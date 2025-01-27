Pocket Option OTC GreenLine

ocket Options GreenLine Strategy – SMA(7) Crossover & Trend Alert Indicator

Latest Updates:

  • Added Sell Alerts within an Uptrend – If MA1 crosses below MA2 without going below MA3, a Sell Alert is triggered.
  • Enhanced Alert Logic – Prevents duplicate buy and sell icons on every candle.
  • Improved Print Statement – Alerts now log directly to alerts.txt for future reference.
  • Now Compatible with Heiken Ashi and Regular Candles.

Overview
The Pocket Options GreenLine Strategy is a trend-following indicator that utilizes a 7-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) to identify buy and sell signals. By analyzing price interactions with the SMA, the indicator provides visual, audio, and file-based alerts to keep traders informed.

  • SMA-Based Trend Detection – Uses price position relative to SMA(7) for trend confirmation.
  • Candle Confirmation Logic – Ensures signals are generated only in sustained trends to reduce false positives.
  • Customizable Buy and Sell Alerts – Includes on-screen, audio, and log-file notifications.
  • Adjustable Display Settings – Modify signal icons, colors, and alert frequency.
  • Optimized for Volatile Markets – Well-suited for trading in fast-moving conditions.

This indicator is ideal for scalping, trend-following, and swing trading strategies across various financial markets.

Key Features and Benefits

SMA(7) Trend Detection

  • The indicator calculates a 7-period SMA to determine trend direction.
  • Buy Signal – Price crosses above the SMA, confirming an uptrend.
  • Sell Signal – Price crosses below the SMA, confirming a downtrend.

Candle Confirmation Logic

  • Buy Signal Validation – At least two consecutive green candles must close above the SMA.
  • Sell Signal Validation – At least two consecutive red candles must close below the SMA.
  • Reduces false positives by filtering out choppy market conditions.

Real-Time Alerts and Notifications

  • On-Screen Alerts – Immediate notifications in MetaTrader 5 (MT5).
  • Audio Alerts – Optional sound notifications for trade opportunities.
  • File Logging (alerts.txt) – Keeps a detailed record of all signals.
  • Cooldown Timer – Prevents multiple alerts for the same signal within a short time frame.

Customizable Indicator Display

  • Modify arrow types, colors, and sizes for buy and sell signals.
  • Works with regular candles and Heiken Ashi candles.
  • Adjustable alert sensitivity to match different trading styles.

How It Works

Step 1: SMA Calculation

  • The indicator calculates a 7-period SMA using closing prices.
  • This SMA acts as a dynamic reference line for price movements.

Step 2: Signal Generation Logic

Buy Signal:

  • Price crosses above SMA(7).
  • At least two consecutive bullish candles (green) confirm the uptrend.
  • A blue arrow appears below the second candle.

Sell Signal:

  • Price crosses below SMA(7).
  • At least two consecutive bearish candles (red) confirm the downtrend.
  • A red arrow appears above the second candle.

Step 3: Alerts and Visual Signals

  • Arrows (buy and sell) appear on the chart.
  • Sound alerts notify the trader of potential trade setups.
  • Signals are logged in alerts.txt for review and record-keeping.

Customizable Settings

SMA Settings:

  • SMA Period – Adjust SMA length (Default: 7).

Signal Customization:

  • Arrow Offset – Modify buy and sell arrow position relative to candles.
  • Alert Cooldown – Set a time buffer to prevent repetitive alerts.
  • Trend Confirmation Mode – Toggle candle validation logic.

Visual and Audio Alerts:

  • Enable or Disable Alerts – Customize on-screen and sound notifications.
  • Signal Icons and Colors – Fully configurable buy and sell arrows.

Recommended Markets and Timeframes

  • Markets – Works across forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and crypto.
  • Timeframes – Works on M1 to H4 (Recommended: M5, M15, H1).

Installation and Setup

  1. Download and copy GreenLine_Strategy.mq5 into MQL5 → Indicators folder.
  2. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the indicators list.
  3. Apply the indicator to your chart.
  4. Adjust settings as needed for your trading strategy.

Why Use This Indicator?

  • Trend-Based Analysis – Uses SMA crossovers and candle confirmation for trend validation.
  • Custom Alerts and Notifications – Stay informed without constantly monitoring charts.
  • Clear Buy and Sell Markers – Easy-to-read visual signals.
  • Adaptable for Any Market – Works across forex, stocks, commodities, and crypto.

Important Notes and Disclaimer

  • Platform Compatibility – Designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5).
  • No Guaranteed Outcomes – This indicator provides analysis but does not predict future price movements.
  • User Responsibility – Always test in a demo account before using in live trading.

This SMA(7) Crossover and Trend Alert Indicator helps traders identify trend opportunities with structured alerts and clear chart signals.


