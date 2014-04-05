Pocket Options OTC RedLine

Custom Heiken Ashi and Moving Averages-Based Signal Indicator

Overview

This Heiken Ashi and Moving Average-based indicator is designed to identify trend-following buy and sell signals by analyzing the relationship between three Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). It applies Heiken Ashi smoothing to filter market noise and improve trend clarity.

EMA Crossovers for Trend Detection – Uses 3, 8, and 25-period EMAs to confirm trends.

– Uses 3, 8, and 25-period EMAs to confirm trends. Heiken Ashi Smoothing – Reduces market noise for better trend visualization.

– Reduces market noise for better trend visualization. Customizable Alerts and Icons – Get notified with visual signals and optional sound alerts.

– Get notified with visual signals and optional sound alerts. Trend Filtering – Helps avoid false signals by confirming momentum shifts.

– Helps avoid false signals by confirming momentum shifts. User-Friendly and Adjustable – Customize EMA settings, icon placement, and alerts.

This indicator is ideal for traders focusing on trend-following strategies using Heiken Ashi candles and moving averages.

Key Features and Benefits

Three Moving Averages for Trend Confirmation Fast EMA (3-period) – Captures short-term price movement. Medium EMA (8-period) – Tracks medium-term trends. Slow EMA (25-period) – Identifies longer-term market direction. Buy Signal – Triggered when Fast EMA > Medium EMA > Slow EMA (Uptrend). Sell Signal – Triggered when Fast EMA < Medium EMA < Slow EMA (Downtrend).

Heiken Ashi Candle Integration Uses Heiken Ashi Open, High, Low, and Close values to smooth price action. Helps identify clearer trends compared to traditional candlestick analysis.

Real-Time Alerts and Notifications On-Screen Alerts – Notifications inside MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Optional Sound Alerts – Stay informed of buy and sell opportunities. Visual Chart Signals – Buy and sell arrows appear directly on the chart.

Customizable Indicator Display Modify arrow icons, colors, and sizes for clear trade signals. Works with both Heiken Ashi and regular candles. Adjustable signal placement sensitivity to reduce noise.

Optimized for Trend-Following Strategies Helps traders stay aligned with market trends using a structured approach. Designed for markets with high volatility.



How It Works

Step 1: Heiken Ashi Calculation

The indicator calculates Heiken Ashi Open, High, Low, and Close values. These values are used for smoother trend detection.

Step 2: EMA Crossover Logic

The indicator plots Fast (3), Medium (8), and Slow (25) EMAs.

A Buy Signal occurs when Fast EMA > Medium EMA > Slow EMA.

A Sell Signal occurs when Fast EMA < Medium EMA < Slow EMA.

Step 3: Alerts and Visual Signals

Buy Signal – A green arrow appears below the lowest price of recent bars.

– A green arrow appears below the lowest price of recent bars. Sell Signal – A red arrow appears above the highest price of recent bars.

– A red arrow appears above the highest price of recent bars. Alerts notify traders in real time when conditions are met.

Customizable Settings

Moving Averages Settings: Fast EMA Period – Default 3 (short-term trend sensitivity). Medium EMA Period – Default 8 (medium-term trend tracking). Slow EMA Period – Default 25 (long-term trend filtering). Moving Average Type – Choose between EMA, SMA, LWMA, etc.

Visual and Signal Settings: Buy and Sell Arrows – Customize icon type, color, and position. Signal Filtering – Adjust sensitivity for crossover detection.

Alerts and Notifications: Enable or Disable Alerts – Turn on or off on-screen and sound alerts. Adjust Icon Placement – Modify distance between signals and price action.



Recommended Markets and Timeframes

Markets: Works across forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and crypto.

Works across forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and crypto. Timeframes: Works on M1 to H4 (Recommended: M5, M15, H1).

Installation and Setup

Why Use This Indicator?

Reliable Trend Identification – Uses EMA crossovers and Heiken Ashi smoothing for clear signals.

– Uses EMA crossovers and Heiken Ashi smoothing for clear signals. Custom Alerts and Notifications – Stay informed without constantly monitoring charts.

– Stay informed without constantly monitoring charts. Clear Buy and Sell Markers – Easy-to-read visual signals.

– Easy-to-read visual signals. Adaptable to Any Market – Works across forex, stocks, commodities, and crypto.

Important Notes and Disclaimer

Platform Compatibility: Designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

Designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). No Guaranteed Outcomes: This indicator provides analysis but does not predict future price movements.

This indicator provides analysis but does not predict future price movements. User Responsibility: Always test in a demo account before using in live trading.

This Heiken Ashi and EMA-Based Indicator provides a structured approach to trend-following strategies, helping traders identify potential trade opportunities with clear signals and customizable alerts.



