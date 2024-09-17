Engulfing Candles With MA

This is an Indicator for Binary Option. It calculates Engulfing Candles with a Moving Average Signal confirmation. The Green Buy and Red Sell arrows are displayed on the chart.

It has been tested on a 3 Minute and 5 Minutes chart with multiple pairs (EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, USD/JPY...etc.). It will work on Pocketoption OTC market as well such as EUR/JPY OTC and EUR/USD OTC.

For Beginners,

If you are using martingale, then the recommended settings are,

Initial investment: $1.00

Martingale Multiplier: 2.5

Martingale steps: 5

For Expert Traders,

If you are using Martingale, then your initial investment is determined according to your risk management strategy. But I would strongly recommend 2.5 Multiplier and keep your steps at 5.

The indicator likely will not reach the fifth step but you need to give yourself some room for the indicator to buy and sell.

Please see the attached screenshots. And

Feel free to contact me with any question you may have.

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