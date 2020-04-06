MA Cross with PSAR Stop

This Expert is for starters who want to use Moving Averages and to use stoploss with it. This algo which can trade either using SMA or EMA and uses PSAR as the trailing stop (if selected) and uses fixed Take Profit.

It is recommended to use this EA above M15 chart and it works on good trending currencies.

Kindly backtest it on different charts to learn more about it.







Parameters are explained below:

LotSize - This will set the lot size of the trades

mode - EMA/SMA

Periods_Small - 1st Moving Average periods

Periods_Long - 2nd Moving Average periods

Profit Target - Fixed Profit Target in pips

Stop Loss - Fixed Stop Loss in pips

Use Fixed SL-TP - True/False to select SL to be fixed or Trailing(Using PSAR indicator)

PSAR step as SL - PSAR step parameter

PSAR max as SL - PSAR max parameter

MagicNumber - Magic Number used for strategy




