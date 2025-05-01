Pocket Options OTC Alerts

Indicator Overview

Latest Updates:

  • Update 02-23-2025: This version includes further optimizations for improved signal accuracy.
  • Update 01-13-2025: Now compatible with the upcoming Web Request App, which will replace the AutoSignal_Connection bot.

Purpose
This MT5 indicator is designed for analyzing 3-minute Heiken Ashi candles, generating buy and sell signals based on moving average (MA) crossovers. It provides visual signals and alerts, making it a valuable tool for traders.

Heiken Ashi Candle Integration
The indicator processes Heiken Ashi candle values to reduce market noise and highlight trends. It calculates the following:

  • Open
  • High
  • Low
  • Close

Moving Average Logic
The indicator uses three exponential moving averages (EMAs) based on Heiken Ashi close values:

  • Fast MA – 3-period EMA (Blue)
  • Medium MA – 8-period EMA (Green)
  • Slow MA – 25-period EMA (Red)

Signal Generation

Standard Signals:

  • Buy Signal: Triggered when the Fast MA crosses above the Medium MA
    • Green arrow displayed below the lowest low of recent bars.
    • Alert notification (if enabled).
  • Sell Signal: Triggered when the Fast MA crosses below the Medium MA
    • Red arrow displayed above the highest high of recent bars.
    • Alert notification (if enabled).

Strong Trend Signals:

  • Strong Buy: When Fast and Medium MAs are above the Slow MA (White arrow below trend).
  • Strong Sell: When Fast and Medium MAs are below the Slow MA (Yellow arrow above trend).

Customization Options

  • Adjustable MA settings for different trading styles.
  • Customizable signal icons, colors, and positioning.
  • Alerts (On/Off) based on user preferences.

Recommended Tools for Automation
To enhance functionality, this indicator works best when used alongside the following:

  • EABiBOT_Tick (Expert Advisor): Automatically executes trades based on indicator signals.
  • AutoSignal_Connection (Expert Script): Facilitates real-time communication between MT5 and the trading platform.

Note: These tools are designed for seamless integration and efficient trade execution within the MetaTrader 5 environment.

Key Features & Benefits

  • Enhanced Trend Analysis: Combines Heiken Ashi smoothing with moving averages.
  • Automation Support: Works with EAs and scripts for hands-free trading.
  • Real-Time Alerts: Stay updated with buy and sell signals.
  • Fully Customizable: Tailor MAs, signals, and alerts to match your trading style.

Important Notes & Disclaimer

  • Platform-Specific Use: This indicator is designed for MT5 and optimized for use on compatible platforms.
  • No Guaranteed Outcomes: Past performance does not guarantee future results.
  • User Responsibility: Ensure proper testing and risk management before using in live trading.

This indicator, combined with the EABiBOT_Tick EA and AutoSignal_Connection, creates an efficient and automated trading solution. Traders can identify market trends, receive real-time alerts, and leverage automation tools for improved trade execution.


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5 (2)
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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