Pro Trader Assistant

Pro Trader Assistant 1.1 - The Ultimate Trading Companion


NB: DOES NOT WORK ON STRATEGY TESTER. FOR TESTING, DM ME

 

Trade Simple, Smarter, Safer, and More Efficiently

Are you ready to transform your trading with institutional-grade risk management? Pro Trader Assistant 1.1 is your complete solution for mastering trading psychology, risk control, and execution efficiency. Built for both prop firm challenges and retail trading.

Why Choose Pro Trader Assistant 1.1

  • Perfect for retail trading
  • Perfect for prop firm challenges
  • Perfect for professional multi-account traders
  • Ideal for developing rock-solid trading discipline

Essential Features for Trading Excellence

1. Advanced Risk Management Suite

  • Intelligent Position Calculator: Automatically sizes positions based on your risk percentage
  • Dual Take-Profit Strategy:
    • Take Profit 1: Secure partial profits
    • Take Profit 2: Maximize remaining position with trailing stop
  • Smart Protection Systems:
    • Breakeven automation
    • Dynamic trailing stop functionality
    • Emergency exit shortcuts for instant risk control

2. Trading Psychology Mastery

  • Profit Lock:
    • Set and enforce daily profit targets
    • Prevents overtrading
    • Settings lock automatically after positions open
  • Loss Protection:
    • Daily loss limits with automatic trading disable
    • Position count restrictions prevent revenge trading
    • All protection settings lock when positions are open
  • Trade Documentation:
    • Automatic screenshot capture at entry, partial exits, and close

 

3. Professional-Grade Efficiency

  • Rapid Execution:
    • One-touch keyboard shortcuts for all major actions
    • Emergency close-all function for instant risk management
    • Quick tab navigation for streamlined operation
  • Multi-Account Management:
    • Local trade copier for multiple MT5 accounts
    • Cross-broker compatibility
    • Perfect for managing prop firm and personal accounts

4. Intuitive Interface

  • Three Specialized Tabs:
    1. Entries: Quick position opening and management
    2. Controls: Easy access to all trading parameters
    3. Display: Real-time account metrics and position tracking
  • Visual Trade Management:
    • Draggable trendlines for take-profit adjustment
    • Clear display of up to 4 positions per pair
    • Real-time equity and profit monitoring

Perfect For Every Trading Style

New Traders:

  • Build proper trading habits from day one
  • Automatic risk management prevents costly mistakes
  • Clear interface reduces learning curve

Professional Traders:

  • Manage multiple accounts efficiently
  • Save time with automation and shortcuts
  • Maintain strict risk control across all accounts

Prop Firm Traders:

  • Stay within drawdown limits automatically
  • Perfect for challenge and verification phases
  • Build sustainable trading habits


