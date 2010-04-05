Dragon State EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Sürüm: 1.2
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Dragon State EA – A Versatile Framework for Market State Trading
Dragon State EA is a semi-optimized trading system designed as a flexible framework for traders who want to refine and optimize their strategy. This EA does not use fixed rules; instead, it provides a structured foundation for identifying market states and executing trades accordingly. It is built for traders looking to customize and enhance their approach to fit specific market conditions.
Key Concept: Adaptive Market State Trading
The core principle of Dragon State EA is to analyze price action and classify the market into three key states:
- Trending – The EA identifies breakouts and momentum shifts to enter trades aligned with strong price movements.
- Consolidating – When the market lacks a clear trend, the EA applies range-based conditions to anticipate potential breakouts.
- Reversing – Detecting possible trend reversals based on volatility and price action shifts.
How It Works
Dragon State EA uses a combination of pivot points, ATR (Average True Range), and price action rules to determine the current market state. Depending on the detected condition, it executes trades with adaptive stop-loss and take-profit levels while ensuring risk parameters are met.
- Built-in Risk Control
- Automatic volume normalization based on broker settings.
- Adjustable stop-loss and take-profit levels with minimum distance validation.
- Trade execution with a retry mechanism to handle trade rejections.
- Money management validation to prevent overexposure.
Customization for Your Trading Style
This EA is designed for traders who prefer to fine-tune their strategy. You can adjust pivot periods, ATR thresholds, entry conditions, and delay settings to fit your market approach.
Who Is This EA For?
- Traders who understand market structure and want a customizable framework.
- Developers and algorithmic traders looking for a base to optimize and refine their strategies.
- Those interested in adaptive trading methods rather than rigid rule-based approaches.
Price & Availability
Dragon State EA is available for $80, making it an accessible and affordable solution for traders looking to develop and optimize their strategy.
Important Notes
- This EA is not fully optimized—it is designed to be customized and tested according to your trading style.
- Performance depends on your settings, market conditions, and risk management.
- It is recommended to run thorough testing before using it in live trading.