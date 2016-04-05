Calculate Slippage
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
This is a tool that helps you calculate potential slippage you may encounter in real trading. This is quite important to understand how slippage can affect your strategy.
It helps you gain a better understanding of your trading system and compare slippage levels among different brokers.
Simply add it to the chart of the symbol you wish to estimate slippage for.