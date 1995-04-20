Trade Insights Display

Trade Insights Display is the ideal companion for traders who want to operate with clarity and precision.

This indicator provides real-time access to critical account data, such as:

  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Margin
  • Spread
  • Swap
  • Remaining time for the current candle.

These data points are essential, regardless of the strategy or other indicators you use. Having this indicator always visible allows you to quickly assess your account status, the swap for each pair (helping you avoid high-cost trades), and the spread your broker is offering (you may notice it’s not always “low spread” as advertised). If you're about to trade a pair with a high spread, you can steer clear and potentially avoid significant losses.

Improved visibility and reduced distractions:

This indicator allows you to place data in the upper corners and adjust colors and font size to match your needs!

  • Flexible positioning: Place indicator values in either of the top corners of the chart for easy reading and alignment with your preferred analysis style:

    • 0: Top-left corner
    • 1: Top-right corner

**The lower corners are reserved for indicators in your strategy.

If you have any questions, feel free to reach out!


Répondre à l'avis