AI Candle

Introduction to the Consecutive 3-Candle EA

The " AI Candle" EA (Expert Advisor) is an automated trading tool for MetaTrader 4, specifically optimized for EURUSD and GBPUSD currency pairs on the H4 timeframe. This EA uses a strategy based on identifying three consecutive bullish or bearish candles to capture potential trend directions. When three candles appear in the same direction (bullish or bearish), the EA will automatically open a trade in the matching direction, allowing traders to capitalize on short-term trends efficiently.

Key Features

  • Three-Candle Trend Strategy: Automatically places a BUY order if three consecutive bullish candles appear, and a SELL order if three consecutive bearish candles appear.
  • Optimal Currency Pairs: Specifically optimized for the EURUSD and GBPUSD pairs, maximizing its effectiveness in capturing profitable moves on these popular assets.
  • Safe Risk Management: The EA calculates lot size based on 1% of the total account balance, ensuring manageable risk for each trade, and requires a minimum account balance of only $50 (Below $20 EA will stop)
  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit: Automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels of 100 points each, protecting your capital and securing profits.

How It Works

  1. Automatic Candle Analysis: The EA continuously monitors the H4 timeframe on EURUSD and GBPUSD to detect sequences of three consecutive bullish or bearish candles.
  2. Trade Entry: Once it detects the condition of three consecutive bullish or bearish candles, the EA will place a buy or sell order accordingly.
  3. Lot Size Management: Calculates lot size based on 1% of the account balance, ensuring it meets the minimum lot size of 0.01.
  4. Stop Loss and Take Profit: Sets a Stop Loss (100 points) and Take Profit (100 points) to secure gains and manage risks.

Benefits of Using This EA

  • Automated Trading: Reduces stress and removes emotional factors from trading.
  • Time-Efficient: No need to constantly monitor the charts, as the EA will automatically execute trades when conditions are met.
  • Risk Management: Calculates lot size based on account balance, ensuring controlled risk on each trade.
  • Small Account Friendly: Requires a minimum account balance of only $10, making it accessible for all traders.

Recommendations

For the best results, run this EA on a demo account before live trading to become familiar with its behavior. This helps ensure it aligns with your trading style and gives you confidence in its performance on EURUSD and GBPUSD in the H4 timeframe.

The " AI Candle " EA is a smart choice for those looking to automate trades in the EURUSD and GBPUSD markets without constant monitoring, using a consistent trend-following approach.


