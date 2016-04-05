Calculate Slippage

This is a tool that helps you calculate potential slippage you may encounter in real trading. This is quite important to understand how slippage can affect your strategy.

It helps you gain a better understanding of your trading system and compare slippage levels among different brokers.

Simply add it to the chart of the symbol you wish to estimate slippage for.


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5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
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