FSB Sessions VWAP

This MetaTrader 5 indicator is designed for Intraday Institutional Volatility and Mean Reversion strategies. It visually isolates trading sessions, scales to true session price extremes, and anchors cumulative Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) streams to specific session opens.

*** Set London and Newyork times based on your broker clock. the default is set based on brokers that are GMT+3.

Usually in the next trading day or trading sessions Price tends to retest  the last session's Vwap and it gives precise entries  as you can see in the screenshot of GbpUsd for live trade of 2026.07.28. 


1. Visual Components on the Chart

  • Shaded Rectangles (London & NY): These boxes automatically scale to the exact highest high and lowest low reached during that specific session. They adjust dynamically in real-time as new candles form.

  • Dotted Center Line (50% Equilibrium): This line cuts horizontally through the middle of the active session box. It divides the session into premium and discount pricing structures:

    • Above the 50% line: Premium Zone (ideal for looking for shorts).

    • Below the 50% line: Discount Zone (ideal for looking for longs).

  • The VWAP Lines (Blue & Orange): These show the volume-weighted fair price for the current session. Because they are calculated using Tick Volume, they remain highly accurate on structural assets like Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD).

2. Dynamic Input Settings

To adjust the parameters, right-click your chart, select Indicators List, and double-click Session_Pro_VWAP_Alerts.

  • Session Time Settings (GMT+3 Server Clock):

    • London_Start ("11:00") & London_End ("19:00")

    • NY_Start ("16:00") & NY_End ("00:00")

    • Note: If your broker shifts their server clock to GMT+2 during the winter, you must manually adjust these inputs back by 1 hour (e.g., London to 10:00–18:00).

  • EnableAlerts (True/False): Turns the cross-session audio pop-up alerts on or off.

3. Core Trading Strategies

Strategy A: The Cross-Session Retest (Built-in Alert)

This indicator is hardcoded to recognize when a session closes and store its final value.

  • The Logic: Large institutions leave orders sitting at the high-volume nodes of past sessions.

  • Execution:

    • When the New York session is active, the indicator closely monitors the final VWAP level of the closed London session.

    • If the New York price moves back to touch or "tap" that old London VWAP line, MetaTrader will fire an audio pop-up alert.

    • Look for price rejection at this level for a high-probability mean-reversion trade.

Strategy B: Session Overlap Play

Between 16:00 and 19:00, both London and New York sessions are active at the same time.

  • The indicator will show both boxes overlapping and draw both VWAP lines independently.

  • Watch for intersections: When the NY VWAP crosses the London VWAP during this window, it often signals a massive injection of directional volume.

4. Troubleshooting & Maintenance

  • Ghost Boxes or Lines: If you change timeframes or adjust input times, MT5's historical cache might leave an old box on the screen. To instantly clean the chart, right-click, select Objects List, click Delete All, or simply refresh the chart by pressing Backspace .

  • Missing VWAP Line: The VWAP requires volume data. If you place the indicator on an exotic pair or asset where your broker does not provide tick volume, the line will not render. Ensure you are using it on mainstream assets like Gold, Bitcoin, or major FX pairs.


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The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
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