DMI Moving Average Multi Timeframe

The DMI MultiTimeframe EMA indicator is designed to facilitate multi-timeframe analysis by displaying a moving average from a specific timeframe (like H1 or D1) on any other chart timeframe.

This tool allows traders to have a broader view across multiple timeframes directly on the current chart, enhancing precision and understanding of market trends.

Parameters :

Moving Average Timeframe : Sets the timeframe for the moving average, such as H1 for hourly or D1 for daily. Default: H1. Moving Average Period: The calculation period for the moving average. Default: 14. Calculation Method : Method of moving average calculation. Available options: SMA : Simple Moving Average

EMA : Exponential Moving Average

SMMA : Smoothed Moving Average

LWMA : Linear Weighted Moving Average Apply to: Price to which the moving average is applied. Options: Open, Close, High, or Low price. Default: Open price. Moving Average Shift: Allows shifting the moving average by a certain number of periods. Line Style: Line style for the moving average (e.g., solid or dotted line). Line width: Thickness of the line representing the moving average. Color of line: Color of the line.

