Real Trend Alert

The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade.


The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT !


Information Panel: We've equipped this indicator with a user-friendly Panel.  one side of the panel, the time frame is displayed, while on the other side, the currency pair is shown. Below that, the direction of the trend is identified, showing whether it is an uptrend or a downtrend. The percentage of the prevailing market is displayed, indicating whether there is an entry opportunity for a strong buy or a strong sell.


How to trade with the indicator: 

Trading with (Real Trend alert)  is just easy step:

Opening a position

A buy signal was received with a Trend power of more than 70%

After checking the trend direction, take a Buy trade during an Uptrend and a Sell trade during a Downtrend when the Trend Power exceeds 70%, along with the  check 🔔 notification.

Trade Close the entire position in a trend reversal


When you see the arrow in the chart then you have to take buy or sell trade.


Benefits of the indicator:


  • The indicator produces signals with high accuracy.
  • A confirmed arrow signal can only be redrawn when the trend changes.
  • You can trade on the  trading platform of any broker.
  • You can trade any assets (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices etc.).It is better to trade on 15M timeframes (medium-term trading).


Find top-quality trading robots and indicators right here!: https://www.mql5.com


