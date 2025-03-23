The Visual Falcon Split Divergence Indicator is a tool designed to help traders identify divergence patterns between price movements and indicators. This tool is unoptimized, allowing you to adjust it to your trading style and market conditions.

What it does:

The indicator identifies divergence signals where the price moves in the opposite direction of your selected indicator. Divergence often signals potential reversals or trend continuations in the market.

How it works:

Split Analysis: Divides price action into sections and analyzes them for divergence signals, improving accuracy by focusing on isolated trends.

Customizable Input Indicators: You can choose indicators like MACD, RSI, or Momentum for divergence detection.

Real-Time Alerts: Provides notifications when divergences are detected, making it easy to spot entry points.

Flexible Timeframes: Works across multiple timeframes, allowing for both short-term and long-term analysis.

Entry Logic:

Bullish Divergence: When price makes a lower low, but the indicator makes a higher low, signaling a potential upward reversal.

Bearish Divergence: When price makes a higher high, but the indicator makes a lower high, signaling a potential downward reversal.

This tool is available for $65 and can be tailored to fit your trading needs.



