candlestick = the body). Sum of points when the price goes down (color Red -The extension lines at the lower end of the candle). Keep in mind that Sum of Points will be g
Bands Breakout
Andri Maulana
Indicators
Unlock Smarter Trading with the Bands Breakout! Are you tired of confusing charts and missed opportunities? Get clear, high-probability entry and exit signals right on your chart with the Bands Breakout  indicator! This isn't just another indicator; it's a complete, trend-aware system designed to simplify your trading decisions and focus only on the best moves. Our unique engine combines the momentum power of the EMA 10 with the volatility framework of the Bollinger Bands to find definitive buy
FREE
NIGHTCrusher Lite FREE
Christian Opperskalski
4.5 (2)
Experts
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation. The Lite - Version is limited to minimal Lot per Pair and dont has lot mulitplier and dynamic function you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid different Trade Entry Signals different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP) clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if ne
FREE
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
All Pivot Points Scanner
Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Indicators
Support And Resistance Screener is in one level indicator for MetaTrader that provide multiple tools inside one indicator. The available tools are :  1. Market Structure Screener. 2. Bullish Pullback Zone. 3. Bearish Pullback Zone. 4. Daily Pivots Points 5. weekly Pivots Points 6. monthly Pivots Points 7. Strong Support and Resistance based on Harmonic Pattern and volume. 8. Bank Level Zones. Key Features All in one level indicator. All types of alerts ( Pop-up alert, puss notification alerts.
Hurst Exponent Indicator
Roy Meshulam
Indicators
Description The Hurst exponent is referred to as the “index of dependence” or “index of long-range dependence”. It quantifies the relative tendency of a time series either to regress strongly to the mean or to cluster in a direction. A value H in the range 0.5–1 indicates a time series with long-term positive autocorrelation, meaning both that a high value in the series will probably be followed by another high value and that the values a long time into the future will also tend to be high. A va
GeoWprPro
Georgij Komarov
Indicators
WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
CCI Dashboard
Pablo Mozo Bel
Indicators
The CCI Dashboard is an information panel which allows you to have a global market vision through a Commodity Channel Index. CCI Dashboard analyzes and tracks all the actives you want to invest in. Take advantage of this useful dashboard where you can open in a few seconds the chart and quickly invest on it. Main Features of CCI Dashboard Graphic panel that allows you to know the situation of many assets. 7 Different Commodity Channel Index situations to discover when an asset is overbought or
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (143)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicators
Currently 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch the e
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.76 (17)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (65)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicators
SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend waves.
DragonsTail Indicator MT4
Maria Strudov
Indicators
"Dragon's Tail" is an integrated trading system, not just an indicator. This system analyzes each candle on a minute-by-minute basis, which is particularly effective in high market volatility conditions. The "Dragon's Tail" system identifies key market moments referred to as "bull and bear battles". Based on these "battles", the system gives trade direction recommendations. In the case of an arrow appearing on the chart, this signals the possibility of opening two trades in the indicated directi
Gold Trend 4
Sergei Linskii
Indicators
Gold Trend - this is a good stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the price movement of an asset and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. Live Signal of manual trading >>>   [ Click Here ] The best indicator signals: For SELL = red histogram + red SHORT pointer + yellow signal arrow in the same direction + red trend direction arrow. For BUY = blue histogram + blue LONG pointer + aqua signal arrow in the same direction + blue trend direction arrow. Benefits of the
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 26% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a worthle
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (4)
Indicators
Official release price is 65$ ,only for the first 20 copies ( only 1 left ).                Next price is 95$ , final price will be 250$. Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool repre
Reversal Master
Alexey Minkov
4.8 (15)
Indicators
The Reversal Master is an indicator for determining the current direction of price movement and reversal points. The indicator will be useful for those who want to see the current market situation better. The indicator can be used as an add-on for ready-made trading systems, or as an independent tool, or to develop your own trading systems. The Reversal Master indicator, to determine the reversal points,  analyzes a lot of conditions since the combined analysis gives a more accurate picture of t
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicators
Auto Optimized RSI is a smart and easy-to-use arrow indicator designed for precision trading. It automatically finds the most effective RSI Buy and Sell levels for your selected symbol and timeframe using real historical data simulations. The indicator can be used as a standalone system or as part of your existing trading strategy. It is especially useful for intraday trading. Unlike traditional RSI indicators that rely on fixed 70/30 levels, Auto Optimized RSI dynamically adjusts its levels bas
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicators
MT5 version  |  FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator  is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as  Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds  the correct wave structure  of the market, and  Fibonacci levels  which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private
PZ Turning Points MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (2)
Indicators
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Hydra Trend Rider
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 5 Version Read the User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. 
