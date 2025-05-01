Pocket Options OTC Alerts
- Indicators
-
- Version: 3.5
- Updated: 1 May 2025
- Activations: 5
Indicator Overview
Latest Updates:
- Update 02-23-2025: This version includes further optimizations for improved signal accuracy.
- Update 01-13-2025: Now compatible with the upcoming Web Request App, which will replace the AutoSignal_Connection bot.
Purpose
This MT5 indicator is designed for analyzing 3-minute Heiken Ashi candles, generating buy and sell signals based on moving average (MA) crossovers. It provides visual signals and alerts, making it a valuable tool for traders.
Heiken Ashi Candle Integration
The indicator processes Heiken Ashi candle values to reduce market noise and highlight trends. It calculates the following:
- Open
- High
- Low
- Close
Moving Average Logic
The indicator uses three exponential moving averages (EMAs) based on Heiken Ashi close values:
- Fast MA – 3-period EMA (Blue)
- Medium MA – 8-period EMA (Green)
- Slow MA – 25-period EMA (Red)
Signal Generation
Standard Signals:
- Buy Signal: Triggered when the Fast MA crosses above the Medium MA
- Green arrow displayed below the lowest low of recent bars.
- Alert notification (if enabled).
- Sell Signal: Triggered when the Fast MA crosses below the Medium MA
- Red arrow displayed above the highest high of recent bars.
- Alert notification (if enabled).
Strong Trend Signals:
- Strong Buy: When Fast and Medium MAs are above the Slow MA (White arrow below trend).
- Strong Sell: When Fast and Medium MAs are below the Slow MA (Yellow arrow above trend).
Customization Options
- Adjustable MA settings for different trading styles.
- Customizable signal icons, colors, and positioning.
- Alerts (On/Off) based on user preferences.
Recommended Tools for Automation
To enhance functionality, this indicator works best when used alongside the following:
- EABiBOT_Tick (Expert Advisor): Automatically executes trades based on indicator signals.
- AutoSignal_Connection (Expert Script): Facilitates real-time communication between MT5 and the trading platform.
Note: These tools are designed for seamless integration and efficient trade execution within the MetaTrader 5 environment.
Key Features & Benefits
- Enhanced Trend Analysis: Combines Heiken Ashi smoothing with moving averages.
- Automation Support: Works with EAs and scripts for hands-free trading.
- Real-Time Alerts: Stay updated with buy and sell signals.
- Fully Customizable: Tailor MAs, signals, and alerts to match your trading style.
Important Notes & Disclaimer
- Platform-Specific Use: This indicator is designed for MT5 and optimized for use on compatible platforms.
- No Guaranteed Outcomes: Past performance does not guarantee future results.
- User Responsibility: Ensure proper testing and risk management before using in live trading.
This indicator, combined with the EABiBOT_Tick EA and AutoSignal_Connection, creates an efficient and automated trading solution. Traders can identify market trends, receive real-time alerts, and leverage automation tools for improved trade execution.