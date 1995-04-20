Heiken Ashi Dashboard pro MT4

This is the Heiken Ashi Dashboard MT4.

This dashboard will scan multiple timeframes and symbols in MT4 platform, from M1 chart to D1 chart.

It will send the buy/sell signals by alert on the platform or sending notification to your phone or message you via a email.



The buy signal is generated when the heiken ashi bar changes its color from red to white.

The sell signal is is generated when the heiken ashi bar changes its color from white to red.

The up/down trend color will be displayed depending on the current heiken ashi bar.



