Pocket Options OTC Alerts

Indicator Overview

Latest Updates:

Update 02-23-2025: This version includes further optimizations for improved signal accuracy.

This version includes further optimizations for improved signal accuracy. Update 01-13-2025: Now compatible with the upcoming Web Request App, which will replace the AutoSignal_Connection bot.

Purpose

This MT5 indicator is designed for analyzing 3-minute Heiken Ashi candles, generating buy and sell signals based on moving average (MA) crossovers. It provides visual signals and alerts, making it a valuable tool for traders.

Heiken Ashi Candle Integration

The indicator processes Heiken Ashi candle values to reduce market noise and highlight trends. It calculates the following:

Open

High

Low

Close

Moving Average Logic

The indicator uses three exponential moving averages (EMAs) based on Heiken Ashi close values:

Fast MA – 3-period EMA (Blue)

Medium MA – 8-period EMA (Green)

Slow MA – 25-period EMA (Red)

Signal Generation

Standard Signals:

Buy Signal: Triggered when the Fast MA crosses above the Medium MA Green arrow displayed below the lowest low of recent bars. Alert notification (if enabled).

Triggered when the Fast MA crosses above the Medium MA Sell Signal: Triggered when the Fast MA crosses below the Medium MA Red arrow displayed above the highest high of recent bars. Alert notification (if enabled).

Triggered when the Fast MA crosses below the Medium MA

Strong Trend Signals:

Strong Buy: When Fast and Medium MAs are above the Slow MA (White arrow below trend).

When Fast and Medium MAs are above the Slow MA (White arrow below trend). Strong Sell: When Fast and Medium MAs are below the Slow MA (Yellow arrow above trend).

Customization Options

Adjustable MA settings for different trading styles.

Customizable signal icons, colors, and positioning.

Alerts (On/Off) based on user preferences.

Recommended Tools for Automation

To enhance functionality, this indicator works best when used alongside the following:

EABiBOT_Tick (Expert Advisor): Automatically executes trades based on indicator signals.

Automatically executes trades based on indicator signals. AutoSignal_Connection (Expert Script): Facilitates real-time communication between MT5 and the trading platform.

Note: These tools are designed for seamless integration and efficient trade execution within the MetaTrader 5 environment.

Key Features & Benefits

Enhanced Trend Analysis: Combines Heiken Ashi smoothing with moving averages.

Combines Heiken Ashi smoothing with moving averages. Automation Support: Works with EAs and scripts for hands-free trading.

Works with EAs and scripts for hands-free trading. Real-Time Alerts: Stay updated with buy and sell signals.

Stay updated with buy and sell signals. Fully Customizable: Tailor MAs, signals, and alerts to match your trading style.

Important Notes & Disclaimer

Platform-Specific Use: This indicator is designed for MT5 and optimized for use on compatible platforms.

This indicator is designed for MT5 and optimized for use on compatible platforms. No Guaranteed Outcomes: Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. User Responsibility: Ensure proper testing and risk management before using in live trading.

This indicator, combined with the EABiBOT_Tick EA and AutoSignal_Connection, creates an efficient and automated trading solution. Traders can identify market trends, receive real-time alerts, and leverage automation tools for improved trade execution.