Produits recommandés
Accounts Protector MT5
Vladimir Mametov
5 (4)
Utilitaires
The Expert Advisor is designed to protect the account, fix profit (loss) and display current information about the account. Trading account protection is carried out by closing all open orders in the terminal and/or closing all charts. When running the Expert Advisor with default parameters, it will only display your account information and will be reduced in size. Next, you can set the conditions under which your trading account will be protected. Profit and loss limits can be set for daily pro
FREE
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
Experts
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and nett ing accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL
FREE
OpenAllSymbols
Roman Lomaev
Utilitaires
Objectif: Ouvre automatiquement les graphiques de tous les symboles du Market Watch avec le modèle default.tpl sur le timeframe actuel (TF) , en fermant tous les autres graphiques (sauf l’actif). Idéal pour analyser rapidement plusieurs instruments sans effort manuel! Fonctionnalités: Automatisation: Ouvre des dizaines de graphiques en un clic. Sécurité: Ferme les graphiques inutiles, en conservant l’actif. Flexibilité: Utilise votre modèle default.tpl (configurez-le à l’avance!).
FREE
Panel Orders Easy MT5
Maksim Novikov
Utilitaires
This utility (as an advisor) allows you to open and close positions in a couple of clicks. Panel Orders Easy is a Lite version of the Panel Orders program. Opening and closing positions in it is not available. You can see the full version among my other products. The control panel , in the form of graphical objects, allows you to manage orders without the help of third-party programs. Program Features: 1. There is a lot selection option. Either the usual fixed or a percentage of the depos
FREE
Equity monitor
Vasiliy Pritchin
Utilitaires
Equity monitor This is a simple means change informer. I wrote it for myself, maybe someone will need it... 1. Displays the change in funds for the day. Every day, when the terminal is first launched, it remembers the current funds and monitors changes throughout the day. 2. The first day of the month, well remembers the money and, within months, to monitor changes. 3. Well, it displays the profit of the open position. To work, you need to create 4 global variables: gvarEqityDay , gvarEq
FREE
Hedge Commander Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilitaires
Auto-Hedge System Description The auto-hedge system is a dynamic risk management tool designed to protect trading accounts from significant drawdowns while enabling opportunities for recovery and profit. When enabled, the system continuously monitors the account's drawdown relative to the initial balance recorded at the time of activation. Once the drawdown reaches the predefined trigger percentage, the auto-hedge mechanism initiates. At this point, the system executes hedge orders against all o
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
5 (2)
Experts
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
Go Long Advanced
Phantom Trading Inc.
5 (8)
Experts
Le EA Go Long met en œuvre une stratégie de trading intraday avancée basée sur le principe du trading quotidien systématique avec de multiples confirmations techniques. Alors que de nombreux traders recherchent des algorithmes complexes, cet EA combine des concepts simples mais efficaces avec une gestion sophistiquée des risques et de multiples filtres techniques. L'EA ouvre des positions à une heure spécifique chaque jour, mais uniquement lorsque les conditions du marché s'alignent avec plusi
FREE
SL TP Manager Utility MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilitaires
SL-TP Manager Utility for MT5 - Professional Risk Management Tool Advanced Position Protection & Profit Management SL-TP Manager Utility is a powerful, intuitive tool designed for traders who want precise control over their risk management. This utility provides a sleek interface for setting, modifying, and managing your Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop levels with just a few clicks. Key Features: Dual Mode Operation: Set values in pips or absolute price with a simple toggle Independent
Monkey Lite
Dang Cong Duong
Utilitaires
Monkey Lite  offers the following array of features: One-click instant order entry (short or long). Track total current orders and total current profit. Instant Close Buy, Close Sell, Close All button. Utility types Risk management, Graphical objects, Panels. Main features Take Profit and Stop Loss by money (not pip). After the price reached the Take Profit threshold, trailing stop 20% of the current profit. After the price reached the Stop Loss threshold, the orders will be closed immediately.
FREE
Golden Square X
Huynh Tan Linh N
4.5 (8)
Experts
This is my latest Free version for Gold. With optimized parameters and user-friendly features, this version is likely very easy to use and highly effective. You can customize TP and SL parameters as you wish, but the default settings should work well for you without the need for further adjustments.  This version is designed for the M5. This version does not require a large capital investment; only $100-$200 is sufficient for Golden Square X to run and generate profits for you. Based on backtest
FREE
Smart Scalper SG
Aleksandr Parshukov
Utilitaires
Скальпирующий алгоритм полностью автоматической торговли на FORTS для фьючерсов Сбербанка и Газпрома Московской биржи. Рабочий таймфрейм 5 минут. Алгоритм анализирует: 1) Импульсное изменение цены в моменте и на истории сопряженных активов. 2) Глубину рынка на наличие повышенных объемов в стакане. 3) Роботизированные и айсберг заявки в стакане. 4) Потенциальные ценовые и фрактальные уровни. 5) Историю на хорошо отработавшие паттерны прайс экшен. В случае когда алгоритму удалось выбрать подходящ
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Utilitaires
