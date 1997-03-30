SignalPro Divergence EA MT4

SignalPro Divergence EA: Advanced Divergence Trading Strategy

The SignalPro Divergence EA is an automated trading solution designed for traders who are looking to explore the potential of divergence-based trading strategies. This Expert Advisor (EA) focuses on detecting divergences between price and MACD indicators, which often signal potential market reversals. While the EA is not optimized out-of-the-box, it provides a solid foundation that you can further adjust and fine-tune according to your trading preferences and risk tolerance.

Key Features:

Divergence Detection: The EA scans for both bullish and bearish divergences by comparing recent price movements with the corresponding MACD values. This method helps identify potential reversal points and trends.

MACD Strategy: It uses the well-known MACD indicator (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) to identify market momentum and potential divergence opportunities. You can customize the MACD parameters to suit your trading strategy.

Customizable Stop Loss & Take Profit: You have the flexibility to set your own stop loss and take profit levels, ensuring that the EA aligns with your risk management rules.

Adjustable Trade Volume: The EA allows you to set your preferred lot size for each trade, which ensures that you maintain control over the size of your positions.

Alerts and Notifications: If enabled, the EA can send notifications through different methods (alerts, push notifications, and sound alerts) when a trading signal occurs. This helps you stay informed of market movements even when you're away from the screen.

Multiple Retry Attempts: If an order fails due to market conditions, the EA will attempt to place the order again up to three times, ensuring your trade is executed under the best possible conditions.

Logic Behind the Strategy: The core of this strategy is based on detecting price and MACD divergences. In a typical divergence scenario:

Bullish Divergence: This occurs when the price is forming lower lows while the MACD is forming higher lows, suggesting that the market is losing momentum to the downside and might reverse.

Bearish Divergence: This occurs when the price is forming higher highs while the MACD is forming lower highs, indicating that the market may be losing upward momentum and could reverse.

Once a divergence is detected, the EA will automatically enter a position (buy for bullish divergences and sell for bearish divergences) and place stop loss and take profit levels to manage the trade effectively.

The EA also integrates checks to ensure that stop loss and take profit levels are compliant with the broker's requirements, such as the minimum distance from current prices. This prevents orders from being rejected due to invalid stop or take profit levels.

Customization for Optimization: This EA provides a variety of settings that allow for personal optimization:

Adjust the MACD parameters to suit your preferred strategy.

Set your own stop loss, take profit, and trade volume.

Tweak the minimum distance for signals, and decide the amount of bars to wait before sending new signals.

The EA’s performance can be greatly improved through optimization, whether by fine-tuning the parameters or adjusting the risk management settings. This makes it a flexible tool for any trader willing to put in the effort to tailor it to their needs.

Please note that the EA is not optimized by default and requires further adjustments to align with your specific trading goals and market conditions.

Price: This EA is priced at $130 – an affordable price for a strategy that offers both powerful analysis and flexibility.

I invite you to visit my website to explore more Expert Advisors designed for various trading strategies. Whether you're into trend following or counter-trend trading, you can find a solution tailored to your needs.

Explore more Expert Advisors here.

Thank you for your interest in SignalPro Divergence EA!



