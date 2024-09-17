Engulfing Candles With MA

This is an Indicator for Binary Option. It calculates Engulfing Candles with a Moving Average Signal confirmation. The Green Buy and Red Sell arrows are displayed on the chart.

 

It has been tested on a 3 Minute and 5 Minutes chart with multiple pairs (EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, USD/JPY...etc.). It will work on Pocketoption OTC market as well such as EUR/JPY OTC and EUR/USD OTC.

 

For Beginners,

If you are using martingale, then the recommended settings are,

Initial investment: $1.00

Martingale Multiplier: 2.5

Martingale steps: 5

 

For Expert Traders,

If you are using Martingale, then your initial investment is determined according to your risk management strategy. But I would strongly recommend 2.5 Multiplier and keep your steps at 5.

 

The indicator likely will not reach the fifth step but you need to give yourself some room for the indicator to buy and sell.

 

Please see the attached screenshots. And

 

Feel free to contact me with any question you may have.

 

Stay Tuned for more indicators for Binary Options.

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Live broadcast of the indicator on YouTube. Please click on the link below for more credibility. There are also videos of the indicator that you can watch. Note that the broadcast is late, do not rely on it. Only a review of the indicator is only a review of the indicator’s accuracy, which does not lose almost and the profit rate reaches 95%. I will work with great accuracy on the CRASH coin 1000 INDICES
MMM Gold Sniper MT5
Gilang Wardhana Purnama Putra
Indicators
Indicator is based on   Market Maker Strategy.   NO REPAINT. MM's are traders and their objective is to make money.  This includes strategies to trade against retails traders.  The major difference between them and other traders is that they have the ability, through access to massive volumes, to move price at their will.  So to make money, they aim to buy at a lower price and then sell at a higher price. They achieve this by:  1. Inducing traders to take positions. This is achieved by using a
Tatino Super Signals
Anthonius Soruh
Indicators
Tatino Super Signals is Non Repaint Indicator for Binary Option trading and Forex trading. Recommendations: Timeframe: All timeframes. For best results we recommend using it on M1, M5 and M15 timeframes. Currency pairs: All Pairs Account type: All Type Broker time: Any Brokers : Alls Binary Trading : Expired 1 Candle Buffer Buy=1, Sell=0, Entry Next Candle Recommended Forex trading stop loss : 15 pips Recommended  Forex tradingTake profit levels : 15 pips Specifications: Does not repaint   Pa
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