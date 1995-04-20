DMI Moving Average Multi Timeframe

The DMI MultiTimeframe EMA indicator is designed to facilitate multi-timeframe analysis by displaying a moving average from a specific timeframe (like H1 or D1) on any other chart timeframe.

This tool allows traders to have a broader view across multiple timeframes directly on the current chart, enhancing precision and understanding of market trends.

Parameters :

  1. Moving Average Timeframe: Sets the timeframe for the moving average, such as H1 for hourly or D1 for daily. Default: H1.
  2. Moving Average Period: The calculation period for the moving average. Default: 14.
  3. Calculation Method : Method of moving average calculation. Available options:
    • SMA : Simple Moving Average
    • EMA : Exponential Moving Average
    • SMMA : Smoothed Moving Average
    • LWMA : Linear Weighted Moving Average
  4. Apply to: Price to which the moving average is applied. Options: Open, Close, High, or Low price. Default: Open price.
  5. Moving Average Shift: Allows shifting the moving average by a certain number of periods.
  6. Line Style: Line style for the moving average (e.g., solid or dotted line).
  7. Line width: Thickness of the line representing the moving average.
  8. Color of line: Color of the line.
Disclaimer:
Videos, presentations, and written materials are intended solely for educational purposes and should not be interpreted as financial or investment advice. While I strive to provide accurate information, I cannot guarantee its reliability. It is essential to conduct thorough research and seek guidance from a qualified financial advisor tailored to your specific needs. I am not responsible for any financial losses or unfavorable results arising from the use of my content.
Please remember that past performance does not guarantee future success.