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Voici NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker pour MT5 : Ne manquez plus jamais le réglage du StopLoss et du TakeProfit avec notre NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker, un assistant indispensable pour les traders qui naviguent sur le marché du Nasdaq 100 sur MetaTrader 5. Cet outil est conçu pour ceux qui recherchent une solution transparente pour automatiser la gestion des niveaux de StopLoss et TakeProfit. Caractéristiques principales : Automatisation sans effort : Surveille automatiquement les transactions sur
FREE
News Expert MT5
Maksim Neimerik
Utilitaires
Introduction Welcome to the world of Forex trading, where every tick of the market can be influenced by news events. Introducing our expert advisor for MetaTrader, your ultimate tool for navigating the complexities of news trading. This innovative advisor is specifically designed to automate your trading strategy during key macroeconomic releases, ensuring you never miss an opportunity.  When important indicators are announced, volatility often spikes, creating potential for profit. Our expert
FREE
Capital protector MT5
Roger Perez Lugo
Utilitaires
Capital protector MT5  is an Expert Advisor who works based on the profit and loss of your account. Its functions include: Closing of all orders when a certain profit or loss is reached. Remove any other Expert Advisor installed on a secondary chart when a certain profit or loss is reached. Send a notification to the mobile when a certain loss or profit is reached.  To configure the Expert Advisor you will only have to program the loss limit that you are willing to lose or the profit limit that
Breakevan Utility
Jose Luis Thenier Villa
Utilitaires
BreakEvan Utility  Is a simple tool in a panel with this utilities: This utility will draw a Golden Line in the chart applied showing the breakeven price, considering all the positions opened for that specific symbol. Also the information panel shows: Balance Breakeven Price for that chart Force Breakeven (for that symbol) as ON/OFF Force Breakeven Global (takes into account all trades opened) as ON/OFF Total Lots opened for Symbol Total Lots opened Global And two buttons: Force Breakeven: Whe
Brent Trend Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.6 (10)
Experts
The Brent Trend Bot special feature is simple basic tools and logic of operation. There are no many strategies and dozens of settings, like other EAs, it works according to one algorithm. The operating principle is a trend-following strategy with an attempt to get the maximum profitability adjusted for risk. Therefore, it can be recommended for beginners. Its strong point is the principle of closing transactions. Its goal is not to chase profits, but to minimize the number of unprofitable trans
FREE
PositionsClose
Oleg Pavlenko
Utilitaires
Very often there are situations when you need to quickly close all open positions or close only under a certain condition... The Positions Close script closes open positions according to the selected settings. You can choose to close All positions , only Buy, only Sell You can also choose by which symbols to close positions: by all symbols or only by the current one, on the chart of which the script was thrown There is a filter for closing profitable or unprofitable positions, as well as bo
FREE
UsdJpy RangeBot Pro
Kwaku Appenteng Wiredu
Experts
UsdJpy RangeBot Pro – Expert Advisor for Breakout Trading UsdJpy RangeBot Pro is a breakout-based Expert Advisor developed for the USDJPY pair. It identifies trading opportunities during the early hours of the London session by analyzing a defined range and executing pending orders above or below it. The EA applies fixed logic, clear visual elements, and built-in risk controls. This tool is designed for disciplined breakout trading without the use of breakeven, martingale, or grid systems.
FREE
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Panel of signals MT5
Mikhail Mitin
5 (2)
Utilitaires
"All in One" panel. You can simultaneously control: up to 3 symbols; up to 6 periods; up to 31 popular signals. You can see the sum for all signals taking into account the weight of the signal Version for MetaTrader 4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/27880 Version for MetaTrader 5: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/27830 Parameters NUM_BAR - number of the bar to analyze (set a value greater than 0 to work on closed bars). timeframe_1....timeframe_6 - working timeframes (if set to "c
FREE
Bybit BTC Scalper
STANTON ROUX
3.88 (8)
Experts
BTC Scalper - Automated RSI Breakout Strategy for BTCUSD Unlock the power of automated trading with BTC Scalper! This expert advisor is a fully autonomous trading strategy, designed to capitalize on fast-moving BTCUSD markets. It leverages a potent combination of RSI Breakouts and two Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) to find high-probability trade entries, ensuring optimal confluence for success. Key Features: Fully Automated Trading : Set it, forget it, and let BTC Scalper handle your trades 2
FREE
News Scalper EA
Igor Widiger
Experts
News Scalper EA is an Expert Advisor for trading EURUSD - GBPUSD - XAUUSD pairs, positioning your positions during the news. Developed by an experienced trader with over 17 years of trading experience. News Scalper EA uses a news calendar from MQL5 and trades according to them. With sophisticated strategy and risk management, the EA protects your positions from larger losses! News Scalper EA lets you close the SL after the set time (1 minute, planned) when the position is in minus, which proves
FREE
Lot by Risk MT5
Sergey Vasilev
5 (12)
Utilitaires
La barre de trading Lot by Risk est conçue pour le trading manuel. C'est un moyen alternatif d'envoyer des ordres. La première caractéristique du panneau est l'affichage pratique des ordres à l'aide de lignes de contrôle. La deuxième caractéristique est le calcul du volume de la transaction à un risque donné en présence d'une ligne stop loss. Les lignes de contrôle sont affichées à l'aide de raccourcis clavier: take profit-touche T Par défaut; price-touche P par Défaut; stop loss – touche s p
