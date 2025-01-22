Grand signal

The Grand Signal indicator is a unique tool that not only provides an understanding of market behavior but also precisely identifies trend entry points after intraday correction limits, with accuracy down to a five-minute candlestick! It includes individual settings for each currency pair. After purchasing, be sure to message me directly for instructions! Telegram: @Lapinsania or here in the Market!

lisi 7887
1534
lisi 7887 2025.02.11 14:15 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Anton Liutin
130
Anton Liutin 2025.01.31 19:08 
 

Отлиный индикатор, особенно в паре mason-ом.

Alexandr Lapin
1969
Risposta dello sviluppatore Alexandr Lapin 2025.02.01 05:15
Благодарю
ANTYAN227023
41
ANTYAN227023 2025.01.28 15:44 
 

Отрисовывает разворотные точки на отлично. Тестируем дальше. Ждём обновлений...

Alexandr Lapin
1969
Risposta dello sviluppatore Alexandr Lapin 2025.02.01 05:15
Благодарю
