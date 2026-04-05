The indicator of tick volumes Better Volume MT4 allows you to assess the general mood of the market and quite accurately catch the moments of the formation of large movements. The indicator is a color arrows on chart window. In the calculation of Better Volume MT4 the Price Action combinations are taken into account, the values of the volumes with the height of columns and color marking are displayed.

Input parameters:

MAPeriod - period for calculating the moving average for volume;

Right_Value (candle body in pips). this is a parameter for candle body size in pips

Right_Value _Volume is the volume of the current candle cross over particular range



Description of colors:

Red - bear candle