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following 100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments: forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices, stocks.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average Moving Avera
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.61 (36)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (6)
Indicators
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
UR Gamma
Krzysztof Jan Debski
Indicators
UR Gamma (powered by similar calculations found in Machine Learning systems) UR Gamma is a cutting-edge financial analysis tool that offers a new and improved take on the classic WaveTrend indicator. By incorporating advanced Digital Signal Processing techniques, UR Gamma addresses some of the limitations of traditional WaveTrend algorithms and provides a more accurate, robust and dynamic approach to identifying and measuring trends in price action. Advantages of using UR Gamma: Minimalistic
Volume Orderflow Profile
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Volume Orderflow Profile , a versatile tool designed to help traders visualize and understand the dynamics of buying and selling pressure within a specified lookback period. Perfect for those looking to gain deeper insights into volume-based market behavior! MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122657 The indicator gathers data on high and low prices, along with buy and sell volumes, over a user-defined period. It calculates the maximum and minimum prices during this
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is th
More from author
Gold Centa Pro MT4
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
5 (1)
Experts
In the volatile world of financial markets, finding the best trading opportunities and minimizing risks is always a significant challenge for every investor.  GoldCenta EA  is a strategy that uses a stop-loss but carries some risk due to its use of martingale and grid techniques.  It is best suited for Cent accounts. Use it only with money you can afford to risk. Test it with a backtest or on a demo account before going live, Enjoy it after understanding the incredible results. The key advantag
Gold Centa Pro MT5
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Experts
In the volatile world of financial markets, finding the best trading opportunities and minimizing risks is always a significant challenge for every investor.  Gold Centa Pro  is a strategy that Not uses a stop-loss but carries some risk due to its use of Money management and grid techniques.   It is best suited for Cent accounts. Use it only with money you can afford to risk. Test it with a backtest or on a demo account before going live, Enjoy it after understanding the incredible results. The
GoldMachina
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Experts
I invite you to buy my EA and support me,   GoldMachina MT4 10 copies left for $50 Discounted price .  The price will increase by $20  with every 10 purchases. Final price $399 Attention! Expert does not trade often, keep this in mind before buying! Don't wait for a trades every day! The trades are rare!  The important advantage of this EA is that you can start to trade with a minimum of $200 initial deposit, it support trading on XAUUSD(Gold) and lot size can be customized in ratio of the $
HFT Evaluation MT5
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Experts
Only 6 copies out of 10 left at $30! This is a limited introductory offer: Buy EA at a special Discount price of   only $30   The offer will end when the first 10 copies are sold... After that, the price will be raised to $60 !. HFT Evaluation System is a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading strategy that has been running on live accounts for several years. Unlike conventional systems that are optimized to fit historical data, HFT Evaluation Trading is designed to exploit current market ineffic
HFT Evaluation MT4
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
5 (1)
Experts
Only 6 copies out of 10 left at $30! This is a limited introductory offer: Buy EA at a special Discount price of only $30 The offer will end when the first 10 copies are sold... After that, the price will be raised to $60 !. HFT Evaluation System is a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading strategy that has been running on live accounts for several years. Unlike conventional systems that are optimized to fit historical data, HFT Evaluation Trading is designed to exploit current market inefficienc
Unlimited Pip Gainer MT4
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Experts
The special price of $299 is available for the first 10 buyers only. After the first 10 sales, the price will increase by $100.  The final price for Unlimited Pip Gainer EA will be $3000 Please send me a private message after purchasing the Robot. NEXT PRICE : $399 Attention! Expert does not trade often, keep this in mind before buying! Don't wait for a trades every day! The trades are rare! Ready to start profiting in dollars completely automatically? Increased Efficiency and Accuracy Unlimi
Gold Mask Aggressive
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Experts
Gold Mask Aggressive EA - Advanced XAU/USD Trading Robot Professional Gold Mask trading EA for MetaTrader with proprietary algorithms and precise market analysis. Designed for XAU/USD scalping without  martingale strategies. But Aggressive Mode has a profitable trading grid. Buy Gold Mask Aggressive MT4 and you could get   HFT Golden EA   for free ! Ask in private for more details! The price will increase by $100 with every 10 purchases. Final price $2750 ( After purchasing the EA, contact m
Alien Matrix
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Experts
Alien Matrix 2.0 new version has been released with a 50% price reduction. This is a limited introductory offer. The offer ends after the first ten copies are sold. EA uses stop loss for all orders, EA does not use any dangerous trading methods: No Martingle, No Grid Alien matrix is one of the EAs I have used. I invite you to buy my Alien Matrix the strategy combines Price Action with tick patterns along with intelligent  filtering algorithms to identify high probability and low risk trading o
HFT Golden
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Experts
HFT Golden EA: Advanced Precision Trading System Welcome to the next generation of algorithmic trading excellence HFT Golden EA represents a sophisticated approach to modern trading, executing precision trades with exceptional profit potential, fixed stop-loss protection, and remarkably low drawdown.  Does not rely on any indicators — purely based on price and market mechanics. DOWNLOAD SETFILES     |   Setfile 1     The special price of $750 is available for the first 10 buyers only. Buy HFT G
GoldMachina MT5
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Experts
I invite you to buy my EA and support me,   GoldMachina MT5 10 copies left for $50 Discounted price .  The price will increase by $20  with every 10 purchases. Final price $399 Attention! Expert does not trade often, keep this in mind before buying! Don't wait for a trades every day! The trades are rare! The important advantage of this EA is that you can start to trade with a minimum of $200 initial deposit, it support trading on XAUUSD(Gold) and lot size can be customized in ratio of the $2
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review