The Tachikomas

The Tachikomas Metatrader 4 Forex Robot is an algorithmic expert advisor that opens, exits and manages positions based on theMA cross overs.

The logic that is used to define trade entries on TheTachikomas EA is to buy and sell when the condition above are met.

All timeframes will work on The Tachikomas expert advisor but our preference falls on the 1- Hour chart.

NOTE: The default settings in the EA should be left as is besides - Aggressive

Trade settings

Set Aggressive to true when you want the EA to scale in orders as the trade moves in your favor.

Trade instrument: Nasdaq 100,S&P500,Dow Jones


Perfromance 


https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/981648

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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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Nasbot
Khayelihle Sabelo Malimba
Experts
The Nasbot Metatrader 4 Forex Robot is an algorithmic expert advisor that opens, exits and manages positions based on the Pivot Point cross overs. The logic that is used to define trade entries on The Nasbot EA is to buy when the Price Action is above the pivot. All timeframes will work on The Nasbot expert advisor but our preference falls on the 1- Hour chart. NOTE:   The default settings in the EA should be left as is besides -  inp33_Ro_Value Trade settings inp16_VolumeSize - This is the lot
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