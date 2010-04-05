Dragon State EA – A Versatile Framework for Market State Trading

Dragon State EA is a semi-optimized trading system designed as a flexible framework for traders who want to refine and optimize their strategy. This EA does not use fixed rules; instead, it provides a structured foundation for identifying market states and executing trades accordingly. It is built for traders looking to customize and enhance their approach to fit specific market conditions.

Key Concept: Adaptive Market State Trading

The core principle of Dragon State EA is to analyze price action and classify the market into three key states:

Trending – The EA identifies breakouts and momentum shifts to enter trades aligned with strong price movements.

Consolidating – When the market lacks a clear trend, the EA applies range-based conditions to anticipate potential breakouts.

Reversing – Detecting possible trend reversals based on volatility and price action shifts.

How It Works

Dragon State EA uses a combination of pivot points, ATR (Average True Range), and price action rules to determine the current market state. Depending on the detected condition, it executes trades with adaptive stop-loss and take-profit levels while ensuring risk parameters are met.

Built-in Risk Control Automatic volume normalization based on broker settings. Adjustable stop-loss and take-profit levels with minimum distance validation. Trade execution with a retry mechanism to handle trade rejections. Money management validation to prevent overexposure.



Customization for Your Trading Style

This EA is designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategy. You can adjust pivot periods, ATR thresholds, entry conditions, and delay settings to fit your market approach.

Who Is This EA For?

Traders who understand market structure and want a customizable framework.

Developers and algorithmic traders looking for a base to optimize and refine their strategies.

Those interested in adaptive trading methods rather than rigid rule-based approaches.

Price & Availability

Dragon State EA is available for $80, making it an accessible and affordable solution for traders looking to develop and optimize their strategy.

Important Notes

This EA is not fully optimized—it is designed to be customized and tested according to your trading style.

Performance depends on your settings, market conditions, and risk management.

It is recommended to run thorough testing before using it in live trading.



