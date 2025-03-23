Visual Eagle Dive Indicator
- Indicators
- AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
- Version: 1.22
- Updated: 23 March 2025
- Activations: 5
The Visual Eagle Dive Indicator is a tool designed to help traders analyze market movements with precision. It focuses on visualizing key trends and patterns in the market, but it is not optimized and is intended for customization according to your personal trading style.
Key Features and Entry Logic:
- Market Diving Signals: Identifies significant price shifts and potential reversals, mimicking the dive of an eagle.
- Trend Alignment: Tracks divergences and confluences in price movement to give a clear picture of the market's trend.
- Dynamic Zone Analysis: Highlights areas with a high probability of price bounces or trend shifts, offering prime entry and exit points.
- Entry Logic:
- Bullish Scenario: An upward dive signals a potential long position.
- Bearish Scenario: A downward dive suggests considering short positions.
Why Choose This Indicator?
- Customizable: Tailor it to fit your trading strategy.
- Optimizable: Offers flexibility to fine-tune settings for improved performance.
- Adaptable: Can be used across different timeframes and asset classes, making it versatile for all trading styles.
Technical Details:
- Designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5).
- Compatible with all major currency pairs, commodities, and indices.
For any assistance or questions, feel free to contact directly via message.