FREE
Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators
Chun Cai Lu
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators 每12秒产生一个K线，而且自带Alligator指标，对超短线选手交易非常有帮助。程序启动时可能不成功，是因为MT5 MqlTick 数据加载少的原因。可以通过修改显示的数据参数避免，比如display=100，程序正常之后再将参数调大 display=300 。如果数据不正常，也可以采用重新加载的方式解决。 如果您对这个指标有任何建议，请联系作者。  Second Level Candles And Alligator Indicators  produced a candle per 12 seconds,include Alligator, it's helpful to Short-Term Trading。You'd better reload the indicator every start MT5 or change display parameter to reslove data bug. Please attach author when  you had some su
FREE
SL Limiter Pro
Carlito Manaloto Jr
Utilitaires
Experience a new level of precision and control with the SL Limiter Pro , an enhanced version of the SL Limiter, now available on MetaTrader 5. Built for serious traders, SL Limiter Pro offers sophisticated features that allow you to manage your trades more effectively and with greater flexibility. Take your trading strategy to the next level with this powerful risk management tool! Whether manual trading, EA trading, or using Trade Signals, SL Limiter Pro will help you minimize your risk! Anoth
Signals Executor for Telegram
Elidio Xavier Guimaraes
Utilitaires
Signals Executor for Telegram is a Utility that allows you to execute and manage positions from messages sent in Telegram Chats. Chat messages are processed to check for the existence of commands, and the command will be executed if its parameters are valid. You need the Telegram Bot Token and Chat Id to configure the input parameters. It is possible to restrict the sending of commands through the User Id, which must be configured in the input parameters. Valid Commands: Buy and Sell: Market or
Spread analysis
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
5 (1)
Utilitaires
The spread in trading is the difference between the purchase price and the sale price of a financial instrument on the market. The spread is a commission fee that traders pay brokers for the opportunity to trade. It's no secret that each broker offers its own terms for trading. The size of the spread is important. There are a lot of advisors (especially scalpers) who show different results at different brokers. We have repeatedly encountered this. Therefore, using this utility, find out what s
FREE
Trade By Time
Alexandr Gladkiy
Utilitaires
Утилита Trade By Time предназначена для автоматизации торговли для списка валютных пар в определённое время, например, во время выхода новостей. Принцип работы будет описан немного ниже.   Сама утилита работает только с заранее подготовленным файлом с таймингом и списком инструментов. Сам файл нужно положить в каталоге данных в папку Files , указать название этого файла в настройках утилиты и перезапустить её. Файл должен содержать строки с данными следующей структуры: yyyy.mm.dd hh:mm; <EURUSD|
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (551)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (140)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Utilitaires
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Utilitaires
Grid Manual est un panneau de trading permettant de travailler avec une grille d'ordres. L'utilitaire est universel, possède des paramètres flexibles et une interface intuitive. Il fonctionne avec une grille d'ordres non seulement dans le sens des pertes, mais aussi dans le sens de l'augmentation des profits. Le commerçant n'a pas besoin de créer et de maintenir une grille d'ordres, l'utilitaire le fera. Il suffit d'ouvrir une commande et "Grid Manual" créera automatiquement une grille de comman
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Chat Copieur MT5) est un copieur de trades local et un framework complet de gestion des risques et d'exécution conçu pour les défis commerciaux d'aujourd'hui. Des défis de prop firms à la gestion de portefeuille personnel, il s'adapte à chaque situation avec une combinaison d'exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de gestion avancée des trades. Le copieur fonctionne à la fois en mode Master (expéditeur) et Slave (récepteur), avec
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.96 (26)
Utilitaires
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider est un utilitaire facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet l'envoi de signaux spécifiés vers un chat, un canal ou un groupe Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Contrairement à la plupart des produits concurrents, il n'utilise pas d'importations DLL. [ Démonstration ] [ Manuel ] [ Version MT4 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuration Un guide utilisateur étape par étape est
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilitaires
Le copieur commercial pour MT5 est un copieur commercial pour la plate-forme МetaТrader 5   . Il copie les transactions de change   entre       tous les comptes   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 pour la version COPYLOT MT5 (ou MT4   -   MT4 MT5   -   MT4 pour la version COPYLOT MT4) Copieur fiable ! Version MT4 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les produits de Expforex Vous pouvez
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Utilitaires
Trade Manager pour vous aider à entrer et sortir rapidement des transactions tout en calculant automatiquement votre risque. Y compris des fonctionnalités pour vous aider à éviter le sur-trading, le trading de vengeance et le trading émotionnel. Les transactions peuvent être gérées automatiquement et les mesures de performances du compte peuvent être visualisées dans un graphique. Ces fonctionnalités rendent ce panneau idéal pour tous les traders manuels et contribuent à améliorer la plateforme
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris les canaux privés et restreints) directement sur votre MT5.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur et offre de nombreuses fonctionnalités nécessaires pour gérer et surveiller les trades. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Version MT4 | Version Disc
