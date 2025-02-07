EMA Crossover and Trend Alert Indicator
- Indicators
- Matthew Palulis
- Version: 1.19
- Updated: 7 February 2025
- Activations: 5
MA Crossover and Trend Alert Indicator
Latest Updates:
- Fixed multiple buy and sell icons on each candle for cleaner signals.
- Optimized alert logic to prevent duplicate notifications.
- Enhanced compatibility – Now works with Heiken Ashi or regular candles.
- Updated print statement – Alerts now log directly to alerts.txt for future reference.
Overview
The EMA Crossover and Trend Alert Indicator is a trend-following tool designed to assist traders in identifying moving average crossovers and short-term trend shifts. By integrating customizable alerts, trend detection, and visual markers, this MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator provides actionable insights directly on the chart.
- Dual EMA Lines – Tracks market trends with fast and slow EMAs.
- Crossover Alerts – Signals potential buy and sell opportunities.
- Trend Detection – Identifies continuation or reversal patterns.
- Customizable Icons and Colors – Adjust arrow types, sizes, and colors.
- Audio and Visual Alerts – Stay informed with real-time notifications.
- Optimized for Smooth Performance – Designed for minimal impact on your MT5 platform.
This indicator is suitable for scalping, trend-following, and swing trading strategies across multiple financial markets.
Key Features and Benefits
Dual EMA Crossover Signals
- Fast EMA vs. Slow EMA crossovers detect trend shifts.
- Customizable EMA periods for different trading styles.
Customizable Trend Detection
- Identifies short-term trends based on candle patterns.
- Configurable settings to adjust trend confirmation criteria.
Real-Time Alerts and Notifications
- On-screen notifications for every buy and sell crossover.
- Optional sound alerts for trend continuation signals.
- Alerts log to alerts.txt for record-keeping and review.
Customizable Display
- Modify arrow icons, colors, and sizes for clear signal visualization.
- Works with both Heiken Ashi and regular candles.
How It Works
Step 1: EMA Crossover Detection
- The indicator calculates two Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs).
- A buy signal occurs when the Fast EMA crosses above the Slow EMA.
- A sell signal occurs when the Fast EMA crosses below the Slow EMA.
Step 2: Trend Confirmation (Optional)
- The indicator analyzes consecutive candles to detect trend continuation patterns.
- Additional trend arrows are plotted when short-term trends are detected.
Step 3: Alerts and Visual Signals
- Buy and sell signals appear as arrows on the chart.
- Alerts can be enabled or disabled based on user preference.
- Notifications log to alerts.txt for tracking signals.
Customizable Settings
EMA Crossover Settings:
- Fast EMA Period – Defines short-term trend sensitivity.
- Slow EMA Period – Adjusts longer-term trend filtering.
- Applied Price – Choose close, open, high, low, median, typical price, etc.
Trend Detection Settings:
- Trend Confirmation – Adjusts the number of candles required for trend validation.
Visual and Alert Settings:
- Buy and Sell Icons – Customize arrow color, type, and size.
- Alert Notifications – Enable or disable audio and on-screen alerts.
- Minimum Bar Gap Between Signals – Reduces noise by preventing duplicate alerts.
Recommended Markets and Timeframes
- Markets – Works across forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and crypto.
- Timeframes – Suitable for M1 to H4 (Recommended: M5, M15, H1).
Installation and Setup
- Download and copy EMA_Crossover_Trend_Alert.mq5 into MQL5 → Indicators folder.
- Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the indicators list.
- Apply the indicator to your chart.
- Customize settings as needed for your trading strategy.
Why Use This Indicator?
- Trend-Focused Strategy – Tracks EMA crossovers and short-term trends.
- Custom Alerts and Notifications – Stay updated without watching charts constantly.
- Clear Visual Markers – Easy-to-read buy and sell arrows.
- Adaptable to Any Market – Works in forex, stocks, commodities, and crypto.
Important Notes and Disclaimer
- Platform Compatibility – Designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5).
- No Guaranteed Outcomes – This indicator provides analysis but does not predict future price movements.
- User Responsibility – Always test in a demo account before using it in live trading.
This EMA Crossover and Trend Alert Indicator provides structured trend analysis and real-time alerts, helping traders identify potential trading opportunities with clear, customizable signals.