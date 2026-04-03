Manager Hybrid Grid EA – Smart Trade Manager

Trade manually. Let the system manage, protect and optimize your trades automatically.

✔️ Full mobile control (SL/TP based)

✔️ Smart grid management

✔️ Automatic profit protection

✔️ Works perfectly with manual trading

✔️ Real-time push notifications

✔️A VPS is required for all mobile controls





Hybrid Grid Trade Manager EA is an advanced position management system designed to optimize trade performance, control risk, and maximize profit efficiency.

This system does NOT open trades and does NOT create grid layers.

It only manages existing positions and executes intelligent exit decisions when necessary.

🔹 Key Features

✔ Smart position management

✔ Grid basket tracking and management

✔ Peak profit protection (locks profit on pullback)

✔ Dynamic basket closing

✔ Mode-based management system

🔹 Modes & Transition Logic

• Mode0 – Automatic Management

The EA starts in this mode by default

SL, TP, profit tracking and exit are fully managed automatically

• Mode1 – User Control

Activated when the user manually modifies SL or TP

In this mode:

The EA does NOT interfere with the position

All exit decisions are controlled by the user

• Mode2 – Fast Exit Mode

Activated when:

👉 TP is set to 0 by the user

👉 or the system switches to fast exit logic

In this mode:

Positions are closed quickly once a defined profit level is reached

No trailing or extension is applied

• Mode3 – Re-Activate

Activated when:

👉 SL = 0 and TP = 0

In this case:

The EA takes control again

Management logic resets back to Mode0

🔹 Grid Management

• When multiple positions are opened in the same direction, the system automatically detects them as a grid basket

• It does NOT open grid layers, it only manages them

• All positions are evaluated together

• Positions are closed collectively at the most optimal level

🔹 Smart Exit Logic

The system tracks the highest floating profit (peak)

After a controlled pullback, it closes the position to protect profit

This prevents early exits and helps capture maximum market potential

🔹 Notifications

✔ Grid start alerts

✔ Grid level updates

✔ Strong / weak momentum signals

✔ Trade close notifications (with real profit/loss values)

🔹 Who is this for?

• Manual traders

• Traders using other EAs (this EA is designed for management)

• Grid and scalping strategy users

🔹 Important

• This EA does NOT open trades, it only manages them

• It does NOT guarantee profit

• Proper risk management is required

• Performs best on volatile markets such as XAUUSD, NASDAQ, and DAX

🔹 Developer Usage

BTMNEXT products are actively used and tested by the developers in live market conditions.

This ensures continuous optimization and improvement based on real market behavior.

⚠️ This product is actively developed. Regular updates are provided based on live market testing.

Developed by BTMNEXT