Manager Hybrid Grid EA

Manager Hybrid Grid EA – Smart Trade Manager

Trade manually. Let the system manage, protect and optimize your trades automatically.

✔️ Full mobile control (SL/TP based)
✔️ Smart grid management
✔️ Automatic profit protection
✔️ Works perfectly with manual trading
✔️ Real-time push notifications

✔️A VPS is required for all mobile controls


Hybrid Grid Trade Manager EA is an advanced position management system designed to optimize trade performance, control risk, and maximize profit efficiency.

This system does NOT open trades and does NOT create grid layers.
It only manages existing positions and executes intelligent exit decisions when necessary.

🔹 Key Features

✔ Smart position management
✔ Grid basket tracking and management
✔ Peak profit protection (locks profit on pullback)
✔ Dynamic basket closing
✔ Mode-based management system

🔹 Modes & Transition Logic

Mode0 – Automatic Management
The EA starts in this mode by default
SL, TP, profit tracking and exit are fully managed automatically

Mode1 – User Control
Activated when the user manually modifies SL or TP

In this mode:
The EA does NOT interfere with the position
All exit decisions are controlled by the user

Mode2 – Fast Exit Mode

Activated when:

👉 TP is set to 0 by the user
👉 or the system switches to fast exit logic

In this mode:
Positions are closed quickly once a defined profit level is reached
No trailing or extension is applied

Mode3 – Re-Activate

Activated when:

👉 SL = 0 and TP = 0

In this case:
The EA takes control again
Management logic resets back to Mode0

🔹 Grid Management

• When multiple positions are opened in the same direction, the system automatically detects them as a grid basket
• It does NOT open grid layers, it only manages them
• All positions are evaluated together
• Positions are closed collectively at the most optimal level

🔹 Smart Exit Logic

The system tracks the highest floating profit (peak)
After a controlled pullback, it closes the position to protect profit

This prevents early exits and helps capture maximum market potential

🔹 Notifications

✔ Grid start alerts
✔ Grid level updates
✔ Strong / weak momentum signals
✔ Trade close notifications (with real profit/loss values)

🔹 Who is this for?

• Manual traders
• Traders using other EAs (this EA is designed for management)
• Grid and scalping strategy users

🔹 Important

• This EA does NOT open trades, it only manages them
• It does NOT guarantee profit
• Proper risk management is required
• Performs best on volatile markets such as XAUUSD, NASDAQ, and DAX

🔹 Developer Usage

BTMNEXT products are actively used and tested by the developers in live market conditions.

This ensures continuous optimization and improvement based on real market behavior.

⚠️ This product is actively developed. Regular updates are provided based on live market testing.

Developed by BTMNEXT


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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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