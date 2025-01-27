Pocket Option OTC GreenLine

ocket Options GreenLine Strategy – SMA(7) Crossover & Trend Alert Indicator

Latest Updates:

Added Sell Alerts within an Uptrend – If MA1 crosses below MA2 without going below MA3, a Sell Alert is triggered.

Enhanced Alert Logic – Prevents duplicate buy and sell icons on every candle.

Improved Print Statement – Alerts now log directly to alerts.txt for future reference.

Now Compatible with Heiken Ashi and Regular Candles.

Overview

The Pocket Options GreenLine Strategy is a trend-following indicator that utilizes a 7-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) to identify buy and sell signals. By analyzing price interactions with the SMA, the indicator provides visual, audio, and file-based alerts to keep traders informed.

SMA-Based Trend Detection – Uses price position relative to SMA(7) for trend confirmation.

Candle Confirmation Logic – Ensures signals are generated only in sustained trends to reduce false positives.

Customizable Buy and Sell Alerts – Includes on-screen, audio, and log-file notifications.

Adjustable Display Settings – Modify signal icons, colors, and alert frequency.

Optimized for Volatile Markets – Well-suited for trading in fast-moving conditions.

This indicator is ideal for scalping, trend-following, and swing trading strategies across various financial markets.

Key Features and Benefits

SMA(7) Trend Detection

The indicator calculates a 7-period SMA to determine trend direction.

Buy Signal – Price crosses above the SMA, confirming an uptrend.

Sell Signal – Price crosses below the SMA, confirming a downtrend.

Candle Confirmation Logic

Buy Signal Validation – At least two consecutive green candles must close above the SMA.

Sell Signal Validation – At least two consecutive red candles must close below the SMA.

Reduces false positives by filtering out choppy market conditions.

Real-Time Alerts and Notifications

On-Screen Alerts – Immediate notifications in MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

Audio Alerts – Optional sound notifications for trade opportunities.

File Logging (alerts.txt) – Keeps a detailed record of all signals.

Cooldown Timer – Prevents multiple alerts for the same signal within a short time frame.

Customizable Indicator Display

Modify arrow types, colors, and sizes for buy and sell signals.

Works with regular candles and Heiken Ashi candles.

Adjustable alert sensitivity to match different trading styles.

How It Works

Step 1: SMA Calculation

The indicator calculates a 7-period SMA using closing prices.

This SMA acts as a dynamic reference line for price movements.

Step 2: Signal Generation Logic

Buy Signal:

Price crosses above SMA(7).

At least two consecutive bullish candles (green) confirm the uptrend.

A blue arrow appears below the second candle.

Sell Signal:

Price crosses below SMA(7).

At least two consecutive bearish candles (red) confirm the downtrend.

A red arrow appears above the second candle.

Step 3: Alerts and Visual Signals

Arrows (buy and sell) appear on the chart.

Sound alerts notify the trader of potential trade setups.

Signals are logged in alerts.txt for review and record-keeping.

Customizable Settings

SMA Settings:

SMA Period – Adjust SMA length (Default: 7).

Signal Customization:

Arrow Offset – Modify buy and sell arrow position relative to candles.

Alert Cooldown – Set a time buffer to prevent repetitive alerts.

Trend Confirmation Mode – Toggle candle validation logic.

Visual and Audio Alerts:

Enable or Disable Alerts – Customize on-screen and sound notifications.

Signal Icons and Colors – Fully configurable buy and sell arrows.

Recommended Markets and Timeframes

Markets – Works across forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and crypto.

Timeframes – Works on M1 to H4 (Recommended: M5, M15, H1).

Installation and Setup

Download and copy GreenLine_Strategy.mq5 into MQL5 → Indicators folder. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the indicators list. Apply the indicator to your chart. Adjust settings as needed for your trading strategy.

Why Use This Indicator?

Trend-Based Analysis – Uses SMA crossovers and candle confirmation for trend validation.

Custom Alerts and Notifications – Stay informed without constantly monitoring charts.

Clear Buy and Sell Markers – Easy-to-read visual signals.

Adaptable for Any Market – Works across forex, stocks, commodities, and crypto.

Important Notes and Disclaimer

Platform Compatibility – Designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

No Guaranteed Outcomes – This indicator provides analysis but does not predict future price movements.

User Responsibility – Always test in a demo account before using in live trading.

This SMA(7) Crossover and Trend Alert Indicator helps traders identify trend opportunities with structured alerts and clear chart signals.



