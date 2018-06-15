Stochastics Multi not delayed Step Stoch

4

!!! In [CodeBase] I published Mql4 indicator code. Download the code for free!!! (You have to adapt the code when you update the terminal).

This indicator is a trader's tool. It shows the movement of stochastics on all periods and symbols: М1, М5, М15, М30, Н1, Н4 every minute (the time scale from the current to -240 minutes, i.e. tha last 4 hours).

Step_Stoch overcomes the disadvantage of stochastic indicators - lagging. For example, a rise after a fall on H1 (or M30) after can be seen on a usual stochastic after 60 minutes for H1 or after 30 minutes on M30. This indicator displays this information in a minute, allowing you to obtain a better result.

You can see all stochastics combined together and analyze their movement to make optimal trading decisions without delays, which earlier could lead to loss of profit when closing deals or to a late opening, when the possibility of profit (large part of it) is already lost. Step_Stoch lines help you see the beginning of the trend reversal process faster.

The indicator automatically adjusts to 4 and 5-digit quotes, Screen DPI, the time scale of the chart.

Input Values

  • KPeriod, DPeriod, Slowing, Mode_, - standard Stochastic parameters.
  • ColorBack - background color. The colors of the stochastic lines can be changed on the tab.

The indicator author is a programmer with 33 years of programming experience, as well as forex trading experience since 2011.

About the author read [ Profile ]. 

From Metatrader-Market click [View on site] - all reviews and comments.


Reviews 2
Enrique Enguix
121034
Enrique Enguix 2022.04.28 08:49 
 

It is an indicator at least "curious". I am still investigating how to take advantage of this information for my business. The approach that the developer has given to it is interesting. Congratulations. I will update to 5 stars when I know more about the indicator. Thank you.

EDIT- Quick change in my rating, 5 stars, it's a great indicator

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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MaxiFinishTrend 2
Stsiapan Kreidzich
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Smart trading system . All timeframes, currencies, cryptocurrencies, metals... All MT4 and any screens and template are configured automatically. A beginner will simply trade based on a signal. The parameters of a unique flexible algorithm are open in settings.      Idea 1:   In addition to “BUY/SELL”, signal “GET PROFIT” are given at extreme points. This tactic increases the result - you have profits when maximum and have more transactions. If "Take Profit" or "Stop Loss" triggered, or if you
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Enrique Enguix
121034
Enrique Enguix 2022.04.28 08:49 
 

It is an indicator at least "curious". I am still investigating how to take advantage of this information for my business. The approach that the developer has given to it is interesting. Congratulations. I will update to 5 stars when I know more about the indicator. Thank you.

EDIT- Quick change in my rating, 5 stars, it's a great indicator

Stsiapan Kreidzich
4957
Reply from developer Stsiapan Kreidzich 2022.04.28 12:32
Thanks for the feedback. I have added more information about the indicator in the comments. Please read.
faithdefender
1746
faithdefender 2022.04.03 21:39 
 

It looks like a valuable tool to us in trading, but after tinkering with it for a while I just understand how to use the free version. I tried to ask about the paid indicator from the Vendor, (not cheap....$125.00) but never heard back.

With all due respect; I am not giving 3 stars because I never heard back. I am giving three stars because I am unable to understand how the indicator works. It is unclear to me. Therefore, what good is a free indicator if it is not understandable and able to use? I am sorry you never saw the message. Nevertheless, my point was how can I proceed to understand the paid indicator if I am unable to understand the free indicator. Thank you

Stsiapan Kreidzich
4957
Reply from developer Stsiapan Kreidzich 2022.08.06 02:50
2022.04.03. Thanks for the feedback. I have no messages from you in my MQL5 Profile. Please send correctly. I answer and send instructions to everyone who writes to me.
I'm glad that not only programmers understand this very innovative indicator. I think not 5 stars because "never heard back". You can correct rating. Please write me via MQL5 questions about the paid indicator (rent is very cheap). ________ADDED 2022.08.06. I, for example, do not understand how a red carrot grows from black earth, but this does not prevent me from buying and using it with pleasure. Please click the link to the paid indicator
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38748 There in [Comments] in my 200+ answers to questions that really wrote to me, those who really want to understand will find many explanations with screenshots of how to use stochastics for effective trading.
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