Gold Mask Aggressive

Gold Mask Aggressive EA - Advanced XAU/USD Trading Robot

Professional Gold Mask trading EA for MetaTrader with proprietary algorithms and precise market analysis. Designed for XAU/USD scalping without  martingale strategies. But Aggressive Mode has a profitable trading grid.

Buy Gold Mask Aggressive MT4 and you could get HFT Golden EA for free ! Ask in private for more details!

The price will increase by $100 with every 10 purchases. Final price $2750


( After purchasing the EA, contact me for setup. I will help you 24/7 for other updates including SetFile, and for convenience, please install Anydesk on your computer and give permission for remote control. It will be more suitable to save both your and my time. )

Check out this Myfxbook account that was tested during a live session of the HFT Golden EA, which you get for free with this Gold Mask Aggressive. Search for "HFT Golden Challenge".


- Recommendations:  IMPORTANT: It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results !



Backtesting Guide: Apply default parameters for XAUUSD or GBPUSD/EURUSD.  Date: Do not tick Use Date, Timeframe: M5, Spread: 60 to 150. If you face difficulties, reach out via private message—I’ll explain how to import tick data.

- If you need a backtest of this Gold Mask Aggressive EA or for Live Market testing, you should contact me.


- How It Works - 

  • Market Analysis: The EA constantly evaluates market data, including price action, technical indicators, and volatility.
  • Signal Generation: Once specific conditions are met, the EA forwards market data to the Turbo Function model for further analysis.
  • Trade Execution: Based on the EA's analysis, the EA initiates buy or sell positions with calculated stop-loss and take-profit levels.
  • Position Management: Open positions are handled using a strategy-based  Drawdown mechanism.
  • Risk Management: The EA employs various risk management techniques, such as maximum trade limits and dynamic lot sizing.

- Strategy Logic

Gold Mask Aggressive EA uses non-AI proprietary indicators to detect breakout and momentum shifts in XAUUSD. Upon validation, the EA forwards this data to its internal Turbo model, which determines optimal entry points. SL/TP levels are defined per trade. A unique recovery mode system reduces drawdown after a loss. The EA is also equipped with a full news filter system and session-based logic.


Frequently Asked Questions;  Does this EA use martingale?

No. It uses a controlled grid in Aggressive Mode only, and never increases lot size exponentially.


Key Features:

  • Fixed stop-loss protection on every trade
  • Low drawdown with mobile profit-taking system
  • Simple parameter setup - No complex configurations
  • Unique algorithms that avoid AI/neural network limitations
  • Responds effectively to sudden market news and volatility
  • Long-Term Sustainability


Further development of the project based on customer and own suggestions, with all updates provided at no cost. development of the project based on customer and own suggestions, with all updates provided at no cost.


- EA Setup and  Recommendations  :

 Timeframe  On All time frames from 5m/15m/30m/1h
Recommend  Best Time/F  M5
Brokers
  Any (contact me directly for recommended brokers)
Leverage  1:500
 Account Type  Hedge, Ultra-low spread ECN, Raw, or Pro accounts required
 Symbol  Any Currencies especially XAUUSD (Gold)
 Minimum Deposit  $300 / 0.01 lot
 Recommend  $1000/0.01 For Low drawdown
 Settings  Not Default setting



- FEATURES OF THE BOT INCLUDE:

  • Maximum number of open positions per day
  • All positions are protected by automatic Take Profit, Stop Loss
  • VPS not essential but recommended
  • Session-based risk adjustments

Trading Strategy:

Unlike AI-dependent systems: Gold Mask EA uses proprietary indicators and secret algorithms specifically engineered for gold market dynamics. Perfect for traders seeking consistent performance without relying on lagging neural network predictions.


WeightFactor: Order placement weight (1-20 range, controls trade frequency)


Installation & Testing: Easy setup with minimal parameters. Default settings may vary across brokers - backtesting recommended for optimal performance. Adjust parameters based on your platform's specifications and computer performance.


I have an experience of more than 10 years in forex  trading, I started my career as a trader and now developing Expert Advisors to make trading process and trading fully automated as I believe 


The strategy's success comes from its foundation in solid trading principles rather than curve-fitting or over-optimization. 

This means it can adapt to changing market conditions while maintaining its edge. I'm happy to provide more detailed information about any aspect of the system or discuss specific implementation questions.

Further development of the project based on customer and own suggestions, with all updates provided at no cost.



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Experts
Price Action EA for scalping. Open trades by bar height when bar height meet complex math calculations. Timerame is fundamentally M1 and works all forex symbols. Percentage trailing system. Time limitation. Autolot by percentage of balance. Settings by ea automatically. Close safety by time in minutes and close your order after x minute even if it is not in profit or loss by you. Set stoploss and takeprofit values automatically market price. Every major settings can be set automatically by robo
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The central strategy of the EA is based on the Elliott Wave Theory. When the second wave is a correction, you can open order in the direction of a trendline and use the fluctuations of the third wave to take profit. Stop loss will be set at the highest or the lowest price in the past. Each order has a stop loss. The EA is not Martingale, so the risk is controllable. Parameters StoplossParameter: Actual stop loss = Theoretical stop loss multiplied by the stop loss factor, and the value range is
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The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
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The CSM System is currently fully automated with all the special features and functions, controlled and regularly monitored. Its evolution, parameters and the individual algorithms are professionally evaluated and optimized by experienced development group of programmers who are developing new updated versions of system. Unlike the other systems, we focused to create the system where the backtesting successful results matching the real life situation. Our core lies in identification of these bi
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