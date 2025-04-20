Many people like to trade XAUUSD, and I am no exception. I created the Apocalypse Gold EA, and later I continued to expand this EA to allow it to trade up to 15 foreign exchange currency pairs in addition to XAUUSD . Fortunately, Apocalypse Gold EA has achieved good performance returns, but some people say that its price is a bit high and hope to launch an EA that only trades XAUUSD but at a good price. Well, it seems that we are back to the starting point. I carefully considered these suggestions and launched the Hero Gold EA to meet the needs of this part of users. I solemnly launch the Hero Gold EA and hope that everyone likes it. It has built-in trading parameters for XAUUSD, Gold, and GOLD. It can be used on multiple forex brokers. It is recommended to use forex brokers with spreads below 40 pips.

Signal display 1: https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2223870

Click here 99.9% quality historical data backtest, 2018-2024, Fixde lot .

One order at a time, each trade has a stop loss and take profit. No Martingale, no grid. In good years, EA will continue to grow. Of course, there will be bad times. But bad times usually don't last too long. Let's have a good look forward to the future together.





Features of EA:

Use dynamic small stop loss and dynamic take profit, built-in multiple closing methods, close positions quickly and protect profits. Trade only one pair at a time. No martingale, no grid. The average holding time is about 2 hours. The setup is simple, you just need to adjust the lot according to your account balance or use the default automatic lot. Each trading order has multiple stop losses. If a loss occurs on the same day, the EA will only trade once and then stop running automatically. There is no need to worry about the account exploding. After obtaining a certain amount of profit, the profit protection mechanism will be triggered, and even if the market reverses, the principal closing order can be saved in most cases.





Supported currency pairs:



XAUUSD /GOLD/Gold





EA operation:



Working hours: M5.

Minimum deposit: $50.

Without the need for a low-spread ECN account, XAUUSD allows a 40-point spread. Of course, using a low-spread ECN account will perform better.





Very important:



This EA is designed only for the following situations: Brokers whose trading platform time is GMT+2 (or GMT+3 for summer time), there is no need to set the GMT offset. For example, if your platform is 2 hours ahead of IC Markets, then the trading time should also be set 2 hours in advance. The above requirements are included in most brokers, such as ICMarkets, TMGM, Doo, Pepperstone, FP Markets, Go Markets, XM, EC, etc.

Recommend using IC Markets , there are very low spreads here and you will make better profits than the signals.





set file please contact me. I'm always here.



