Linear Regression Angle

Linear Regression Angle is a directional movement indicator which defines a trend at the moment of its birth, and additionally defines trend weakening. The indicator calculates the angle of the linear regression channel and displays it in a separate window in the form of histogram. The signal line is a simple average of the angle.

The angle is the difference between the right and left edges of regression (in points), divided by its period.

The angle value above 0 indicates an uptrend. The higher the value, the stronger the trend. A value below 0 indicates a downtrend. The lower the value, the stronger the downtrend.


Benefits

  • Stable trend recognition from its emergence up to the completion.
  • Defining areas where the trend is weakening, and areas where the directional movement is resumed.
  • It works on any instrument.
  • It works on all timeframes.
  • No repaints, no recalculation.


Parameters

  • Regression Period - linear regression calculation period. The longer the period, the more stable it is, but the longer the delay is.
  • SmoothPeriod - smoothing period.


Use

Linear Regression Angle can be used in several ways.

  1. As a trend indication: if the histogram is positive, the trend is growing, a negative value is a signe of a downtrend.
  2. To assess the trend strength: when the histogram is positive and above its signal line value - the uptrend is gaining momentum. If the histogram is below the signal line, but is greater than zero, the uptrend is weakening. When the histogram is negative and its value is below the signal line - the downtrend is gaining momentum. If the histogram is above the signal line, but is below zero, the downward trend is weakening.
  3. For signal generation: trend following buy/sell when the histogram crosses the zero level; buying against the downtrend at the intersection of the signal line from the bottom up in the red zone, also in this case this is a signal to close a short position; selling against the uptrend at the intersection of the signal line from top to bottom with the uptrend, also in this is a signal to close a long position.


Features

The smaller the Regression Period value, the more often the indicator will produce trend change signals.

The smaller the smoothing period SmoothPeriod, the more often the indicator will generate trens weakening signals.

Limit: SmoothPeriod < Regression Period.

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FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Supply and demand indicators MT5
Xin You Lin
Indicators
FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Regression Momentum
Vladimir Komov
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The Regression Momentum is an indicator of directional movement, built as the relative difference between the linear regression at the current moment and n bars ago. The indicator displays the calculated Momentum in a separate window as a histogram. The signal line is a simple average of the histogram. The histogram value above 0 indicates an uptrend. The higher the value, the stronger the trend. A value below 0 indicates a downtrend. The lower the value, the stronger the downtrend. Intersection
Linear Regressions Convergence Divergence
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Linear Regressions Convergence Divergence is an oscillator indicator of a directional movement plotted as a difference of two linear regressions with lesser and greater periods. This is a further development of the ideas implemented in the standard MACD oscillator. It has a number of advantages due to the use of linear regressions instead of moving averages. The indicator is displayed in a separate window as a histogram. The signal line is a simple average of the histogram. The histogram value a
Adaptive trailing uses rsi
Vladimir Komov
Utilities
Adaptive trailing uses rsi Adaptive trailing uses rsi - это скрипт, который  реализует трейлинг, а именно: вычисляет уровень защитного стопа, отображает  уровни на графике, исполняет заданные пользователем торговые операции при достижении ценой стоп уровня.  Режимы работы.  Трейлинг может осуществляться как снизу, когда уровень стопа ниже текущей цены и подтягивается за ценой, если она возрастает, так и сверху, когда уровни стопа выше текущей цены. Предусмотрено два режима расчета стоп уровня .
Trailing Uses StdDev
Vladimir Komov
Indicators
Trailing Uses Standard Deviation.   A daptive_Trailing_uses_StdDev_Indicator is an indicator of directional movement that allows you to identify a trend at the time of its inception and set the levels of a protective stop. Unlike trailing with a constant distance, the indicator uses the distance to the price proportional to the current standard deviation of StdDev. The distance is equal to the product of the standard deviation and the constant coefficient set by the user. Thus, the trailing
Adaptive Trailing Uses RSI Indicator
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Indicators
Adaptive Trailing uses RSI Indicator - an indicator of directional movement that allows you to determine the trend at the time of its inception and set the levels of a protective stop. Trailing can be carried out both from below, when the stop level is below the current price and is pulled up behind the price if it increases, and above, when stop levels are above the current price. There are two modes for calculating the stop level. Simple trailing is done with a constant distance of Npoints
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Indicators
- This is an indicator of directional movement that allows you to determine the trend at the time of its inception and set the levels of a protective stop. Trailing can be carried out both from below, when the stop level is below the current price and is pulled up behind the price if it increases, and above, when stop levels are above the current price. Unlike trailing with a constant distance, the stop level is set at the lower boundary of the quadratic regression channel (in the case of tra
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