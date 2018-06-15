Stochastics Multi not delayed Step Stoch

!!! In [CodeBase] I published Mql4 indicator code. Download the code for free!!! (You have to adapt the code when you update the terminal).



This indicator is a trader's tool. It shows the movement of stochastics on all periods and symbols: М1, М5, М15, М30, Н1, Н4 every minute (the time scale from the current to -240 minutes, i.e. tha last 4 hours).

Step_Stoch overcomes the disadvantage of stochastic indicators - lagging. For example, a rise after a fall on H1 (or M30) after can be seen on a usual stochastic after 60 minutes for H1 or after 30 minutes on M30. This indicator displays this information in a minute, allowing you to obtain a better result.

You can see all stochastics combined together and analyze their movement to make optimal trading decisions without delays, which earlier could lead to loss of profit when closing deals or to a late opening, when the possibility of profit (large part of it) is already lost. Step_Stoch lines help you see the beginning of the trend reversal process faster.

The indicator automatically adjusts to 4 and 5-digit quotes, Screen DPI, the time scale of the chart.

Input Values

KPeriod, DPeriod, Slowing, Mode_, - standard Stochastic parameters.

ColorBack - background color. The colors of the stochastic lines can be changed on the tab.

The indicator author is a programmer with 33 years of programming experience, as well as forex trading experience since 2011.

About the author read [ Profile ].



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