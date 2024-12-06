MACD Alerts
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.19
- Activations: 5
MACD Crossover with Alerts, Colored Histogram, and Zero Line Arrows
Overview
The MACD Crossover Indicator is designed to help traders analyze trend direction and momentum shifts. This enhanced version of the classic MACD includes visual crossover markers, dynamic histogram coloring, and real-time alerts, offering a clear and structured approach to market analysis.
- Histogram color changes based on MACD position (above or below zero).
- Zero-line arrows for crossover points to highlight key trend shifts.
- Customizable alerts to stay informed of market movements.
- Adjustable MACD settings to suit different trading strategies.
Key Features and Benefits
Dynamic Histogram Coloring
- The histogram changes color based on its value:
- Green when above the zero line.
- Red when below the zero line.
- Customizable colors allow personalized chart visualization.
Zero Line Arrows for Crossovers
- Green Up Arrows – Appear on the zero line when the MACD crosses above the Signal line (potential buy signal).
- Red Down Arrows – Appear on the zero line when the MACD crosses below the Signal line (potential sell signal).
Customizable Alerts
- Receive real-time notifications when a crossover occurs:
- On-screen alerts within MetaTrader 5.
- Push notifications (if enabled).
- Alerts are triggered only once per event to prevent duplication.
Fully Adjustable Input Parameters
- Modify key MACD settings to adapt to different trading styles:
- Fast EMA – Defines short-term trend sensitivity.
- Slow EMA – Controls longer-term trend analysis.
- Signal SMA – Smooths MACD fluctuations.
- Adjust threshold settings to filter out minor, low-impact crossovers.
Highly Visual and Intuitive
- Easy-to-spot colored histograms highlight momentum shifts.
- Zero-line arrows provide clear crossover confirmations.
- Designed for fast, efficient decision-making.
How It Works
Step 1: MACD Calculation
- The indicator calculates the difference between two EMAs (Fast and Slow).
- A Signal line (SMA) smooths these values.
Step 2: Histogram Representation
- The histogram represents the difference between MACD and the Signal line, visually indicating momentum strength.
Step 3: Crossover Detection
- Green Up Arrow appears when the MACD crosses above the Signal line.
- Red Down Arrow appears when the MACD crosses below the Signal line.
- If alerts are enabled, traders receive a real-time notification.
This indicator is ideal for traders seeking trend reversals and momentum changes across multiple asset classes.
Customizable Settings
MACD Settings:
- Fast EMA – Adjusts the fast-moving average period.
- Slow EMA – Adjusts the slow-moving average period.
- Signal SMA – Defines the smoothing period for the Signal line.
Histogram Colors:
- Histogram High Color – Defines color when above zero (Default: Green).
- Histogram Low Color – Defines color when below zero (Default: Red).
Alert and Notification Settings:
- Enable Alerts – Turn platform alerts on or off.
- Enable Notifications – Enable or disable push notifications.
- Crossing Threshold – Set a minimum value for crossover detection to filter noise.
Compatibility and Market Use
- Platform – MetaTrader 5 (MT5).
- Markets – Works across forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.
- Timeframes – Works on M1 to D1 charts (adjust settings to match strategy).
Installation and Setup
- Download and copy MACD_Crossover.mq5 into MQL5 → Indicators folder.
- Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the indicators list.
- Apply the indicator to your chart.
- Adjust settings as needed for your strategy.
Why Use This Indicator?
- Trend and Momentum Analysis – Uses MACD crossovers for structured decision-making.
- Clear Visual Markers – Highlights key momentum shifts with colored histograms and arrows.
- Customizable Alerts – Stay informed without watching charts 24/7.
- Flexible MACD Settings – Adapt the indicator to different market conditions.
Important Notes and Disclaimer
- Analysis Tool Only – This indicator is designed for technical analysis and does not execute trades automatically.
- No Guaranteed Outcomes – Past performance does not guarantee future results.
- User Responsibility – Always test in a demo account before live trading.
This MACD Crossover Indicator provides a structured, customizable approach to momentum and trend analysis, helping traders interpret market movements with real-time alerts and visual cues.