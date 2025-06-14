Zoom Candle

The Indicator is useful for professional trader, such as ICT , Smart Money Concept trader; who do the top-down analysis and want to display the candles of the Higher Timeframe on the Lower Timeframe.

It allows you to stay in your entry timeframe while following the narrative of the Higher timeframe.

Here are some easy input:

Number Of Bars: The total of HTF's candle you want to display.

Auto Timeframe: If true, the indicator will recommend the Higher timeframe that suit the current timeframe you use on the chart.

Higher Timeframe: The default of Higher Timeframe which could be overwritten if you set Auto Timeframe to true.


Triplet Cloud MTF MT5
Sopheak Khlot
Indicators
Triplet Cloud MTF is an indicator for trend-following strategy. It presents the trend in HTF from the LTF Chart that allows traders focus on looking for trade entry in the right direction and increase striking rate. It comes with simple input setup. You will only need to choose HTF you want to follow its trend and set the alert setup, then all is set. Here are the mostly selected HTF setup for each of entry timeframe: M1 Entry   : M15 Trend M5 Entry   : H1 Trend M15 Entry   : H4 Trend H1 Entry  
Symbol Switcher MT5
Sopheak Khlot
Indicators
As the suggested, with this indicator you are able to switch from one symbol or timeframe to another in the same single chart. So forget about opening tons of chart on your screen! It's not designed for ICT or SMC trader, but if you are that kind of trader you still can use it. Imagine you have a strategy containing various indicators and settings, on a single chart you can screen the entry opportunity then move to the next symbol or timeframe.  
FREE
Zoom Candle MT4
Sopheak Khlot
3 (1)
Indicators
The Indicator is useful for professional trader, such as ICT , Smart Money Concept trader; who do the top-down analysis and want to display the candles of the Higher Timeframe on the Lower Timeframe. It allows you to stay in your entry timeframe while following the narrative of the Higher timeframe. Here are some easy input: Number Of Bars: The total of HTF's candle you want to display. Auto Timeframe: If true, the indicator will recommend the Higher timeframe that suit the current timeframe you
Symbol Switcher MT4
Sopheak Khlot
Indicators
As the suggested, with this indicator you are able to switch from one symbol or timeframe to another in the same single chart. So forget about opening tons of chart on your screen! It's not designed for ICT or SMC trader, but if you are that kind of trader you still can use it. Imagine you have a strategy containing various indicators and settings, on a single chart you can screen the entry opportunity then move to the next symbol or timeframe.  
FREE
Session Liquidity MT4
Sopheak Khlot
Indicators
Session Liquidity is the most anticipated trading strategy among the ICT trader. With this indicator you could frame the trade by simply deploying it on the chart. By simply inputting the Asian Opening Time, New York Opening Time, and choose the color option and display option you like then you will get the session laid down for you on the chart. You can choose between showing session as box or horizontal line. I personally trade this strategies for quite sometimes.
Drawing Assistance MT4
Sopheak Khlot
Indicators
As an ICT or SMC trader you must do top-down analysis, and you struggle to make template of drawing object on Metatrader just like you normally do on Tradingview. Well, Drawing Assistance indicator will make your top-down analysis much easier on Metatrader. Allow to design template for 3 timeframes. (HTF, MTF and LTF). Each objects drawn on chart will have the color, style and visibility individually by the timeframe it was drawn on. Save time as all analyzing is done on Metatrader chart. Shortc
HTF Candle MT4
Sopheak Khlot
Indicators
ICT Traders! Here's another cool Indicator that will allow to trade the HTF narrative while focus on price action on your entry timeframes.  The following are the input for setup the indicator: Maximum Bar: The number of HTF bar you want to display Bullish Candle: The color of the bullish candle Bearish Candle: The color of the bearish candle Border Width: the width of the HTF candle drawn on the chart.
Triplet Cloud MTF MT4
Sopheak Khlot
Indicators
Triplet Cloud MTF is an indicator for trend-following strategy. It presents the trend in HTF from the LTF Chart that allows traders focus on looking for trade entry in the right direction and increase striking rate. It comes with simple input setup. You will only need to choose HTF you want to follow its trend and set the alert setup, then all is set. Here are the mostly selected HTF setup for each of entry timeframe: M1 Entry : M15 Trend M5 Entry : H1 Trend M15 Entry : H4 Trend H1 Entry : D1 Tr
Ultra Band MT4
Sopheak Khlot
Indicators
Ultra Band is a trend indicator designed for various type of traders ranging from Scalp to Long Term trader. Because it include the current bar price into the calculation, it looks like the repainting only after the bar closed then it's there forever. Strategy of choices for trading the Ultra Band: BUY at the Lower Band / SELL at the Upper Band then exit when price hit the opposite Band. SELL after retracement into Bearish cloud trend or touching the Upper Band, then target the most recent Low B
Session Liquidity MT5
Sopheak Khlot
Indicators
Session Liquidity is the most anticipated trading strategy among the ICT trader. With this indicator you could frame the trade by simply deploying it on the chart. By simply inputting the Asian Opening Time, New York Opening Time, and choose the color option and display option you like then you will get the session laid down for you on the chart. You can choose between showing session as box or horizontal line. I personally trade this strategies for quite sometimes.
Drawing Assistance MT5
Sopheak Khlot
5 (1)
Indicators
As an ICT or SMC trader you must do top-down analysis, and you struggle to make template of drawing object on Metatrader just like you normally do on Tradingview. Well, Drawing Assistance indicator will make your top-down analysis much easier on Metatrader. Allow to design template for 3 timeframes. (HTF, MTF and LTF). Each objects drawn on chart will have the color, style and visibility individually by the timeframe it was drawn on. Save time as all analyzing is done on Metatrader chart. Shortc
HTF Candle 5
Sopheak Khlot
Indicators
ICT Traders! Here's another cool Indicator that will allow to trade the HTF narrative while focus on price action on your entry timeframes.  The following are the input for setup the indicator: Maximum Bar: The number of HTF bar you want to display Bullish Candle: The color of the bullish candle Bearish Candle: The color of the bearish candle Border Width: the width of the HTF candle drawn on the chart.
Ultra Band MT5
Sopheak Khlot
Indicators
Ultra Band is a trend indicator designed for various type of traders ranging from Scalp to Long Term trader. Because it include the current bar price into the calculation, it looks like the repainting only after the bar closed then it's there forever. Strategy of choices for trading the Ultra Band: BUY at the Lower Band / SELL at the Upper Band then exit when price hit the opposite Band. SELL after retracement into Bearish cloud trend or touching the Upper Band, then target the most recent Low B
