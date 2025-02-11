MyHistogram

🔥 MyHistogram

The MyHistogram indicator is a tool designed to help users visualize the distance between price extremes and a moving average. By calculating and displaying this distance in a histogram format, it allows to quickly assess market trends, spot potential reversals, and make more informed trading decisions. The indicator is highly customizable, enabling users to select different timeframes, moving average types, and applied price settings. Additionally, it features a color-coded system that highlights whether the price distance is within or beyond a specified reference level, providing instant visual cues for better market interpretation. 

➡️ Key Features

Enhanced Market Analysis: Helps traders easily visualize the distance between price extremes and a moving average.

Better Decision-Making: Aids in identifying trends and possible reversal points.

Customizable Visualization: Color-coded distances improve readability and quick market assessment.

Multi-Timeframe Flexibility: Can be applied to different timeframes for broader analysis.

Adaptability: Allows adjustment of parameters to suit various trading strategies.

Improved Accuracy: Uses moving averages to smooth data, reducing market noise.

Trend Strength Evaluation: Helps determine if price movement is significant compared to historical averages.

Easy Integration: Compatible with other indicators and trading systems.

Simplifies Technical Analysis: Reduces the need for multiple indicators cluttering the chart.

Visual Alerts for Reference Points: Helps traders react quickly when price moves beyond the set reference level.

➡️ Input Parameters

Period: Adjustable period for calculating the moving average.

Method: Smoothing type.  Supports different types (e.g., SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA).

Applied price: Allows selection of price type for the moving average calculation (e.g., Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted).

Reference (points): Defines a threshold distance from the moving average.

Colors > Distance: First color is for values within the reference. Second color is for values outside the reference.

Detleff Böhmer
3027
Detleff Böhmer 2025.04.02 08:19 
 

Ein genauer Indikator, sehr gute Anzeige für den Trend, GUTE ARBEIT!! DANKE!

Risk Guard Pro
Muniz Machado Thiago
Experts
RiskGuard PRO – Defesa Inteligente para Traders Sérios no EURJPY M15 O RiskGuard PRO é um Expert Advisor de alto desempenho, projetado exclusivamente para o par EURJPY no timeframe M15 , com foco total em preservação de capital, gestão de risco avançada e execução estratégica de múltiplas abordagens operacionais . Ao contrário dos EAs tradicionais, o RiskGuard PRO foi desenvolvido com tecnologia proprietária e arquitetura inteligente , capaz de operar com segurança mesmo em ambientes de merc
Autogrids
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
5 (3)
Utilità
Autogrids Autogrids EA is a cutting-edge trading automation tool designed to give Forex traders an unparalleled edge in the market. Built on a powerful quantitative strategy, it analyzes the frequency distribution of daily price movements, leveraging historical data to create a highly optimized operational grid. ️ Key Features Dual Strategy Mode: Quantitative or Manual Grid: Choose between the Quantitative Mode, which automatically generates grids based on the statistical distribution of d
ViewTrend
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
5 (2)
Indicatori
ViewTrend The ViewTrend indicator provides a visual interpretation of market conditions by coloring the candles and the moving average line based on defined technical criteria. ️ How does it work? The agorithm analyzes the relationship between the current closing price, the previous closing price, and the behavior of a simple moving average (SMA). Based on this analysis, the indicator colors the candles and the moving average line according to the technical scenario observed: Blue — Suggesti
FREE
Quickview
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
Indicatori
Quickview The Quickview indicator instantly highlights asset variations, delivering crystal-clear market insights at a glance. Effortlessly track multiple assets with visual simplicity, enabling quicker, smarter, and more confident trading decisions daily. ️ Key Features Real-Time Asset Tracking: Instantly monitor multiple assets simultaneously, never missing a critical market move. Flexible and Intuitive Display: Personalize your view, displaying assets exactly as you want—clear, concise, c
FREE
Autogrids Light
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
Utilità
Autogrids Light – Smart Grid Trading EA for Hedge Accounts Autogrids Light carries the unmistakable DNA of the original Autogrids, preserving its powerful logic and precision while delivering a lighter, more streamlined version. Focused exclusively on the Spot Grid strategy, Autogrids Light dynamically constructs a customizable grid of buy and sell orders around a reference price, automatically placing pending orders according to user-defined distances, volumes, and number of levels. Every o
Detleff Böhmer
3027
Detleff Böhmer 2025.04.02 08:19 
 

Ein genauer Indikator, sehr gute Anzeige für den Trend, GUTE ARBEIT!! DANKE!

Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
1114
Risposta dello sviluppatore Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira 2025.04.02 15:06
I really appreciate your message. Trust it's been useful for you. If you have any suggestions for improvement, please let me know. I will do my best to implement them. THANK YOU!
