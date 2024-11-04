AI Dictance

Introducing EA Meta 4: AI Distance

In the ever-changing financial world, staying updated with timely information and trends is key to success. EA Meta 4 proudly presents our latest product: AI Distance. This advanced Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to help investors optimize trading decisions based on news analysis and market trends.

Key Features of AI Distance:

  1. Real-Time News Monitoring: AI Distance utilizes AI technology to track and analyze diverse news sources, from leading financial websites to social media, ensuring you never miss critical information that could impact prices.

  2. Market Trend Analysis: With the ability to analyze historical data and current trends, AI Distance provides accurate trading signals, helping you make informed decisions at optimal times.

  3. Automated Trading: Designed with high automation features, this EA allows you to trade effortlessly without constant market monitoring. You can enjoy life while the EA executes intelligent trades on your behalf.

  4. Flexible Customization: AI Distance enables users to customize trading parameters according to personal preferences, from risk levels to asset types, offering maximum flexibility for each investor.

  5. Detailed Reporting: After each trading session, AI Distance provides a comprehensive performance report, helping you track and improve your trading strategy.

Let AI Distance accompany you on your investment journey, turning information and trends into golden opportunities. Discover the power of technology and enhance your trading experience today!


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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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