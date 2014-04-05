Pocket Options KC with MA Confirmation

ocket Options Keltner Channel with MA v3.12

Indicator Name: Keltner Channel v3.12 – Advanced Trend and Signal Indicator
Version: 3.12
Release Date: 2024
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
Category: Trend Indicators

Overview
Keltner Channel v3.12 is a trend-following indicator that combines Keltner Channels with Moving Averages (MA1 and MA2) to identify breakouts, trend shifts, and momentum changes. This tool provides real-time buy and sell signals, visual markers, and alerts to assist traders in decision-making.

  • Keltner Channel – Adapts dynamically to market volatility.
  • Moving Averages (MA1 and MA2) – Crossover-based trend confirmation.
  • Buy and Sell Icons – Clear visual signals for trade opportunities.
  • Alerts and Logging – On-screen notifications and file-based alerts.

This indicator is useful for scalping, swing trading, and trend trading across various financial markets.

Key Features and Benefits

  • Keltner Channel with Adaptive Bands – Uses EMA and ATR-based calculations to track market volatility.
  • Customizable Moving Averages – Configurable MA1 and MA2 for detecting trend shifts and crossovers.
  • Buy and Sell Signal Icons – Automatically identifies key trading opportunities.
  • Flexible Customization – Adjustable MA settings, ATR multipliers, and signal filters.
  • Minimum Bar Gap Filter – Helps filter out false signals by ensuring sufficient price movement before triggering new ones.
  • File-Based Alert Logging – Saves alerts for tracking and analysis.

How It Works

  • Buy Signal – Triggered when MA1 crosses above MA2 and price is above the middle Keltner Band.
  • Sell Signal – Triggered when MA1 crosses below MA2 and price is below the middle Keltner Band.
  • Additional Filtering – Uses ATR and EMA calculations to refine signal accuracy.

This indicator is ideal for trend-following strategies in forex, stocks, crypto, and commodities.

Customizable Settings

Keltner Channel Settings:

  • EMA Period (Default: 20) – Controls the smoothing of the mid-line.
  • ATR Period (Default: 10) – Adjusts channel width based on volatility.
  • ATR Multiplier (Default: 2.0) – Expands or contracts the upper and lower bands.

Moving Average Settings:

  • MA1 and MA2 Periods – Defines short- and long-term trend sensitivity.
  • MA Method (SMA, EMA, etc.) – Select the moving average calculation method.

Signal and Alert Settings:

  • Buy and Sell Icon Colors – Customizable signal markers.
  • Minimum Bar Gap Between Signals – Ensures a minimum number of bars before generating new signals.

Alerts and Notifications

Receive alerts when a trading signal is triggered:

  • On-Screen Alerts – Pop-up notifications within MT5.
  • File Logging – Alerts saved in alerts.txt for tracking purposes.

Recommended Markets and Timeframes

  • Best Used For: Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and crypto.
  • Optimal Timeframes: Works on M1 to D1 charts (Recommended: M5, M15, H1).

Installation and Setup

  1. Download and copy Keltner_Channel_v3.12.mq5 into MQL5 → Indicators folder.
  2. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the indicators list.
  3. Apply the indicator to your chart.
  4. Customize settings as needed.

Why Use Keltner Channel v3.12?

  • Reliable Trend Detection – Combines Keltner Bands and Moving Averages for trend clarity.
  • Visual Trade Markers – Clear buy and sell signals for easy market interpretation.
  • Customizable Parameters – Adapt the settings to fit different trading styles.

Important Notes and Disclaimer

  • Platform Compatibility – Designed for MT5 trading.
  • No Guaranteed Outcomes – This tool is for analysis only and does not ensure profitable trades.
  • User Responsibility – Always test on a demo account before live trading.

This Keltner Channel indicator provides a structured approach to trend identification and trade signals, making it a valuable tool for traders seeking clarity in market direction.


