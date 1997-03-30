Dragon State EA

Dragon State EA – A Versatile Framework for Market State Trading

Dragon State EA is a semi-optimized trading system designed as a flexible framework for traders who want to refine and optimize their strategy. This EA does not use fixed rules; instead, it provides a structured foundation for identifying market states and executing trades accordingly. It is built for traders looking to customize and enhance their approach to fit specific market conditions.

Key Concept: Adaptive Market State Trading
The core principle of Dragon State EA is to analyze price action and classify the market into three key states:

  • Trending – The EA identifies breakouts and momentum shifts to enter trades aligned with strong price movements.
  • Consolidating – When the market lacks a clear trend, the EA applies range-based conditions to anticipate potential breakouts.
  • Reversing – Detecting possible trend reversals based on volatility and price action shifts.

How It Works
Dragon State EA uses a combination of pivot points, ATR (Average True Range), and price action rules to determine the current market state. Depending on the detected condition, it executes trades with adaptive stop-loss and take-profit levels while ensuring risk parameters are met.

  • Built-in Risk Control
    • Automatic volume normalization based on broker settings.
    • Adjustable stop-loss and take-profit levels with minimum distance validation.
    • Trade execution with a retry mechanism to handle trade rejections.
    • Money management validation to prevent overexposure.

Customization for Your Trading Style
This EA is designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategy. You can adjust pivot periods, ATR thresholds, entry conditions, and delay settings to fit your market approach.

Who Is This EA For?

  • Traders who understand market structure and want a customizable framework.
  • Developers and algorithmic traders looking for a base to optimize and refine their strategies.
  • Those interested in adaptive trading methods rather than rigid rule-based approaches.

Price & Availability
Dragon State EA is available for $80, making it an accessible and affordable solution for traders looking to develop and optimize their strategy.

Important Notes

  • This EA is not fully optimized—it is designed to be customized and tested according to your trading style.
  • Performance depends on your settings, market conditions, and risk management.
  • It is recommended to run thorough testing before using it in live trading.


