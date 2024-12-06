MACD Alerts

MACD Crossover with Alerts, Colored Histogram, and Zero Line Arrows

Overview
The MACD Crossover Indicator is designed to help traders analyze trend direction and momentum shifts. This enhanced version of the classic MACD includes visual crossover markers, dynamic histogram coloring, and real-time alerts, offering a clear and structured approach to market analysis.

  • Histogram color changes based on MACD position (above or below zero).
  • Zero-line arrows for crossover points to highlight key trend shifts.
  • Customizable alerts to stay informed of market movements.
  • Adjustable MACD settings to suit different trading strategies.

Key Features and Benefits

Dynamic Histogram Coloring

  • The histogram changes color based on its value:
    • Green when above the zero line.
    • Red when below the zero line.
  • Customizable colors allow personalized chart visualization.

Zero Line Arrows for Crossovers

  • Green Up Arrows – Appear on the zero line when the MACD crosses above the Signal line (potential buy signal).
  • Red Down Arrows – Appear on the zero line when the MACD crosses below the Signal line (potential sell signal).

Customizable Alerts

  • Receive real-time notifications when a crossover occurs:
    • On-screen alerts within MetaTrader 5.
    • Push notifications (if enabled).
  • Alerts are triggered only once per event to prevent duplication.

Fully Adjustable Input Parameters

  • Modify key MACD settings to adapt to different trading styles:
    • Fast EMA – Defines short-term trend sensitivity.
    • Slow EMA – Controls longer-term trend analysis.
    • Signal SMA – Smooths MACD fluctuations.
  • Adjust threshold settings to filter out minor, low-impact crossovers.

Highly Visual and Intuitive

  • Easy-to-spot colored histograms highlight momentum shifts.
  • Zero-line arrows provide clear crossover confirmations.
  • Designed for fast, efficient decision-making.

How It Works

Step 1: MACD Calculation

  • The indicator calculates the difference between two EMAs (Fast and Slow).
  • A Signal line (SMA) smooths these values.

Step 2: Histogram Representation

  • The histogram represents the difference between MACD and the Signal line, visually indicating momentum strength.

Step 3: Crossover Detection

  • Green Up Arrow appears when the MACD crosses above the Signal line.
  • Red Down Arrow appears when the MACD crosses below the Signal line.
  • If alerts are enabled, traders receive a real-time notification.

This indicator is ideal for traders seeking trend reversals and momentum changes across multiple asset classes.

Customizable Settings

MACD Settings:

  • Fast EMA – Adjusts the fast-moving average period.
  • Slow EMA – Adjusts the slow-moving average period.
  • Signal SMA – Defines the smoothing period for the Signal line.

Histogram Colors:

  • Histogram High Color – Defines color when above zero (Default: Green).
  • Histogram Low Color – Defines color when below zero (Default: Red).

Alert and Notification Settings:

  • Enable Alerts – Turn platform alerts on or off.
  • Enable Notifications – Enable or disable push notifications.
  • Crossing Threshold – Set a minimum value for crossover detection to filter noise.

Compatibility and Market Use

  • Platform – MetaTrader 5 (MT5).
  • Markets – Works across forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.
  • Timeframes – Works on M1 to D1 charts (adjust settings to match strategy).

Installation and Setup

  1. Download and copy MACD_Crossover.mq5 into MQL5 → Indicators folder.
  2. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the indicators list.
  3. Apply the indicator to your chart.
  4. Adjust settings as needed for your strategy.

Why Use This Indicator?

  • Trend and Momentum Analysis – Uses MACD crossovers for structured decision-making.
  • Clear Visual Markers – Highlights key momentum shifts with colored histograms and arrows.
  • Customizable Alerts – Stay informed without watching charts 24/7.
  • Flexible MACD Settings – Adapt the indicator to different market conditions.

Important Notes and Disclaimer

  • Analysis Tool Only – This indicator is designed for technical analysis and does not execute trades automatically.
  • No Guaranteed Outcomes – Past performance does not guarantee future results.
  • User Responsibility – Always test in a demo account before live trading.

This MACD Crossover Indicator provides a structured, customizable approach to momentum and trend analysis, helping traders interpret market movements with real-time alerts and visual cues.


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Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
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4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
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5 (2)
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
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5 (5)
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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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5 (1)
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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