Pro Trader Assistant 1.1 - The Ultimate Trading Companion





NB: DOES NOT WORK ON STRATEGY TESTER. FOR TESTING, DM ME

Trade Simple, Smarter, Safer, and More Efficiently

Are you ready to transform your trading with institutional-grade risk management? Pro Trader Assistant 1.1 is your complete solution for mastering trading psychology, risk control, and execution efficiency. Built for both prop firm challenges and retail trading.

Why Choose Pro Trader Assistant 1.1

✓ Perfect for retail trading

✓ Perfect for prop firm challenges

✓ Perfect for professional multi-account traders

✓ Ideal for developing rock-solid trading discipline

Essential Features for Trading Excellence

1. Advanced Risk Management Suite

Intelligent Position Calculator : Automatically sizes positions based on your risk percentage

Dual Take-Profit Strategy :

Take Profit 1: Secure partial profits



Take Profit 2: Maximize remaining position with trailing stop

Smart Protection Systems :

Breakeven automation



Dynamic trailing stop functionality



Emergency exit shortcuts for instant risk control

2. Trading Psychology Mastery

Profit Lock :

Set and enforce daily profit targets



Prevents overtrading



Settings lock automatically after positions open

Loss Protection :

Daily loss limits with automatic trading disable



Position count restrictions prevent revenge trading



All protection settings lock when positions are open

Trade Documentation :

Automatic screenshot capture at entry, partial exits, and close

3. Professional-Grade Efficiency

Rapid Execution :

One-touch keyboard shortcuts for all major actions



Emergency close-all function for instant risk management



Quick tab navigation for streamlined operation

Multi-Account Management :

Local trade copier for multiple MT5 accounts



Cross-broker compatibility



Perfect for managing prop firm and personal accounts

4. Intuitive Interface

Three Specialized Tabs :

Entries: Quick position opening and management

Controls: Easy access to all trading parameters

Display: Real-time account metrics and position tracking

Visual Trade Management :

Draggable trendlines for take-profit adjustment



Clear display of up to 4 positions per pair



Real-time equity and profit monitoring

Perfect For Every Trading Style

New Traders:

Build proper trading habits from day one

Automatic risk management prevents costly mistakes

Clear interface reduces learning curve

Professional Traders:

Manage multiple accounts efficiently

Save time with automation and shortcuts

Maintain strict risk control across all accounts

Prop Firm Traders:

Stay within drawdown limits automatically

Perfect for challenge and verification phases

Build sustainable trading habits







