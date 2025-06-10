Gold Breakout MT4

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127793

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127794


"Gold Breakout" is a premium Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to capitalize on Gold price movements with a breakout strategy from a specific price and time range. 


Combined with advanced switching risk management, this EA offers an automated solution for traders looking for a reliable and consistent tool.


Key Features:

1. High Precision Breakout Strategy

Identifies critical price levels based on a specific time range.

Enters the market automatically when the price breaks through support or resistance levels.


2.Switching Risk Management

If the initial position is at a loss, the EA will automatically open a new position with a direction adjustment to maximize the recovery opportunity.

Adaptive risk management that ensures optimal control over drawdowns.


3.Developed Specifically for XAU/USD

Optimized for gold pairs (XAU/USD) on M15 to H1 timeframes.

Optimal performance in volatile markets.


4.Entry Signals Based on Volatility and Momentum

The EA utilizes volatility indicators to validate breakout signals.

Avoids false breakouts with market pattern recognition algorithms.


5.Flexible and Customizable Parameters

Set your own time range, risk level, and lot size to suit your trading style.

Built-in security to prevent overtrading.


Why Choose "Gold Breakout" EA?

Proven Reliability: Based on backtesting and forward testing on historical and real-time data.

Intelligent System: Adaptive algorithm that adjusts the strategy to current market conditions.

User-Friendly: Simple interface makes it easy for users of all experience levels.

Video Gold Breakout MT4
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Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
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Stanislav Tomilov
4.8 (10)
Experts
Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.  I
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Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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