Pocket Options KC with MA Confirmation

Indicator Name: Keltner Channel v3.12 – Advanced Trend and Signal Indicator
Release Date: 2024
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
Category: Trend Indicators
Overview
Keltner Channel v3.12 is a trend-following indicator that combines Keltner Channels with Moving Averages (MA1 and MA2) to identify breakouts, trend shifts, and momentum changes. This tool provides real-time buy and sell signals, visual markers, and alerts to assist traders in decision-making.
- Keltner Channel – Adapts dynamically to market volatility.
- Moving Averages (MA1 and MA2) – Crossover-based trend confirmation.
- Buy and Sell Icons – Clear visual signals for trade opportunities.
- Alerts and Logging – On-screen notifications and file-based alerts.
This indicator is useful for scalping, swing trading, and trend trading across various financial markets.
Key Features and Benefits
- Keltner Channel with Adaptive Bands – Uses EMA and ATR-based calculations to track market volatility.
- Customizable Moving Averages – Configurable MA1 and MA2 for detecting trend shifts and crossovers.
- Buy and Sell Signal Icons – Automatically identifies key trading opportunities.
- Flexible Customization – Adjustable MA settings, ATR multipliers, and signal filters.
- Minimum Bar Gap Filter – Helps filter out false signals by ensuring sufficient price movement before triggering new ones.
- File-Based Alert Logging – Saves alerts for tracking and analysis.
How It Works
- Buy Signal – Triggered when MA1 crosses above MA2 and price is above the middle Keltner Band.
- Sell Signal – Triggered when MA1 crosses below MA2 and price is below the middle Keltner Band.
- Additional Filtering – Uses ATR and EMA calculations to refine signal accuracy.
This indicator is ideal for trend-following strategies in forex, stocks, crypto, and commodities.
Customizable Settings
Keltner Channel Settings:
- EMA Period (Default: 20) – Controls the smoothing of the mid-line.
- ATR Period (Default: 10) – Adjusts channel width based on volatility.
- ATR Multiplier (Default: 2.0) – Expands or contracts the upper and lower bands.
Moving Average Settings:
- MA1 and MA2 Periods – Defines short- and long-term trend sensitivity.
- MA Method (SMA, EMA, etc.) – Select the moving average calculation method.
Signal and Alert Settings:
- Buy and Sell Icon Colors – Customizable signal markers.
- Minimum Bar Gap Between Signals – Ensures a minimum number of bars before generating new signals.
Alerts and Notifications
Receive alerts when a trading signal is triggered:
- On-Screen Alerts – Pop-up notifications within MT5.
- File Logging – Alerts saved in alerts.txt for tracking purposes.
Recommended Markets and Timeframes
- Best Used For: Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and crypto.
- Optimal Timeframes: Works on M1 to D1 charts (Recommended: M5, M15, H1).
Installation and Setup
- Download and copy Keltner_Channel_v3.12.mq5 into MQL5 → Indicators folder.
- Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the indicators list.
- Apply the indicator to your chart.
- Customize settings as needed.
Why Use Keltner Channel v3.12?
- Reliable Trend Detection – Combines Keltner Bands and Moving Averages for trend clarity.
- Visual Trade Markers – Clear buy and sell signals for easy market interpretation.
- Customizable Parameters – Adapt the settings to fit different trading styles.
Important Notes and Disclaimer
- Platform Compatibility – Designed for MT5 trading.
- No Guaranteed Outcomes – This tool is for analysis only and does not ensure profitable trades.
- User Responsibility – Always test on a demo account before live trading.
This Keltner Channel indicator provides a structured approach to trend identification and trade signals, making it a valuable tool for traders seeking clarity in market direction.