Scaled vidya trends robot mt4

Introducing to your attention the unique trading advisor "Scaled Vidya Trends", designed for dynamic scalp trading on trend volatility pairs hour timeframe.

Main features of Scaled Vidya Trends:
- EA works on H1 timeframe;
- Uses the most popular currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD. Brokers usually set one of the lowest spreads for these pairs;
- Applies a scalping method based on local targets for orders;
- Works at the close of the timeframe, waiting for signal confirmation. Signals works both for the main trend direction and  corrections;
- Emphasizes minimizing trading risks, trying to keep drawdown on lowest levels.
- Easy to use: simply select the pair in the product settings,then run it on the chosen pair and timeframe, the advisor starts working.
- Does not use the risky Martingale method; instead, there is an optional feature for dynamic lot size adjustment.

- The advisor uses hidden (invisible to the broker) exit levels (TP & SL) for trades.


