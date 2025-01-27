Pocket Option OTC GreenLine
- Indicators
- Matthew Palulis
- Version: 6.5
- Updated: 27 January 2025
- Activations: 5
ocket Options GreenLine Strategy – SMA(7) Crossover & Trend Alert Indicator
Latest Updates:
- Added Sell Alerts within an Uptrend – If MA1 crosses below MA2 without going below MA3, a Sell Alert is triggered.
- Enhanced Alert Logic – Prevents duplicate buy and sell icons on every candle.
- Improved Print Statement – Alerts now log directly to alerts.txt for future reference.
- Now Compatible with Heiken Ashi and Regular Candles.
Overview
The Pocket Options GreenLine Strategy is a trend-following indicator that utilizes a 7-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) to identify buy and sell signals. By analyzing price interactions with the SMA, the indicator provides visual, audio, and file-based alerts to keep traders informed.
- SMA-Based Trend Detection – Uses price position relative to SMA(7) for trend confirmation.
- Candle Confirmation Logic – Ensures signals are generated only in sustained trends to reduce false positives.
- Customizable Buy and Sell Alerts – Includes on-screen, audio, and log-file notifications.
- Adjustable Display Settings – Modify signal icons, colors, and alert frequency.
- Optimized for Volatile Markets – Well-suited for trading in fast-moving conditions.
This indicator is ideal for scalping, trend-following, and swing trading strategies across various financial markets.
Key Features and Benefits
SMA(7) Trend Detection
- The indicator calculates a 7-period SMA to determine trend direction.
- Buy Signal – Price crosses above the SMA, confirming an uptrend.
- Sell Signal – Price crosses below the SMA, confirming a downtrend.
Candle Confirmation Logic
- Buy Signal Validation – At least two consecutive green candles must close above the SMA.
- Sell Signal Validation – At least two consecutive red candles must close below the SMA.
- Reduces false positives by filtering out choppy market conditions.
Real-Time Alerts and Notifications
- On-Screen Alerts – Immediate notifications in MetaTrader 5 (MT5).
- Audio Alerts – Optional sound notifications for trade opportunities.
- File Logging (alerts.txt) – Keeps a detailed record of all signals.
- Cooldown Timer – Prevents multiple alerts for the same signal within a short time frame.
Customizable Indicator Display
- Modify arrow types, colors, and sizes for buy and sell signals.
- Works with regular candles and Heiken Ashi candles.
- Adjustable alert sensitivity to match different trading styles.
How It Works
Step 1: SMA Calculation
- The indicator calculates a 7-period SMA using closing prices.
- This SMA acts as a dynamic reference line for price movements.
Step 2: Signal Generation Logic
Buy Signal:
- Price crosses above SMA(7).
- At least two consecutive bullish candles (green) confirm the uptrend.
- A blue arrow appears below the second candle.
Sell Signal:
- Price crosses below SMA(7).
- At least two consecutive bearish candles (red) confirm the downtrend.
- A red arrow appears above the second candle.
Step 3: Alerts and Visual Signals
- Arrows (buy and sell) appear on the chart.
- Sound alerts notify the trader of potential trade setups.
- Signals are logged in alerts.txt for review and record-keeping.
Customizable Settings
SMA Settings:
- SMA Period – Adjust SMA length (Default: 7).
Signal Customization:
- Arrow Offset – Modify buy and sell arrow position relative to candles.
- Alert Cooldown – Set a time buffer to prevent repetitive alerts.
- Trend Confirmation Mode – Toggle candle validation logic.
Visual and Audio Alerts:
- Enable or Disable Alerts – Customize on-screen and sound notifications.
- Signal Icons and Colors – Fully configurable buy and sell arrows.
Recommended Markets and Timeframes
- Markets – Works across forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and crypto.
- Timeframes – Works on M1 to H4 (Recommended: M5, M15, H1).
Installation and Setup
- Download and copy GreenLine_Strategy.mq5 into MQL5 → Indicators folder.
- Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the indicators list.
- Apply the indicator to your chart.
- Adjust settings as needed for your trading strategy.
Why Use This Indicator?
- Trend-Based Analysis – Uses SMA crossovers and candle confirmation for trend validation.
- Custom Alerts and Notifications – Stay informed without constantly monitoring charts.
- Clear Buy and Sell Markers – Easy-to-read visual signals.
- Adaptable for Any Market – Works across forex, stocks, commodities, and crypto.
Important Notes and Disclaimer
- Platform Compatibility – Designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5).
- No Guaranteed Outcomes – This indicator provides analysis but does not predict future price movements.
- User Responsibility – Always test in a demo account before using in live trading.
This SMA(7) Crossover and Trend Alert Indicator helps traders identify trend opportunities with structured alerts and clear chart signals.