The Tachikomas Metatrader 4 Forex Robot is an algorithmic expert advisor that opens, exits and manages positions based on theMA cross overs.

The logic that is used to define trade entries on TheTachikomas EA is to buy and sell when the condition above are met.

All timeframes will work on The Tachikomas expert advisor but our preference falls on the 1- Hour chart.

The default settings in the EA should be left as is besides -

Trade settings

Set Aggressive to true when you want the EA to scale in orders as the trade moves in your favor.

Trade instrument: Nasdaq 100,S&P500,Dow Jones





Perfromance





https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/981648