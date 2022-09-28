Chart Sync MT4

5

# 33% off - limited time only #

ChartSync Pro MT4 is an indicator, designed for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminals. It enables the trader to perform better multi-timeframe technical analysis, by synchronizing symbols and objects into virtually unlimited charts. 

Built by traders for traders! 

Telegram Premium Support - Dd you purchase the Chart Sync indicator and need a bit of help? Send us a screenshot with your purchase and your Telegram ID so we can add you to our premium support Telegram group. 

The indicator has various advanced settings that enable the trader to only sync certain objects on certain timeframes, providing a very clear and professional approach. For example, the trader can opt to sync M1 trendlines only in the M5 charts, but not any chart above M5, knowing that M1 trendline won't provide any valuable insights on say H1, except cluttering the chart.

Chart Sync Pro MT5 available! 

Chart Sync Pro MT4 does NOT work in strategy tester! 


Detailed settings and screenshots available here


How to use Chart Sync Pro MT4

  1. Open two or more charts, each on a different timeframe
  2. Drag Chart Sync Pro MT4 into each chart
  3. Adjust the settings if needed
  4. Draw trendline, line, fibonacci or any other supported object on one chart
  5. Have that object available on any other chart, depending on your settings


Chart Sync Pro MT4 Highlights

  • built by traders for traders
  • object synchronization (trendlines, channels, fibonacci, etc.)
  • object property synchronization (color, style, widths, etc.)
  • symbol synchronization
  • unlimited charts, symbols and objects
  • fine-grain professional level sync settings 
  • works on any financial instruments (Forex, CFD, Crypto, Metals, Futures, etc.)
  • easy to install and configure
  • active premium support
  • fast, robust and reliable indicator

Who can use Chart Sync Pro MT4

  • beginner or professional traders
  • scalpers, day traders, swing traders, etc. 


Settings explained


By default, the following syncronization settings are turned on. You will be able to adjust these settings to better suit your technical analysis style. 

  • M1 objects will sync to M5 and M15 timeframes
  • M5 objects will sync to M1, M15 and M30 timeframes
  • M15 objects will sync to M1, M5, M30 and H1 timeframes
  • M30 objects will sync to M1, M5, M15, H1 and H4 timeframes
  • H1 objects will sync to M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1 timeframes
  • H4 objects will sync to M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, D1 and W1 timeframes
  • D1 objects will sync to M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, W1 and MN timeframes
  • W1 objects will sync to M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, MN timeframes
  • MN objects will sync to M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1 timeframes


1. Section 1 - Timeframe sync settings

These settings define timeframe specific synchronization rules for all object types. For example:

  • Sync H1 objects down to M5 and   Sync H1 objects up to H4 means all objects originally drawn on a H1 chart will be synchronized and displayed on all timeframes higher or equal to M5 and lower or equal to H4. 

Timeframe sync settings enables clean charts, displaying only timeframe relevant objects. A trend line drawn on M5 timeframe usually adds no relevant information on a Daily chart 


2. Section 2 - Per object type settings

For each synchronized object type specific settings can be applied:

  • Force-sync on all timeframes - if set to 'true', that specific object type will be synchronized on all timeframes, bypassing the general timeframe sync settings. For example, if you want a Rectangle synchronized and displayed on all timeframes, you should configure this parameter to 'true'
  • Sync enabled - this setting allows you to enable/disable synchronization of each specific object type. By default all supported object types are synchronized, but with this option you can disable synchronization for any subset of them. In case you don't want Fibonacci Channels synchronized, set this value to 'false'.


3. Section 3 - User Interface settings

You can configure where and how the indicator logo is displayed, to comply with your custom chart template. If set to Compact mode, a smaller version of the logo will be shown.


IMPORTANT:  Settings are synchronized accross all charts. You only need to change them in one place and they will be automatically applied to all other charts running the indicator.












Reviews 1
vanquish.trader
66
vanquish.trader 2023.07.09 20:12 
 

I've now had the opportunity to trial this indicator over the past few weeks since buying the MT5 version, and was so impressed with the performance that I ended up buying the MT4 version as well! I can only describe this indicator as absolutely brilliant! As the commercial advert says, ".....It does exactly what it says on the tin.....!". Anything you draw, whether trendlines or rectangles or any other objects and shapes, including fibo's, are duplicated/synced on all the open charts that have the indicator attached. I would describe myself as a purely technical trader and usually start plotting my trendlines and blocked areas of interest on the larger timeframes. I would then go down to the smaller timeframes and start again This would take me ages, so I did a search for this type of indicator and trialled numerous others until I found CHARTSYNC PRO. It was exactly what I was looking for and as already mentioned, I bought both versions as I carry out one set of strategies on MT4 and another on MT5. So, well done Dragos, this indicator saves me a lot of time and has increased my technical analysis workflow by 10 fold. Keep up the great work won't you!

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Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
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4.8 (104)
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Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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4.67 (12)
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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# 33% off - limited time only # ChartSync Pro MT5 is an indicator, designed for the MetaTrader 5 trading terminals. It enables the trader to perform better multi-timeframe technical analysis, by synchronizing symbols and objects into virtually unlimited charts.  Built by traders for traders!   Telegram Premium Support - Dd you purchase the Chart Sync indicator and need a bit of help? Send us a screenshot with your purchase and your Telegram ID so we can add you to our premium support Telegram g
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Stack Manager is a MT5 utility that is built to help traders: manage existing stacked trades (multiple trades opened on the same symbol) copy SL / TP levels to newly opened trades update SL / TP levels for all stacked trades, if one SL or TP level is modified calculate and show global SL / TP in currency and points (for all open trades in a stack) SL / TP autocomplete from phone (if left on a VPS, traders can place orders on a phone and SL / TP levels will be copied from the existing trades) Id
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vanquish.trader
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vanquish.trader 2023.07.09 20:12 
 

I've now had the opportunity to trial this indicator over the past few weeks since buying the MT5 version, and was so impressed with the performance that I ended up buying the MT4 version as well! I can only describe this indicator as absolutely brilliant! As the commercial advert says, ".....It does exactly what it says on the tin.....!". Anything you draw, whether trendlines or rectangles or any other objects and shapes, including fibo's, are duplicated/synced on all the open charts that have the indicator attached. I would describe myself as a purely technical trader and usually start plotting my trendlines and blocked areas of interest on the larger timeframes. I would then go down to the smaller timeframes and start again This would take me ages, so I did a search for this type of indicator and trialled numerous others until I found CHARTSYNC PRO. It was exactly what I was looking for and as already mentioned, I bought both versions as I carry out one set of strategies on MT4 and another on MT5. So, well done Dragos, this indicator saves me a lot of time and has increased my technical analysis workflow by 10 fold. Keep up the great work won't you!

Dragos Mihai Ofrim
948
Reply from developer Dragos Mihai Ofrim 2023.07.10 02:03
Thank you for taking the time to leave a review. I'm happy to hear that our product is enhancing your workflow. Your feedback and support are greatly appreciated.
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