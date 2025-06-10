Gold Breakout MT4

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127793

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127794





"Gold Breakout" is a premium Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to capitalize on Gold price movements with a breakout strategy from a specific price and time range.





Combined with advanced switching risk management, this EA offers an automated solution for traders looking for a reliable and consistent tool.





Key Features:

1. High Precision Breakout Strategy

Identifies critical price levels based on a specific time range.

Enters the market automatically when the price breaks through support or resistance levels.





2.Switching Risk Management

If the initial position is at a loss, the EA will automatically open a new position with a direction adjustment to maximize the recovery opportunity.

Adaptive risk management that ensures optimal control over drawdowns.





3.Developed Specifically for XAU/USD

Optimized for gold pairs (XAU/USD) on M15 to H1 timeframes.

Optimal performance in volatile markets.





4.Entry Signals Based on Volatility and Momentum

The EA utilizes volatility indicators to validate breakout signals.

Avoids false breakouts with market pattern recognition algorithms.





5.Flexible and Customizable Parameters

Set your own time range, risk level, and lot size to suit your trading style.

Built-in security to prevent overtrading.





Why Choose "Gold Breakout" EA?

Proven Reliability: Based on backtesting and forward testing on historical and real-time data.

Intelligent System: Adaptive algorithm that adjusts the strategy to current market conditions.

User-Friendly: Simple interface makes it easy for users of all experience levels.