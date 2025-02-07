MA Crossover and Trend Alert Indicator

Latest Updates:

Fixed multiple buy and sell icons on each candle for cleaner signals.

Optimized alert logic to prevent duplicate notifications.

Enhanced compatibility – Now works with Heiken Ashi or regular candles.

Updated print statement – Alerts now log directly to alerts.txt for future reference.

Overview

The EMA Crossover and Trend Alert Indicator is a trend-following tool designed to assist traders in identifying moving average crossovers and short-term trend shifts. By integrating customizable alerts, trend detection, and visual markers, this MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator provides actionable insights directly on the chart.

Dual EMA Lines – Tracks market trends with fast and slow EMAs.

Crossover Alerts – Signals potential buy and sell opportunities.

Trend Detection – Identifies continuation or reversal patterns.

Customizable Icons and Colors – Adjust arrow types, sizes, and colors.

Audio and Visual Alerts – Stay informed with real-time notifications.

Optimized for Smooth Performance – Designed for minimal impact on your MT5 platform.

This indicator is suitable for scalping, trend-following, and swing trading strategies across multiple financial markets.

Key Features and Benefits

Dual EMA Crossover Signals

Fast EMA vs. Slow EMA crossovers detect trend shifts.

Customizable EMA periods for different trading styles.

Customizable Trend Detection

Identifies short-term trends based on candle patterns.

Configurable settings to adjust trend confirmation criteria.

Real-Time Alerts and Notifications

On-screen notifications for every buy and sell crossover.

Optional sound alerts for trend continuation signals.

Alerts log to alerts.txt for record-keeping and review.

Customizable Display

Modify arrow icons, colors, and sizes for clear signal visualization.

Works with both Heiken Ashi and regular candles.

How It Works

Step 1: EMA Crossover Detection

The indicator calculates two Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs).

A buy signal occurs when the Fast EMA crosses above the Slow EMA.

A sell signal occurs when the Fast EMA crosses below the Slow EMA.

Step 2: Trend Confirmation (Optional)

The indicator analyzes consecutive candles to detect trend continuation patterns.

Additional trend arrows are plotted when short-term trends are detected.

Step 3: Alerts and Visual Signals

Buy and sell signals appear as arrows on the chart.

Alerts can be enabled or disabled based on user preference.

Notifications log to alerts.txt for tracking signals.

Customizable Settings

EMA Crossover Settings:

Fast EMA Period – Defines short-term trend sensitivity.

Slow EMA Period – Adjusts longer-term trend filtering.

Applied Price – Choose close, open, high, low, median, typical price, etc.

Trend Detection Settings:

Trend Confirmation – Adjusts the number of candles required for trend validation.

Visual and Alert Settings:

Buy and Sell Icons – Customize arrow color, type, and size.

Alert Notifications – Enable or disable audio and on-screen alerts.

Minimum Bar Gap Between Signals – Reduces noise by preventing duplicate alerts.

Recommended Markets and Timeframes

Markets – Works across forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and crypto.

Timeframes – Suitable for M1 to H4 (Recommended: M5, M15, H1).

Installation and Setup

Download and copy EMA_Crossover_Trend_Alert.mq5 into MQL5 → Indicators folder. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the indicators list. Apply the indicator to your chart. Customize settings as needed for your trading strategy.

Why Use This Indicator?

Trend-Focused Strategy – Tracks EMA crossovers and short-term trends.

Custom Alerts and Notifications – Stay updated without watching charts constantly.

Clear Visual Markers – Easy-to-read buy and sell arrows.

Adaptable to Any Market – Works in forex, stocks, commodities, and crypto.

Important Notes and Disclaimer

Platform Compatibility – Designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

No Guaranteed Outcomes – This indicator provides analysis but does not predict future price movements.

User Responsibility – Always test in a demo account before using it in live trading.

This EMA Crossover and Trend Alert Indicator provides structured trend analysis and real-time alerts, helping traders identify potential trading opportunities with clear, customizable signals.



