Vols

The indicator of tick volumes Better Volume MT4 allows you to assess the general mood of the market and quite accurately catch the moments of the formation of large movements. The indicator is a color arrows  on chart window. In the calculation of Better Volume MT4 the Price Action combinations are taken into account, the values of the volumes with the height of columns and color marking are displayed.

Input parameters:

MAPeriod - period for calculating the moving average for volume;

Right_Value (candle body in pips). this is a parameter for candle body size in pips 

Right_Value _Volume is the volume of the current candle cross over particular range

Description of colors:

Red - bear candle 

DeepSkyBlue - bull candle


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4.96 (26)
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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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