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.67 (3)
Utilitaires
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe   est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il analyse automatiquement les points de retournement et les zones clés sur plusieurs périodes, en mettant l’accent sur la fourniture de signaux sans repaint et en mettant en évidence les Points d’Intérêt (POI). De plus, il dispose d’un système de niveaux Fibonacci automatiques qui trace automatiquement les lignes de Fibonacci pour aider à détecte
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.83 (23)
Utilitaires
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
DrawDown Limiter
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (20)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor "Drawdown Limiter"  Vous êtes au bon endroit si vous recherchez un contrôle de drawdown, un limiteur de drawdown, une protection du solde, une protection de l'équité ou une limite quotidienne de drawdown en rapport avec les entreprises de gestion de capitaux (Prop Firm), FTMO, My Forex Fund, ou si vous souhaitez protéger votre compte de trading. Avez-vous déjà eu du mal à contrôler votre drawdown en tradant sur des comptes financés ? Cet EA est fait pour vous. Les entreprises de
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (70)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. Avec notre panneau de trading, vous pouvez exécuter des transactions en un seul clic directement depuis le graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement qu'avec le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Les calculs automatiques des paramètres et des fonctions rendent le trading plus rapide et plus pratique pour les traders. Des conseils grap
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.72 (18)
Utilitaires
Ce produit filtre tous les conseillers experts et les graphiques manuels pendant les heures de publication des actualités, de sorte que vous n'avez pas à vous soucier des pics de prix soudains qui pourraient détruire vos configurations de trading manuelles ou les transactions entrées par d'autres conseillers experts. Ce produit est également livré avec un système de gestion des ordres complet qui peut gérer vos positions ouvertes et vos ordres en attente avant la publication de toute actualité.
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA MT5
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.13 (8)
Utilitaires
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (override
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Utilitaires
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.9 (21)
Utilitaires
Outil multifonctionnel : plus de 65 fonctions, dont : calcul de lot, price action, facteur R/R, gestionnaire des trades, zones d'offre et de demande Version de démonstration   |   Manuel de l'Utilisateur   |    MT4 L'utilitaire ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie : vous pouvez télécharger la version de démonstration ICI pour tester le produit. Contactez-moi   pour toutes questions / idées d'amélioration / en cas de bug trouvé Simplifiez, accélérez et automatisez votre processus de tra
Botonera MT5
Jose Antonio Soto Mendoza
5 (1)
Utilitaires
CLAVIER DE TRADING Un outil avancé pour un trading agile et précis sur les marchés financiers. Conçu pour les traders qui négocient des instruments tels que le DAX, le XAU/USD, le Forex et d'autres marchés (scalping, intraday, swing, etc.), ce clavier vous permet d'exécuter des transactions d'un simple clic et avec de multiples configurations professionnelles. Le « Clavier de Scalping Quotidien » vous permet d'ouvrir, de clôturer et de protéger vos transactions d'un simple clic, idéal pour trad
EmoGuardian
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (4)
Utilitaires
Évitez le surtrading, le FOMO et les comportements compulsifs, en imposant des limites de risque avancées à votre compte de trading à l'aide d'EmoGuardian. Ajoutez automatiquement   des Stop Loss aux positions, gérez les pertes d'EA, chargez/déchargez automatiquement les EA. Limitez le risque par position, par tradedd, par Time Range, par jour. Les options de gestion des risques ont été développées pour lutter spécifiquement contre les comportements compulsifs qui conduisent les traders à faire
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
Utilitaires
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications... Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OC
Forward Alert To Telegram for MT5
Trinh Dat
4.5 (4)
Utilitaires
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Utilitaires
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
MT5 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Le MT5 to Discord Signal Provider est un outil convivial et entièrement personnalisable conçu pour envoyer directement des signaux de trading à Discord. Cet outil transforme votre compte de trading en un fournisseur de signaux efficace. Personnalisez les formats de messages pour qu'ils correspondent à votre style ! Pour plus de facilité, choisissez parmi des modèles pré-conçus et décidez quels éléments du message inclure ou exclure. [ Démo ] [ Manuel ] [ Version MT4 ] [ Version Telegram ]  New:
AKCAP Hotkey Tool
AK Capital Markets Limited
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Special offer for the next 10 copies Are you tired of manually navigating through menus and inputting data every time you want to execute a trade or open an order on Meta Trader? Our hotkey tool is here to make your life easier and boost your trading efficiency. Our tool is natively coded for lightning-fast performance and comes loaded with all the features you could possibly want. From pending orders and OCO orders to trailing and multiple buckets, it has everything a scalper could need. And
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
